Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Sugars Ltd LOC/ BG ICRA A3 300 revised from ICRA A4+ Alstone International Non-FB Fac ICRA A2 100 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills ST NFBL ICRA A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 316 Withdrawn Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A4 94.2 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 5 CR Eid Mohammed Nizammudin ST NFBL ICRA A4+ 100 Assigned Emmanuel Cashew Industries ST fund based and non ICRA A4+ 200 Suspended FB Fac Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 3 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Import LOC ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Mac Chem Products (India) Pvt BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Metal Alloys Corporation Non-fund Based - LC/BGICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Nakoda Products Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Reliance Commodities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Reliance Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Fac Reliance Securities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST-Fund Based-SLC ICRA A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt Short Tem- Non Fund ICRA A2 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Based- LC Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd ST FBLed ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 8.4 Assigned Supran Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 8.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Sugars Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 259.7 revised from ICRA BB+ A.B. Sugars Ltd CC Limit ICRA BBB- 1100 revised from ICRA BB+ A.B. Sugars Ltd Unallocated Fundbased ICRA BBB- 772.2 revised from Limit ICRA BB+ Alstone International FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills LT FB limits: CC ICRA B- 72.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills LT FB limits: TL ICRA B- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bazargaon Paper And Pulp Mills Unallocated LT/ST ICRA 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd B-/ICRA A4 C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 260.4 Suspended Celcon Green Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C 195 Suspended Celcon Green Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C 195 Suspended Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) ICRA BB 7 Withdrawn Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA BB- 215 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 9.42 CR Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB- 5.8 Outstanding Eco Rrb Infra Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - TL ICRA B 210 Revised from ICRA B+ Eid Mohammed Nizammudin LT FBL ICRA BB 50 Assigned Emmanuel Cashew Industries LT FB Fac ICRA BB 50 Suspended Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ 53.3 Suspended Eswar Print 'N' Pack Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B+ /A4 23.7 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA B 107.4 Revised from ICRA B+ Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice Fund based Bk Fac ICRA B- 80 Suspended Industries Mac Chem Products (India) Pvt TL facility ICRA BB 69.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Mac Chem Products (India) Pvt CC facility ICRA BB 185 Reaffirmed Ltd Metal Alloys Corporation Fund based - Working ICRA BB- 120^ Reaffirmed Capital ^EPC of Rs. 6.50 crore as sub-limit Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B 376.9 Suspended Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd unallocated limits ICRA B/ICRA 53.1 Suspended A4 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 30000 Assigned Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL ICRA A+ 12891 Upgraded from ICRA A enhanced from 1,144.24 CR Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Scale - NCD ICRA A+ 6400 Upgraded Programme from ICRA A Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT-TL ICRA BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT - Fund Based- CC ICRA BBB 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Sat India Ltd LT FBL ICRA B- Assigned Sat India Ltd CC ICRA B- 55 Assigned Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB- 214.3 Suspended Siva Sai Exports FBL ICRA B 112.5 Suspended Siva Sai Exports Unallocated limits ICRA B 17.5 Suspended Southern Motorcycles FB Fac ICRA BB 160 Withdrawn Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 90 Suspended Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed /A4+ Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 10 Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit ICRA BB- 150 Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 10 Reaffirmed Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Unique Gems Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 250 Assigned enhanced from 15.00 cr Unique Gems Unallocated ICRA BB+ 50 Outstanding Vital Construction Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ (SO) 2520 Upgraded from ICRA A(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)