Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST - FB A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Creative Electrical On Grid Solar Rooftop SP 3C - Assigned Power Projects / Off Grid and decentralized solar applications Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Mrs. Bector'S Food Non-FBL A1+ 175 Assigned / Specialities Ltd Outstanding The Wolt Techniques solar projects SP 3C - Assigned Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based A1 125 Upgraded from A2+ Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt BG A2+ 1.2 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT - FB/CC AA 12000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT - FB TL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT - Non-fund based AA 92500 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC D 505 Assigned Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG/ D 475 Assigned LOC Anamika Developers TL B+ 60 Suspended Ashok Handloom Factory Pvt Ltd LT - CC B 56 Reaffirmed Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway LT - TL BBB 4541.3 # Ltd ASR Met Tech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 550 Suspended A4 Canara Robeco Asset Management Canara Robeco Capital AAAmfs - Withdrawn Co. Ltd Protection Oriented Fund - Series II Cochin Surfactants Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 75 Assigned Cochin Surfactants Pvt Ltd LT/ST - unallocated BB / 10 Reaffirmed / limits A4 Assigned Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 35000 Assigned Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 85000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed programme Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial NCD AA- 770 Upgraded Corporation from A+ Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 230 Upgraded from BB Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 5.5 Upgraded from BB Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ / 54.5 Upgraded A4+ from BB / A4+ Mrs. Bector'S Food TL A+ 595 Assigned / Specialities Ltd Outstanding Mrs. Bector'S Food FBL A+ 270 Outstanding Specialities Ltd Mrs. Bector'S Food Unallocated Limits A+ / 600 Assigned / Specialities Ltd A1+ Outstanding Radheshyam Cottex FBL - TL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Cottex FBL - CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 1034.6 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 92 Assigned Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 247.7 Suspended Sree Vishnupriya Motors FBL B+ 60 Suspended Sree Vishnupriya Motors Unallocated B+ 8 Suspended Tips Industries Ltd LT, fund based BB+ 400 Assigned Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Fund based A 120 Upgraded from A- TTP Technologies Pvt Ltd LT ST Fund based Non A/A1 200 Upgraded Fund based from A-/A2+ TTP Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated A/A1 335.3 Upgraded from A-/A2+ UB Engineering Ltd TL D 1050 Suspended UB Engineering Ltd CC D 750 Suspended UB Engineering Ltd Non-Fund Based D 770 Suspended Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt TL A- 29.5 Assigned Ltd Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt CC A- 1 Assigned Ltd Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Unallocated A-/A2+ 33.8 Assigned Ltd VSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Suspended VSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 170 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)