Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Graphite & Carbon Non fund based A4 25 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd facility Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Non-Fund Based, Rated A4 20 Reaffirmed on LT Scale LOC Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd ST- BG A4 25 Assigned Excel Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed revised from 1 CR Goa Carbon Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 2450 Reaffirmed Golani Brothers Non-Fund Based, Rated A4+ Reaffirmed on LT Scale Golani Brothers BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ceramics Ltd ST NFBL A4 45 Reaffirmed Laxveer Ceramic Llp BG A4 30 Outstanding Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 950 Suspended Nitin Kitchenware (India) Pvt Fund Based Facility A4 100 Assigned Ltd Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Non-FBL A1+ 2500 Developing Ltd implications revised from Rs. 170 crore Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals CP programme A1+ 30000 Developing Ltd implications Pab Organics Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pab Organics Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 327 Upgraded from A2 reduced from 37.70 CR Sattva Etech India Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based A1 50 Reaffirmed working capital Fac (SO) Surya Exim Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 1885 Suspended facility Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including A1+ 4650 Reaffirmed CP)* *Total borrowing under CP and fund based facilities from banks to be limited to Rs 715 crore Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed United Brothers FBL A4 400 Suspended United Brothers NFBL A4 60 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Graphite & Carbon TL B- 60 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Agrawal Graphite & Carbon CC facility B- 30 Suspended Products Pvt Ltd Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 61.1 Reaffirmed Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits B+ 75 Revised from BB- Archean Chemical Industries LT, TL D 5990 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Archean Chemical Industries LT, FB Fac D 990 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bansal Brothers Fund Based, Rated on BB 60 Reaffirmed LT Scale CC Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd LT- TL B 150 Assigned Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd LT- CC B 75 Assigned Cyberabad Citizens Health TL B 726.4 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Cyberabad Citizens Health Unallocated limits B 173.6 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Excel Foods Pvt Ltd Long -Term - FB Fac BB 140 Reaffirmed enhanced from 13 CR Excel Foods Pvt Ltd Long -Term - TL BB 5 Reaffirmed revised from 1 CR Goa Carbon Ltd FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Golani Brothers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Hari Bhog Foods Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B 240 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 16 crore Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FBL -CC B 125 Revised from B+ Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT FBL -Working B 38.3 Revised from Capital Demand Loan B+ reduced from Rs. 5.17 crore Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT NFBL B 16.6 Revised from B+ reduced from Rs. 3.54 crore Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Unallocated Limits B 32.2 Revised from B+ /A4 Jvs Export Bk Fac BBB- 600 Suspended /A3 K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Based Fac BB- 260 Suspended Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd NCD AA 200 Assigned (SO) Laxveer Ceramic Llp TL B 170 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Laxveer Ceramic Llp CC B 80 Outstanding Mas Rural Housing And Mortgage LT Bk Fac A- 1500 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Melange Developers Proposed LT, Fund BB- 400 Assigned Microbiological Laboratory Bk Fac BB+ 62.7 Suspended Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 50 Suspended Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals FBL AA+ 7500 Developing Ltd implications Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD Programme AA+ 25000 Developing Ltd implications Pab Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pab Organics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 44.7 Upgraded from BB Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB+ 300 Upgraded from BBB increased from 25 CR Polynova Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 35 Upgraded from BBB reduced from 6.80 CR Polynova Industries Ltd ST/LT unallocated Bk BBB+/ 33 Upgraded Fac A2+ Sattva Etech India Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated A- 10 Stable (S) /A1 (S) outlook Sattva Etech India Pvt. Ltd. Fund based working A (SO) 40 Reaffirmed capital Fac Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B+ 650 Reaffirmed enhanced from 55 CR Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd. Bk Fac C- /A4 1615.8 Suspended Sms Vidhyut Pvt Ltd TL B+ 77.6 Downgraded from BB- Sms Vidhyut Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 22.4 Assigned Sri Sai Baba Enterprises Unallocated Limits B 180 Assigned Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice CC B+ 85 Suspended Industries Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits B+ /A4 0.4 Suspended Industries Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice CC B 62.5 Suspended Mill Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice Unallocated limits B 37.5 Suspended Mill Surya Exim Ltd CC facility BB+ 600 Suspended Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd LT Loan AA 3000 Outstanding Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund AA 2000 Outstanding Based /A1+ Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA+ 250 Assigned NCD) Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits## AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed ## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed United Brothers LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FB Fac B+ 254.2 Suspended Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 2.5 Suspended --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 