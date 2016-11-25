Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 40 Suspended Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A2 5 Reaffirmed Chandri Paper And Allied Non Fund Based A4 212.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Facility Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac A3+ - Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Proposed CP Programme Provisional 1300 Assigned A1+ M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co. BG A4 90 Suspended M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co. Untied Limit A4 2.3 Suspended Pmj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 70 Assigned Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Rms Construction Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 550 Revised from A3 Tci Express Ltd CP A1+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL BB 147.3 Suspended Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 236.8 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB+ 308.2 Reaffirmed Chandri Paper And Allied Fund Based-CC BB- 125 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Cooldeck Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG B+ 15 Reaffirmed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned Corporation Hyundai Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based A- - Upgraded from BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- - Withdrawn Jai Durga Builders FBL B 120 Suspended Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac AA- / 3015 Reaffirmed A1+ Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated AA- / 787.5 Assigned A1+ M/S Sreevasa Spinners Ltd FBL D 499.3 Suspended M/S Sreevasa Spinners Ltd Unallocated limits D 0.7 Suspended M/S Vishwanath Spinnerz India FBL D 766.7 Suspended Ltd M/S Vishwanath Spinnerz India Unallocated D 3.3 Suspended Ltd M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co. CC B+ 47.7 Suspended Pmj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC B 15 Assigned Pmj Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B 150 Assigned Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing FB Fac B+ 200 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 804.6 Assigned Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public FBL B+ 60 Suspended Sr. Sec. School Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 A 749.4 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ 1635.5 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 60.3 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 89.9 Assigned Vijaya Productions Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 2000 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.