Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Transformers Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST ICRA A4 75 Suspended City Tiles Ltd LOC/BG ICRA D 140 Revised from ICRA A4+ Deccan Ispat Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 70 Assigned Deccan Ispat Ltd ST Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 30 Assigned Electromech Material Handling ST, FB Fac# ICRA A3+ - Revised from Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA A2 # - Short term fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore are sub limit to the cash credit facility Electromech Material Handling ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 50 Revised from Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA A2 Ester Industries Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A3 900 Revised from ICRA A3+ Ester Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3 1260 Revised from ICRA A3+ Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Ltd General Import Company (India) Canara Bk - Foreign ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. LOC (FLC): Non-FBL Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A3+ 52.5 Suspended M Ganesh Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd ST- Non FB Fac ICRA A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund Based, ST FacICRA A2+ 23000 Reaffirmed Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund based, ST ICRA A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed unallocated* *earlier rated as part of Non-fund based short term facilities Pricol Ltd (Erstwhile Pricol ST FB Fac - sub-limit ICRA A2+ Assigned Pune Ltd) Pricol Ltd (Erstwhile Pricol ST non FB Fac - ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Pune Ltd) sub-limit Pricol Ltd (Erstwhile Pricol ST non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 730 Reaffirmed Pune Ltd) Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based ICRA A4 101 Reaffirmed facility Quattro Engineering India Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Assigned / on rating watch with positive implications RR Leather Products Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A4 70 Suspended RR Leather Products Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A4 33 Suspended Rushil Industries Ltd LOC ICRA A4 380 Reaffirmed S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG ICRA A2+ 340 Assigned Satya Exports Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Suspended Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST - BG ICRA A4 62.5 Assigned Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST - ICRA A4 - Assigned EPC/PCFC/FBP/FUDBP* *Sublimit within CC Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST - LC (Capital ICRA A4 - Assigned Gooptionally convertible debentures/Buyers Credit/LOU)** **Sublimit within TL Suttatti Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL ICRA A2+ 115 Reaffirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Transformers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - LT ICRA B+ 145 Suspended Asian Peroxides Ltd Fund Based FacilitiiesICRA D 215 Suspended Asian Peroxides Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA D 30 Suspended Facilties Best Agrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL- LT ICRA BB- 300 Suspended Cessna Garden Developers Pvt TL ICRA A+ 6988.5 Outstanding Ltd Cessna Garden Developers Pvt TL ICRA A+ 5000 Assigned Ltd City Tiles Ltd CC Limits ICRA D 350 Revised from ICRA BB+ City Tiles Ltd TL ICRA D 225.2 Revised from ICRA BB+ City Tiles Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 124.8 Revised from ICRA BB+ Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 180 Reaffirmed Electromech Material Handling TL - Proposed ICRA BBB 400 Assigned Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Electromech Material Handling CC ICRA BBB 300 Revised from Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB+ Electromech Material Handling CC ICRA BBB 50 Assigned Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Ester Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1273.2 Revised from ICRA BBB Ester Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 600 Revised from ICRA BBB Ester Industries Ltd LT/ ST unallocated ICRA BBB- 66.8 Revised from Limits / ICRA A3 ICRA BBB / ICRA A3+ Evershine Appliances Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC ICRA BB- 150 Revised from ICRA B+ Evershine Appliances Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL ICRA BB- 2.7 Revised from ICRA B+ Evershine Appliances Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA BB- 3.3 Revised from ICRA B+ Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt LT - Fund based ICRA A 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Gayatri Hi-Tech Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL ICRA D 4911 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi-Tech Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC ICRA D 180 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi-Tech Hotels Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 268 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hi-Tech Hotels Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed ICRA D 11 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 300 Reassigned (SO) from ICRA A Jai Maakali Poultry Products FBL ICRA B+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 20 Suspended Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB 27.5 Suspended Jv Steel Tubes Bk Fac ICRA B+ 125 Suspended Kolar Paper Mills Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 606.2 Upgraded from ICRA D Kolar Paper Mills Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA B+ 5 Upgraded from ICRA D Kolar Paper Mills Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 133.8 Upgraded from ICRA D Lohiya Developers FB Fac ICRA B 50 Suspended Lohiya Developers non FB Fac ICRA B 5 Suspended M Ganesh FB Fac (CC) ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed M/S Aditya Auto Industries FBL ICRA BB- 89.3 Suspended M/S Aditya Auto Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 10.7 Suspended M/S K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 60 Suspended M/S K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd unallocated limits ICRA B/A4 5 Assigned M/S Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 95 Suspended M/S Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 35 Suspended M/S Sprint Cars Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 300 Suspended Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BB 30 Upgraded from ICRA B Martopearl Alloys Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated Fac ICRA BB 12.5 Upgraded from ICRA B Ozone Homes Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BB+ 620 Withdrawn Ozone Homes Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) ICRA BB+ 1800 Assigned (SO) Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FB, LT Fac ICRA BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed; outlook revised to Negative from Stable Pricol Ltd (Erstwhile Pricol TL Fac ICRA A- 391.7 Reaffirmed Pune Ltd) Pricol Ltd (Erstwhile Pricol LT FB Fac ICRA A- 1400 Reaffirmed Pune Ltd) Pricol Ltd (Erstwhile Pricol LT proposed Fac ICRA A- 228.3 Assigned Pune Ltd) Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA B+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA B+ / 1.1 Assigned facility ICRA A4 Quattro Engineering India Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB- 160 Rating watch with positive implications Rajalaxmi Education Trust LT - TL ICRA BB- 210 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd longterm FB Fac ICRA B 12.4 Suspended Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd proposed Fac ICRA B 40.2 Suspended Rushil Industries Ltd CC ICRA BB- 10 Reaffirmed S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA BBB+ 20 Assigned S&Ib Services Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BBB+ 120 Outstanding Sai Venkateshwara Rice FBL ICRA B+ 122.5 Suspended Industries Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd TL Facility ICRA D 420 Revised from ICRA BB- Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA BB- Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd Un-allocated Facility ICRA D 300 Revised from ICRA BB- Satya Exports FBL ICRA BB 140 Suspended Shiv Krupa Industries TL ICRA B 18 Reaffirmed Shiv Krupa Industries CC ICRA B 45 Reaffirmed Shree Enterprise Fund Based Bk Fac ICRA BB 200 Suspended Shri Annapurna Rice Mills FBL- LT ICRA B 60 Suspended Shrirampur Municipal Council TL ICRA BB- - Suspended Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT - CC Limits ICRA BB 250 Assigned Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BB 422 Assigned Sri Krishna Nagai Maligai FB Fac ICRA B+ 80 Suspended (Madurai) Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Leela Electrical FBL ICRA B+ 35 Revised from Projects ICRA BB- Sri Sai Leela Electrical NFBL ICRA B+ 85 Revised from Projects ICRA BB- Surya Agro Industries FBL ICRA B 105 Suspended Suttatti Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- TL ICRA BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Suttatti Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD ICRA AA 5000 Assigned Vasant Cotton FB - CC ICRA B 47.5 Reaffirmed Vasant Cotton FB - TL ICRA B 12.4 Reaffirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA B 58.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA B 76.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)