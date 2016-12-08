Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akr Impex Pvt Ltd ST - LOC (sub-limit)* ICRA A4 Assigned *Facilities are sublimit of long term fund based facility. Total fund based and non fund based limits to be capped at Rs. 6.00 crore subject to specific individual limits. Akr Impex Pvt Ltd ST - Packing credit ICRA A4 Assigned (sub-limit)* *Facilities are sublimit of long term fund based facility. Total fund based and non fund based limits to be capped at Rs. 6.00 crore subject to specific individual limits. Akr Impex Pvt Ltd ST - Bill Discounting ICRA A4 Assigned (sub-limit)* *Facilities are sublimit of long term fund based facility. Total fund based and non fund based limits to be capped at Rs. 6.00 crore subject to specific individual limits. Canpac Trends Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A3 12.8 Assigned Cooper Standard India Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non-fund ICRA A2 300 Reaffirmed based H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A2+ 2755 Reaffirmed H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG ICRA A2+ 1900 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. PCFC/EBD/Export ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. LOC ICRA A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4 1 Reaffirmed Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based ICRA A4 300 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd ST- Non fund based ICRA A2+ 30 Assigned M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Infotech And Standby Line of CreditICRA A1 20 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech And Non-FB Fac ICRA A1 40 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Qrg Enterprises Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akr Impex Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA B 60 Assigned Canpac Trends Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB- 210 Assigned Canpac Trends Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 117.2 Assigned Cooper Standard India Pvt Ltd CC* ICRA BBB+ - Reaffirmed *Cash Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 30.0 crore Fund based/Non-fund based limits Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing ICRA A / 14231.6 Reaffirmed Credit/ Post Shipment ICRA A1 Credit: FB Limit Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA A / 2018.4 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL ICRA A- 1639.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC ICRA A- 2850 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A- 50 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 1460.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+ - Withdrawn Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1600 Reaffirmed Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1050 Reaffirmed Gs Developers And Contractors Bk Fac ICRA D 490 Suspended Pvt Ltd H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA A- 695 Reaffirmed H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd CC Limit(Proposed) ICRA A- 225 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank Ltd - Arkaios Multi PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Micro Finance Pool Trust 2015 Idbi Bank Ltd - Arkaios Multi PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) Withdrawn Micro Finance Pool Trust 2015 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB - Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA C+ - Withdrawn Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 5500 Assigned Market Linked ICRA AA Debenture Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 10000 Assigned Market Linked ICRA AA Debenture Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd - PTC Series A ICRA AAA 2216.4 Assigned Robust Cv Trust Aug 2016 (SO) Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 150 Suspended ICRA A4 Kanha Makhan Charitable Society Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 50 Suspended Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BB 48 Reaffirmed Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. CC (interchangeable ICRA BB Reaffirmed with PCFC/EBD/EPC) Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Capex LC (sub-limit ICRA BB Reaffirmed within the TL) Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based ICRA B+ 40 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 50.4 Assigned Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd LT - FBL ICRA BBB+ 30 Assigned M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 170 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Infotech And Export Packing ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech And Unallocated ICRA A- 15 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 160 Suspended Orra Fine Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ST, ICRA A- / 105 Reaffirmed fundbased/non-FB Fac* ICRA A2+ *Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 105.0 crore at any point of usage. Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C 355.1 Suspended Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac ICRA A- / 12800 Reaffirmed ICRA A2+ S.R. Metallizers LT FB Fac ICRA B 160.7 suspended Shriniwas Education Society Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 515 Suspended Smt. Pyari Devi Educational Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 83.4 Suspended Health Society Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)