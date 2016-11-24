Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AG Granites Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A3 18 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites ST -FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt Fund based Bk Fac A4 109.5 Suspended
Ltd
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended
Ltd
Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 750 Assigned
Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons FB Working Capital A3+ 900 Upgraded
Limit from A3
Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons Non-fund Based A3+ 200 Upgraded
Working Capital Limit from A3
Credible Engineering NFBL A3 414.7 Assigned
Construction Projects Ltd
Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FBL A1+ 750 Upgraded
Airport Ltd from A1
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC/BG A4 87.6 Reaffirmed
Jay Bhawani Coal Fields Pvt. Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A4 20 Suspended
Ltd.
L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd. CP / ST Debt Programme A1+ 70000 Outstanding
Rockwell Industries Ltd NFBL A3 126.5 Assigned
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Sree Sai Electronics Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned
projects
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200^ Reaffirmed
^ This stand-by letter extends validity of two existing SBLCs of SBI of Rs. 10 crore each from
27-Nov-2016 and 30-Nov-2016, to 26-Feb-2017
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Outstanding
Surya Roshni Ltd Proposed CP programme Provisional 700 Outstanding
A1+
Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd Sub-limit of CC A4 25 Suspended
facility
Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 52.5 Suspended
V-Mart Retails Ltd. Non-FBL A1 10 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Deposits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd FBL BB 440 Upgraded
from
BB-
(revised from Rs.41.00 CR)
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd TL BB 26 Upgraded
from
BB-
(revised from Rs.5.60 CR)
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 20 Upgraded
from
BB-
AG Granites Pvt Ltd Long -term - FB Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
AG Granites Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
AG Granites Pvt Ltd Long -Term - BBB- 17 Reaffirmed
Unallocated Fac / A3
Amman Granites Long -term - FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites LT/ST - Unallocated BB+/ 31 Reaffirmed
A4+
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt Fund based Bk Fac B+ 40 Suspended
Ltd
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt Non-Fund Based Bk Fac B+ / 20.5 Suspended
Ltd A4
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn
(SO)
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn
(SO)
Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 110 Assigned
Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ / 10 Outstanding
A4+
(revised from Rs. 26.00 crore)
Bola Surendra Kamath And Sons CC Limits BBB 70 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Bright Infosoft Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Bk Fac^ A+ / 120 Assigned
A1
^ OD/ LC
Credible Engineering CC Limits BBB- 90 Assigned
Construction Projects Ltd
Credible Engineering Unallocated Limits BBB-/ 495.3 Assigned
Construction Projects Ltd A3
D. D. Industries Ltd Line of Credit B / A4 500 Suspended
Dr. Ramesh Cardiac And LT FBL (TL) BBB+ 480 Upgraded
Multispecialty Hospital Pvt Ltd from
BBB
Dr. Ramesh Cardiac And Unallocated BBB+ 70 Upgraded
Multispecialty Hospital Pvt Ltd from
BBB
Family Credit Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Programme
Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Debt AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
GMR Aerospace Engineering Ltd TL AA- 2291 Upgraded
from A+
GMR Aerospace Engineering Ltd Unallocated AA- 29 Upgraded
from A+
GMR Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL AA- 1247.9 Upgraded
from
A+(SO)
GMR Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL AA- 552 Upgraded
from A+
GMR Hyderabad International TL AA- 16123.6 Upgraded
Airport Ltd from A+
GMR Hyderabad International FB limits AA- 550 Upgraded
Airport Ltd from A+
GMR Hyderabad International Unallocated limits AA- 112.4 Upgraded
Airport Ltd from A+
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BB 52.4 Revised from
BB-
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BB 35 Revised from
BB-
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD/FBP BB/A4 20 Revised from
BB-/A4
Jay Bhawani Coal Fields Pvt. CC Limits B+ 50 Suspended
Ltd.
Karvy Data Management Services LT Bk Lines (Fund A+ 2233 Assigned
Ltd based/ Non-fund based)
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Programme
L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 450007 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Programme
L&T Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
L&T Fincorp Ltd NCD programme AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed
L&T Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 22000 Assigned
L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed
L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 20013.3 Reaffirmed
L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT/ST Unallocated Bk AA+ / 1486.7 Reaffirmed
Lines A1+
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD Programme AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
L&T-Sargent & Lundy Ltd CC* AA / 50 Revised from
A1+ AA- /
Reaffirmed
* sublimit to the extent of Rs 0.50 Cr for EPC and Rs. 0.50 Cr. PCFC, and hence also rated on a
short-term scale, as such total utilisation should not exceed Rs.5.0 Cr at any point of usage.
L&T-Sargent & Lundy Ltd BG# AA / 200 Revised from
A1+ AA- /
Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimit of Rs. 3.00 Cr for letter of credit rated on a short-term scale, also the
BGs are rated on both the scale and will attract the rating as per the tenure of usage. At any
point of usage the limits should not exceed Rs. 20.0 Cr.
Lakhani & Desai Developers TL facility B+ 390 Suspended
Lakhani & Desai Developers LT B+ 10 Suspended
Nspr Constructions India Pvt Unallocated Limits BBB / Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)