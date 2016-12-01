Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analyser Instruments Company Short- Term Non FBL A4 38 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Beko Dimon Fishing Co. ST: FB Fac A4 25 Reassigned Chowgule Construction ST: Non-FB limits A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Diman Overseas Pvt Ltd Off grid solar SP 3D Assigned projects Diman Overseas Pvt Ltd Off grid solar SP 3D Assigned projects Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit A4 30 Reaffirmed facility Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Reaffirmed cum Buyer's Credit Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 9000 Rating revised from A3 and removed from watch with negative implications Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC A4 75 Re-affirmed; Suspension revoked Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A3 85 Reaffirmed Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 31 Reaffirmed Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Yamunaji Enterprise non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analyser Instruments Company Long- Term Fund- B+ 57.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Based Limits Beko Dimon Fishing Co. LT: Unallocated BB- 20 Reaffirmed Chowgule Construction LT: FB limits* BBB+ Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Chowgule Construction LT: Proposed limits BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn - Vesta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ Withdrawn - Vesta Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Hariom Agri International Pvt CC facility B 40 Suspended Ltd Hariom Agri International Pvt TL facility B 13.1 Suspended Ltd Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 5550 placed on rating watch with negative implications Industrial Chemical Works CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 7890 placed on rating watch with negative implications Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs AAA 15000 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 7250 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL from Bk AAA 63910 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty linked PP-MLD 1500 Outstanding debentures AAA Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 16500 Suspended Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits B+ 2300 rating revised from BBB and removed from watch with negative implications Nkg Infrastructure Ltd TL (including B+ 700 rating External Commercial revised from Borrowing) BBB and removed from watch with negative implications Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 1000 rating revised from BBB and removed from watch with negative implications Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd CC BB 100 Re-affirmed; Suspension revoked Sri Ramachandra University LT - FB Fac A+ 125 Assigned Trust Standard Buildcon Bk limits BB / 97.5 Withdrawn A4+ Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB 113.7 Upgraded from BB- Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 360 Upgraded from BB- Subburaaj Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB 103.2 Upgraded from BB- Tulsi Cold Storage TL B 61 Suspended Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech TL BBB- 3320 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech TL BBB- 1280 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB 586.7 upgraded from BB- Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 425 upgraded from BB- Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB 133.3 upgraded from BB- Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) NCD B- 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Yamunaji Enterprise CC facility B+ 45 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.