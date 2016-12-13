Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BGs ICRA A4 23 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Hariom Pulses Fund based - ST ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 1.5 Suspended Sunrise Containers Ltd ST non-FBL ICRA A1 130 Reaffirmed Miraj Metals Dena Bk: Non Fund ICRA D 130 Revised from Based LOC/ Buyers ICRA A4 Credit Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA B+ 130 Revised from ICRA B Accord Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA B+ 50 Revised from ICRA B Ajab Singh And Company FB Fac ICRA BB- 50 Upgraded from ICRA B+ reduced from 6.50 CR Ajab Singh And Company Non-FB Fac ICRA BB- 150 Upgraded from ICRA B+ reduced from 4 CR Arawali Phosphates Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 75 Suspended Dandona Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA BB- 450 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1060 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 140 crore Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd Fund & Non-FBL ICRA A+ 1500 Reaffirmed (Interchangeable ) /A1+ enhanced from Rs. 130 crore Deepak Phenolics Ltd TL ICRA BBB 7200 Reaffirmed Green Infra Wind Farm Assets TL ICRA A- 1980 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Green Infra Wind Farm Assets NCD ICRA A- 500 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BBB+ Hari Kripa Business Ventures FB Limits - LT ICRA B 310 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd enhanced from 17.50 CR Hari Kripa Business Ventures Non-FBL - LT/ST ICRA B/A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd enhanced from 2.50 CR Hariom Pulses Fund based - LT ICRA B 93.2 Reaffirmed enhanced from 6.32 CR High Point Properties Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA 4250 Reaffirmed (So) ICFAI Foundation For Higher TL ICRA A- 149.5 Upgraded Education Rs. 19.8 crore earlier ICFAI Foundation For Higher Working Capital ICRA A- 100 Upgraded Education Demand Loan ICFAI University Sikkim Working capital ICRA A- 150 Upgraded demand loan (SO) from ICRA A-(SO) ICFAI University Sikkim TL ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed revised from 5.65 CR ICFAI University Sikkim Unallocated/ Proposed ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed limits revised from 5.35 CR ICFAIAN Foundation FBL (Working Capital ICRA A- 250 Upgraded Demand Loan) (SO) from ICRA B+ Indian Renewable Energy GoI Fully Serviced ICRA AAA 40000 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Bonds Programme Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 43 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Miraj Metals Dena Bk: Fund Based ICRA D 20 Revised from CC Limit ICRA BB- Nsc International Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA BB- 150 Suspended /A4 Paras Dyeing And Printing Mills FB Bk Fac ICRA B+ 60 Suspended Pvm Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA BB 98.5 Suspended Reliable Spaces Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA B+ 1850 Assigned Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 96 Suspended /A4 Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 100 Assigned /A4 Sri Hamuma Enterprises CC Fac ICRA B+ 90 Suspended Sri Hamuma Enterprises Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 17.5 Suspended Sunrise Containers Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 320 Upgraded from ICRA A Sunrise Containers Ltd TL ICRA A+ 200 Upgraded from ICRA A The ICFAI Society FBL ICRA A- 814.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ reduced from 148.87 CR The ICFAI Society Unallocated/ Proposed ICRA A- 2285.7 Upgraded Limits from ICRA BBB+ increase from 161.13 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.