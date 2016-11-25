UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 40 Suspended Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A2 5 Reaffirmed Chandri Paper And Allied Non Fund Based A4 212.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Facility Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac A3+ - Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Proposed CP Programme Provisional 1300 Assigned A1+ M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co. BG A4 90 Suspended M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co. Untied Limit A4 2.3 Suspended Pmj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 70 Assigned Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Rms Construction Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 550 Revised from A3 Tci Express Ltd CP A1+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL BB 147.3 Suspended Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 236.8 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB+ 308.2 Reaffirmed Chandri Paper And Allied Fund Based-CC BB- 125 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG B+ 15 Reaffirmed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned Corporation Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based A- - Upgraded from BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- - Withdrawn Jai Durga Builders FBL B 120 Suspended Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac AA- / 3015 Reaffirmed A1+ Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated AA- / 787.5 Assigned A1+ M/S Sreevasa Spinners Ltd FBL D 499.3 Suspended M/S Sreevasa Spinners Ltd Unallocated limits D 0.7 Suspended M/S Vishwanath Spinnerz India FBL D 766.7 Suspended Ltd M/S Vishwanath Spinnerz India Unallocated D 3.3 Suspended Ltd M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co. CC B+ 47.7 Suspended Pmj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC B 15 Assigned Pmj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B 150 Assigned Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing FB Fac B+ 200 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 804.6 Assigned Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public FBL B+ 60 Suspended Sr. Sec. School Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 A 749.4 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ 1635.5 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 60.3 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 89.9 Assigned Vijaya Productions Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 2000 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)