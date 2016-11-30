US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Graphite & Carbon Non fund based A4 25 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd facility Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Non-Fund Based, Rated A4 20 Reaffirmed on LT Scale LOC Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd ST- BG A4 25 Assigned Excel Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed revised from 1 CR Goa Carbon Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 2450 Reaffirmed Golani Brothers Non-Fund Based, Rated A4+ Reaffirmed on LT Scale Golani Brothers BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ceramics Ltd ST NFBL A4 45 Reaffirmed Laxveer Ceramic Llp BG A4 30 Outstanding Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 950 Suspended Nitin Kitchenware (India) Pvt Fund Based Facility A4 100 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 2500 Developing Ltd implications revised from Rs. 170 crore Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 30000 Developing Ltd implications Pab Organics Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pab Organics Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 327 Upgraded from A2 reduced from 37.70 CR Sattva Etech India Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based A1 50 Reaffirmed working capital Fac (SO) Surya Exim Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 1885 Suspended facility Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including A1+ 4650 Reaffirmed CP)* *Total borrowing under CP and fund based facilities from banks to be limited to Rs 715 crore Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed United Brothers FBL A4 400 Suspended United Brothers NFBL A4 60 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Graphite & Carbon TL B- 60 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Agrawal Graphite & Carbon CC facility B- 30 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 61.1 Reaffirmed Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits B+ 75 Revised from BB- Archean Chemical Industries LT, TL D 5990 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Archean Chemical Industries LT, FB Fac D 990 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bansal Brothers Fund Based, Rated on BB 60 Reaffirmed LT Scale CC Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd LT- TL B 150 Assigned Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd LT- CC B 75 Assigned Cyberabad Citizens Health TL B 726.4 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Cyberabad Citizens Health Unallocated limits B 173.6 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Excel Foods Pvt Ltd Long -Term - FB Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed enhanced from 13 CR Excel Foods Pvt Ltd Long -Term - TL BB 5 Reaffirmed revised from 1 CR Goa Carbon Ltd FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Golani Brothers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Hari Bhog Foods Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B 240 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 16 crore Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FBL -CC B 125 Revised from B+ Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FBL -Working B 38.3 Revised from Capital Demand Loan B+ reduced from Rs. 5.17 crore Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT NFBL B 16.6 Revised from B+ reduced from Rs. 3.54 crore Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Unallocated Limits B 32.2 Revised from B+ /A4 Jvs Export Bk Fac BBB- 600 Suspended /A3 K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Based Fac BB- 260 Suspended Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd NCD AA 200 Assigned (SO) Laxveer Ceramic Llp TL B 170 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Laxveer Ceramic Llp CC B 80 Outstanding Mas Rural Housing And Mortgage LT Bk Fac A- 1500 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Melange Developers Proposed LT, Fund BB- 400 Assigned Microbiological Laboratory Bk Fac BB+ 62.7 Suspended Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 50 Suspended Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA+ 7500 Developing Ltd implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD Programme AA+ 25000 Developing Ltd implications Pab Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pab Organics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 44.7 Upgraded from BB Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB+ 300 Upgraded from BBB increased from 25 CR Polynova Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 35 Upgraded from BBB reduced from 6.80 CR Polynova Industries Ltd ST/LT unallocated Bk BBB+/ 33 Upgraded Fac A2+ Sattva Etech India Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated A- 10 Stable (S) /A1 (S) outlook Sattva Etech India Pvt. Ltd. Fund based working A (SO) 40 Reaffirmed capital Fac Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B+ 650 Reaffirmed enhanced from 55 CR Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd. Bk Fac C- /A4 1615.8 Suspended Sms Vidhyut Pvt Ltd TL B+ 77.6 Downgraded from BB- Sms Vidhyut Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 22.4 Assigned Sri Sai Baba Enterprises Unallocated Limits B 180 Assigned Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice CC B+ 85 Suspended Industries Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits B+ /A4 0.4 Suspended Industries Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice CC B 62.5 Suspended Mill Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice Unallocated limits B 37.5 Suspended Mill Surya Exim Ltd CC facility BB+ 600 Suspended Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd LT Loan AA 3000 Outstanding Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund AA 2000 Outstanding Based /A1+ Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA+ 250 Assigned NCD) Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits## AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed ## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed United Brothers LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FB Fac B+ 254.2 Suspended Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 2.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
