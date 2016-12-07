Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd ST non FB ICRA A2+ 65 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Corporation ST ICRA A4 60.5 Suspended Crescent Therapeutics Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 30 Suspended Farmers Agriculture Credit Bk Fac# ICRA A4 75 Assigned Co-Operative Society Ltd # Rating assigned previously was on the long-term scale for cash credit facilities. The long-term rating has now been reassigned as a rating on the short-term scale. Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 3570 Reaffirmed K.V.Mohana Rao & Company Pvt FB Fac and ST ICRA A4 600 Suspended Ltd Kirloskar Ferrous Industries CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd /Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore) Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd ST - LOC cum Buyers ICRA A4 92 Reaffirmed Credit* Sub-limit of term loan (Earlier (Rs. 22.84 crore)) Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FBL ICRA A4 5 Suspended Indsutries Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt non-FB Fac ICRA A4 5 Suspended Ltd Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Mazda Colours Ltd Bk of India - Non FBL ICRA A1 65 Reaffirmed Mazda Colours Ltd HDFC Bk - Non FBL ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Megatronic Power & NFBL ICRA A4 15 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India NFBL ICRA A4 83 Suspended Pvt Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits ICRA A1+ 6000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 27000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd ST PS ICRA A3 120 Placed on watch with negative implications Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- LOC ICRA A4 30 Assigned / outstanding Shri Krishna Steelage Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 40 Suspended Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd ST ICRA A4 15 Suspended Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 500 Assigned Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 1000 Assigned Venson Electric Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 26000 outlook revised from Stable to Negative Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST Unallocated Limits ICRA A2+ 1000 outlook revised from Stable to Negative Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals Non-Fund Based, ST Fac ICRA A3 30 outlook Ltd revised from Stable to Negative LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadri Infin Ltd NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 75 Reaffirmed Aarti International Ltd LT FB TL ICRA A- 820 Reaffirmed Aarti International Ltd LT non FB ICRA A- 20 Reaffirmed Aarti International Ltd LT unallocated ICRA A- 101.8 Reaffirmed Aarti International Ltd LT FB CC ICRA 2250* Reaffirmed A-/ICRA A2+ *cash credit limits are fully interchangeable with short-term fund based limits (EPC/PCFC) with a short term rating of A2+ Amrit Feeds Ltd. line of credit of ICRA D 3000 Suspended Amrit Feeds Ltd Assetz Investments And FBL ICRA BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Holdings Llp Avadh Infra Fund Based, Rated on ICRA B+ - Reaffirmed LT Scale Avadh Infra TL ICRA B+ 500 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Corporation LT fund based facilityICRA B+ 37 Suspended Bharat Industrial Corporation fund based and non ICRA B+ / A4 2.5 Suspended fund based facility Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Bhopal Dhule ICRA AAA 10000 Assigned Ltd Transmission Company Limited Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. India Grid Trust IrAA - Assigned Ltd Cashpor Micro Credit (Cashpor) NCD ICRA BBB- 250 Rating placed on watch with negative implications Christian Medical College Proposed LT Fac ICRA AA 3500 Assigned Vellore Association Crescent Therapeutics Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ 86 Suspended Crescent Therapeutics Ltd unallocated limits ICRA B+ / 4 Suspended ICRA A4 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) 63.5 Assigned Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA 591.5 Assigned BBB+(SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 252.8 Assigned -Cartman Ifmr Capital 2016 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) 33.6 Assigned -Cartman Ifmr Capital 2016 Gaurav Worldwide Trading Pvt LT FBL-CC ICRA B 500 Assigned Ltd Global Technologies Bk Fac ICRA 70 Suspended B+/ICRA A4 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 657.2 Assigned India Grid Trust Bhopal Dhule ICRA AAA 10000 Assigned Transmission Company Limited India Grid Trust India Grid Trust IrAA - Assigned Intrepid Finance And Leasing NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd LT - CC Fac ICRA D 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.00 CR) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 370.2 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 511.3 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 11.5 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA 20.6 Assigned Ltd BBB+(SO) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' ICRA AA- 745 upgraded Credit Fac from A+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL ICRA AA- 693.8 upgraded from A+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated/Proposed ICRA AA- 86.2 upgraded from A+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills ICRA AA- 2045 upgraded Discounting Fac from A+ Jayanti Boards Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 20 Suspended Jayanti Boards Ltd unallocated limits ICRA 80 Suspended B+/ICRA A4 K.V.Mohana Rao & Company Pvt FB Fac ICRA BB- 200 Suspended Ltd Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA B 262.6 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 33.14 crore) Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed Kshitij Kumar Choudhary Non-fund Based ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Facility L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 2240 Withdrawn Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Bk Fac ICRA A+ 3007.5 Withdrawn Road Ltd L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd subordinated debt ICRA A 312 Withdrawn L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A+ 2182.4 Withdrawn Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 220 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice CC ICRA B+ 47.5 Suspended Indsutries Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice TL ICRA B+ 22 Suspended Indsutries Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice unallocated limits ICRA B+ 25.5 Suspended Indsutries Lakshmidurga Textiles Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AA(SO) 497.8 Assigned Securitisation Trust Xlv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl PTC Series A1 ICRA AA(SO) 19.4 Assigned Securitisation Trust Xlv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA(SO) 9.1 Assigned Securitisation Trust Xlv Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Second Loss Facility ICRA 36.2 Assigned Securitisation Trust XIV BBB-(SO) Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt TL Fac, ICRA BB- 44.8 Suspended Ltd Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac ICRA BB- 35 Suspended Ltd Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt unallocated limits ICRA BB- 5.2 Suspended Ltd Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FB limits ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Cotton Industries CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Cotton Industries LT ICRA B 9.1 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Cotton Industries unallocated ICRA B 5.3 Reaffirmed Mazda Colours Ltd Bk of India - FBL ICRA A 250 Reaffirmed / ICRA A1 Mazda Colours Ltd HDFC Bk -FBL ICRA A 200 Reaffirmed / ICRA A1 Mazda Colours Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Reaffirmed / ICRA A1 Megatronic Power & FB Fac ICRA B- 71.1 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Megatronic Power & Unallocated limits ICRA 3.9 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd B-/ICRA A4 Milestone Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL ICRA BB+ 2150 Assigned Moti Industries CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Moti Industries TL ICRA BB- 6.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.60 crore) Moti Industries Unallocated ICRA BB- 9.9 Assigned Muthoot Microfin Ltd - Tanner PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) 532 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2016 Muthoot Microfin Ltd - Tanner PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 41.8 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2016 Nirmala Infra Projects India FB Fac ICRA C+ 60.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nrvs Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT ICRA BB- 320 Suspended Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BBB 1260 Revised from BBB- Orange Dnd Wind Power Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA BBB 60 Revised from BBB- Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy TL ICRA A- 1440 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB+ Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy unallocated ICRA A- 10 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB+ Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 815 Reaffirmed (revised from 85.0 CR) Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd unallocated ICRA BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Pahal Financial Services Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajasthan State Seeds LT FB CC ICRA BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 194 Reaffirmed Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA B 6 Reaffirmed Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B 160 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Non-CPS ICRA A+ 1250 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme ICRA AA- 34000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd LT Bk Limits ICRA AA- 114000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD-ICRA 1000 Outstanding Debenture programme AA- S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) programme ICRA BBB- 970 Placed on watch with negative implications S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd Bk Lines Programme ICRA BBB- 700 Placed on watch with negative implications S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB- 100 Placed on Programme (Sub-debt) watch with Negative implications S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 450 Rating placed on watch with negative implications Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B- 30 Outstanding Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 15 Outstanding Shri Krishna Steelage Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 130 Suspended Singla Rice Oil & General Mills Long- Term Fund- ICRA B 75 Reaffirmed Based Limits Sprint Telefilms Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt TL ICRA B- 406.7 Upgraded Ltd from D Sri Jyoti Renewable Energy Pvt CC ICRA B- 65 Upgraded Ltd from D Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprise CC ICRA B 150 Suspended Ltd Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprise unallocated limits ICRA B/A4 22.5 Assigned Ltd Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd FBF ICRA B+ 83.5 Suspended Sumanjali Parboiled Pvt Ltd unallocated limits ICRA B+ / 1.5 Suspended ICRA A4 Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 75 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Originator's Residual - 65.4 Assigned Share Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) 1086.5 Assigned Venson Electric Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 30 Reaffirmed Venson Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Limit ICRA BB- Reaffirmed Vijaya Lakshmi R & B Rice FB Fac ICRA B 90 Suspended Trading Company Vijaya Lakshmi R & B Rice unallocated limits ICRA B 10 Suspended Trading Company Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 12000 outlook revised from Stable to Negative Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Long- term ICRA BBB+ 3000 outlook Unallocated Limits revised from Stable to Negative Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 150 Revised from A2+ Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals TL ICRA BBB- 300 outlook Ltd revised from Stable to Negative Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals FB, LT Fac ICRA BBB- 170 outlook Ltd revised from Stable to Negative -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 