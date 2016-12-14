Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Supply Company LOC facility ICRA A4 40 Assigned Chennai Radha Engineering ST non fund based ICRA A2+ 900 Assigned Works Pvt Ltd Chennai Radha Engineering ST non fund based ICRA A2+ Assigned Works Pvt Ltd (sub limits) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 35000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 70000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme Kish Exports Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, FB and Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed (Incl. Unallocated Limits of Rs. 115 crore) Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA AA 10 Reaffirmed Mosaic India Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC ICRA A3 90 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Non Fund Based - ICRA A3 4.9 Upgraded Forward contract from ICRA A4+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing ICRA A1+ 300000* Assigned programme FY2017 *Short- term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2017 not exceeding Rs. 70,000 crore Reliance Financial Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based ICRA BB 70 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A3+ 66 Upgraded working capital from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Saqib Exports Pvt. Ltd Bk lines ICRA BB- 100 Suspended Axis Overseas Ltd fund based and non-FBLICRA B+ / 250 Suspended ICRA A4 Banke Bihari Associates Bk lines ICRA B+ 92.3 Suspended Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd Cash Credi ICRA BB-@ 60 Rating placed on watch with negative implications @ signifies under rating watch with negative implications Basix Sub-K Itransactions Ltd TL ICRA BB-@ 20 Rating placed on watch with negative implications @ signifies under rating watch with negative implications Bharat Supply Company CC facility ICRA B+ 43 Suspended Bharat Supply Company unallocated limits ICRA B+ / 17 Suspended ICRA A4 Chennai Radha Engineering LT fund based ICRA A- 400 Assigned Works Pvt Ltd Chennai Radha Engineering LT/ST non fund based ICRA A- / 200 Assigned Works Pvt Ltd ICRA A2+ Chennai Radha Engineering LT/ST fund based/non ICRA A- / Assigned Works Pvt Ltd fund based (sub ICRA A2+ limits) Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B / 300 Suspended ICRA A4 Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT PP-MLD Programme PP-MLD 5000 Assigned ICRA AAA Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FB Limits : TL ICRA B 66 Reaffirmed Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FB Limits : CC ICRA B 32.5 Reaffirmed Gayathri Sustainable Energies LT FB limits (TL) ICRA C 123.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Gayathri Sustainable Energies LT Unallocated ICRA C 105.2 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 241.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA BBB 675 Upgraded /ICRA A3+ from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 8.3 Upgraded /ICRA A3+ from z ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Jbm Ma Automotive Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA BBB 215 Upgraded /ICRA A3+ from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Kish Exports Ltd FBL ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed M S Ahuja Agro Foods (P) Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 85 Suspended Madhusudan Garai CC ICRA B 30 Suspended Madhusudan Garai BG Fac ICRA B 35 Suspended Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd Long-TL ICRA AA 3350 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd LT, FB limits ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd LT, FB/non-FBL ICRA AA 750 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd LT/ ST, non-FBL ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Heavy Engines Ltd LT/ ST, proposed ICRA AA / 1060 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Mehta Art Press Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA B+ 90 Suspended Mewar Hi-Tech Pvt Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA B 80 Suspended New Opportunity Consultancy NCD ICRA BB-@ 80 Rating Pvt Ltd placed on watch with negative implications Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA C 173.3 Reaffirmed Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits ICRA C 4.6 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Fund Based - CC ICRA BBB- 130 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Fund Based - TL ICRA BBB- 22.9 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 22.2 Upgraded / ICRA A3 Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based FacilityICRA B+ 182.5 Upgraded from ICRA B Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA B+ 72.5 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing ICRA AAA 400000* Outstanding programme FY2017** ** Includes Rs. 5000 crore GoI fully serviced bonds *Short- term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2017 not exceeding Rs. 70,000 crore Radical Plastpack Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA B 59 Suspended Sah Polymers Ltd FBL-TL ICRA B+ 40.7 Revised from ICRA BB- Sah Polymers Ltd FBL- CC ICRA B+ 65 Revised from ICRA BB- Sah Polymers Ltd FBL- Unallocated ICRA B+ / 4.3 Revised from ICRA A4 ICRA BB- / Reaffirmed Shankar Rice & Gen. Mills FB Limits ICRA B 440 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Impex Bk Fac ICRA B / 115 Suspended ICRA A4 Singhal Metalloys Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA B / 75 Suspended ICRA A4 Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB 1449.5 Upgraded from BBB- Surmount Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 95 Suspended ICRA A4 T.M. Patel Processing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac ICRA BB- 178.8 Suspended Tezpur Institute Of Medical TL ICRA B- 134.6 Suspended Sciences Pvt Ltd Tezpur Institute Of Medical CC Fac ICRA B- 5 Suspended Sciences Pvt Ltd Utsav Organic And Cold Chain crore CC ICRA B- 50 Suspended Utsav Organic And Cold Chain TL Fac ICRA B- 36.9 Suspended Utsav Organic And Cold Chain unallocated limits ICRA B- 13.1 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)