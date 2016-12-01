Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Analyser Instruments Company Short- Term Non FBL A4 38 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Beko Dimon Fishing Co. ST: FB Fac A4 25 Reassigned
Chowgule Construction ST: Non-FB limits A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Diman Overseas Pvt Ltd Off grid solar SP 3D Assigned
projects
Diman Overseas Pvt Ltd Off grid solar SP 3D Assigned
projects
Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit A4 30 Reaffirmed
facility
Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Reaffirmed
cum Buyer's Credit
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Assigned
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 9000 Rating
revised from
A3 and
removed from
watch with
negative
implications
Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC A4 75 Re-affirmed;
Suspension
revoked
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Reaffirmed
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A3 85 Reaffirmed
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 31 Reaffirmed
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Yamunaji Enterprise non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Analyser Instruments Company Long- Term Fund- B+ 57.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Based Limits
Beko Dimon Fishing Co. LT: Unallocated BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Chowgule Construction LT: FB limits* BBB+ Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Chowgule Construction LT: Proposed limits BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn
- Vesta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ Withdrawn
- Vesta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Hariom Agri International Pvt CC facility B 40 Suspended
Ltd
Hariom Agri International Pvt TL facility B 13.1 Suspended
Ltd
Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 5550 placed on
rating watch
with negative
implications
Industrial Chemical Works CC BB 20 Reaffirmed
Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 7890 placed on
rating watch
with negative
implications
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs AAA 15000 Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 7250 Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL from Bk AAA 63910 Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP-MLD 1500 Outstanding
debentures AAA
Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 16500 Suspended
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits B+ 2300 rating
revised from
BBB and
removed from
watch with
negative
implications
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd TL (including B+ 700 rating
External Commercial revised from
Borrowing) BBB and
removed from
watch with
negative
implications
Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 1000 rating
revised from
BBB and
removed from
watch with
negative
implications
Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Re-affirmed;
Suspension
revoked
Sri Ramachandra University LT - FB Fac A+ 125 Assigned
Trust
Standard Buildcon Bk limits BB / 97.5 Withdrawn
A4+
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB 113.7 Upgraded
from
BB-
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 360 Upgraded
from
BB-
Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB 103.2 Upgraded
from
BB-
Tulsi Cold Storage TL B 61 Suspended
Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech TL BBB- 3320 Suspended
Developers Pvt Ltd
Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech TL BBB- 1280 Suspended
Developers Pvt Ltd
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB 586.7 upgraded
from
BB-
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 425 upgraded
from
BB-
Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB 133.3 upgraded
from
BB-
Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) NCD B- 300 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Yamunaji Enterprise CC facility B+ 45 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
