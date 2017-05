Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Char Products Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Al Aziz And Company ST - FB Fac D 170 Revised from A4 Al Aziz And Company ST - Non-FB Fac D Revised from A4 Aysha Cashew Exports ST FB Fac A4 65 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 10000* Assigned / Outstanding *Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd line of credit A4 1.5 Suspended Ddr And Company LT non fund based A4 70 Reaffirmed Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Import LOC A4+ 12.5 Assigned Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 7.5 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Indo German Carbons Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed Lucky Ply & Laminates Oriental Bk of A4 70 Reaffirmed Commerce - Inland / Import LOC Limit facility Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk A4 Reaffirmed Limits* *Interchangeable with Rs. 25.00 crore fund-based bank limits Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based LOC D 50 Revised from A4 Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG D 70 Revised from A4 Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non Fund D 165.7 Revised from Based Unallocated B-/A4 Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Non-FBL D 250 Revised from A4 Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 20 Suspended P Prabhakaran ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments Non-FBL D 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd Forward Cover Limits A3 43.4 Suspended Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2 Suspended Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd LT scale- Non fund A4; 60 Reaffirmed based Zee Media Corporation Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Char Products Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 105 Upgraded from BB- Active Char Products Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac BB Upgraded from BB- Aditya Agro Foods CC Limits B+ 230 Suspended from B. Aditya Agro Foods TL Limits B+ Suspended from B. Aditya Agro Foods Unallocated Limits B+ 400 Suspended from B. Al Aziz And Company LT - FB Fac D Revised from BB Al-Gayathri Trading Company LT FB Fac BB 55 Suspended Pvt Ltd Al-Gayathri Trading Company LT non-FB Fac BB 3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ashritha Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac (TL) D 96.5 Revised from B Aysha Cashew Exports LT FB Fac B+ 5 Suspended Aysha Cashew Exports LT/ ST unallocated Fac B+/ A4 30 Assigned Captain Sports Longterm FB Fac B 60 Suspended Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Fund based CC facility B 20 Suspended Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Non fund based BG B 81.5 Suspended limits Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1060 Assigned Ddr And Company LT fund based B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ddr And Company LT/ST unallocated B+ / 25 Reaffirmed A4 Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd PLC / PCFC /FDBD / BB+ / 66 Assigned FDBP / PSCFC A4+ Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd FDBN / PSCFC - BB+ / 60 Assigned Outside MPBF A4+; Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ / 4 Assigned A4+; Gajavelli Spinning Mills Pvt LT fund based B+ 515.1 Upgraded Ltd from B Gian Sagar Educational & TL C 508 Suspended Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & BG C 70 Suspended Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraft C 180 Suspended Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & LT Unallocated C 592 Suspended Charitable Trust Idfc Bank Ltd NCD Programme AAA 539840 Reaffirmed Indo German Carbons Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 100 Upgraded from BB- J Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 120 Suspended J Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 30 Suspended Jam Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 250 Suspended K J Somaiya College Of Long- TL BBB- 120 Suspended Engineering (Somaiya Vidyavihar Trust) K.Seshagiri Rao Ad Company FBL BB- 40 Suspended K.Seshagiri Rao Ad Company non-FBL BB- 30 Suspended K.Seshagiri Rao Ad Company unallocated limits BB- 30 Suspended Kinsey Knitt International Bk Fac B / 125 Suspended A4 Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL B- 564.1 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B- 10 Reaffirmed Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC D 220 Revised from B- Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working D 80 Revised from Capital TL B- Lucky Ply & Laminates Oriental Bk of BB 50 Long term Commerce - CC facility scale- Non fund based M/S. B Nehal FB Fac D 660 Suspended M/S. B Nehal TL facility D 3.8 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd FB Limits-CC D 500 Revised from B Mahalaxmi Technocast Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits B 250 Reaffirmed Modus Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 285 Suspended Nagpal Traders Bk Fac B+ 658.2 Suspended Navya Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 571 Suspended Navya Foods Pvt Ltd unallocated limit B+ / 10.9 Suspended A4 Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 57.5 Suspended P Prabhakaran LT FB Fac B- 60 Suspended R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd FBL (including BBB- 2354.1 Suspended Unallocated limits) S K Somaiya College Of Arts, Long-TL BBB- 123.3 Suspended Science & Commerce (Somaiya Vidyavihar Trust) Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90.4 Suspended Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 19.6 Suspended Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments FB Limits D 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan'S LT FB Bk Fac BBB+ 192.1 Reaffirmed Shri Vishnu Perumaal Spin Yarn Bk Fac B / 100 Suspended Ltd A4 Srs Travels LT FB Fac BB+ 450 Suspended Ss Comfort Systems Pvt Ltd Bk limit BB-/ 100 Suspended A4 Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 49.7 Suspended Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 48.3 Suspended Surat Wovensacks Industries Llp CC Limits B 50 Assigned Surat Wovensacks Industries Llp TL B 86 Assigned Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd LT scale- Non fund BB- 16 Upgraded based from BB- Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - TL B 194 Upgraded Project from B Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - B 6 Upgraded Project Unallocated from B Tata Capital Financial NCD Programme AA+ 30000 Assigned Services Ltd Trinity Eye Hospital LT FB Fac B+ 69.7 Suspended Trinity Eye Hospital LT/ ST proposed Fac B+/ A4 80.3 Suspended True Well E Pipe Industries FBL - CC B 90 Reaffirmed True Well E Pipe Industries TL B 43.7 Reaffirmed True Well E Pipe Industries Unallocated Limits B 26.3 Reaffirmed Valmark Developers Pvt Ltd NCD programme BB 890 Withdrawn Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - LT B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vehlna Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BB / 145.2 Suspended A4+ Vishwasrao Naik Sahakari LT, FBL - CC BB- 75 Assigned Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Vishwasrao Naik Sahakari LT - Unallocated BB- 25 Assigned Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Zee Media Corporation Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac A 950 Reaffirmed Zee Media Corporation Ltd Long-TL A 800 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.