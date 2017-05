Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CP A2+ 600 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 5 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG* A4 - Assigned * Sub-limit of Letter of Credit Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based (BG) A4 25 Reaffirmed Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Padmavathi Raw And SME Credit A4 2.5 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkateswara Constructions BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Non- FB Fac A2+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt TL BBB 785 # Ltd Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Non-FB Fac BBB 486 # Ltd Aparna Constructions And TL BBB 3945 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And Secured Overdraft BBB 350 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And CC BBB 255 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And Unallocated Limits BBB 997.5 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Aswani Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Aswani Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-TL BB 59.9 Reaffirmed Aswani Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB 114.6 Reaffirmed Banwarilal Sriram Foods Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Suspended Banwarilal Sriram Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 54 Suspended Banwarilal Sriram Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 1 Suspended Brij Bhoomi Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loa BBB 1500 @ Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits - - Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 160 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 24.6 Assigned Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Bk Fac BB / 391 Suspended Ltd A4 Genuine Assets Operators Pvt Long-TL BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl (Brazil) Technologia Da Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Informacao Ltd. Hcl America Inc. Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Australia Services Pty. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Bermuda Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Eas Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Great Britain Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Netherlands Bv Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Poland Sp. Z O.O Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hcl Singapore Pte. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Withdrawn Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA 94.2 Reaffirmed 42560 Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA 2140.3 Reaffirmed 42560 Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA+ 116.8 Revised from Jul-09 Ii AA Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA 2653.8 Reaffirmed Jul-09 Ii Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA 156.6 Reaffirmed Mar-10 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA 96.7 Reaffirmed Mar-10 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 6142.4 Reaffirmed Mar-10 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 4029.8 Reaffirmed Mar-10 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA 66.9 Reaffirmed Mar-10 II Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA 1819.5 Reaffirmed Mar-10 II Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA- 64.1 Reaffirmed Mar-10 III Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA 1928.5 Reaffirmed Mar-10 III Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA 62.6 Reaffirmed Mar-11 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility AA- 452.1 Reaffirmed Mar-11 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 8295.6 Reaffirmed Mar-11 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 1390.6 Reaffirmed Mar-11 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 263.1 Revised from Mar-12 I A- Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 6570 Reaffirmed Mar-12 I Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A 105.9 Revised from Mar-12 II A- Hdfc Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA 2680.3 Reaffirmed Mar-12 II Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FB limits A+ 61 Upgraded from A Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Unallocated limits A+ 109 Upgraded from A Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Non-FBL A+/A1+ 150 Upgraded from A/A1 Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Kifs Financial Services Ltd Bk Lines BBB+ 250 Assigned Maruti Bitumen Pvt Ltd Limits B / A4 58.5 Suspended Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1387.3 # Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 88 # Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Omexo Tiles TL B+ 40.5 Revised from BB- Omexo Tiles CC Limit B+ 20 Revised from BB- Pooja Exports LT/ST, FB Fac BB+ 5100 Withdrawn / A4+ Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd Line of Credit BB+ 1730 Suspended Sai Chhaya Autolink Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 116 Suspended Sanskar Bharti Foundation Bk Fac B+ 65 Suspended Sarveshvar Commodities India Bk Fac BBB- 275 Suspended Pvt Ltd / A4 Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd LT NFBL B 5276.7 Upgraded from D Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd TL/Fund Based B 346.3 Upgraded from D Sidd'S Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac BBB- 3120 Withdrawn / A3 Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB / 400 Assigned A4 Sri Venkata Padmavathi Raw And CC Limits B+ 85 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Padmavathi Raw And TL B+ 1.6 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Padmavathi Raw And B+ / A4 B+ / 10.9 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill A4 Sri Venkateswara Constructions CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Loan Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed United Concepts & Solutions Bk Fac B+/A4 125 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 350 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)