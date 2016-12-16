Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Gurutek Estate Pvt. Ltd. non fund based BG Fac ICRA A4 40 Assigned Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA 200 Assigned A1+(SO) Planetcast Media Services Ltd ST NFBL (BG/LC) ICRA A1 260 Reaffirmed Planetcast Technologies Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 386 Reaffirmed Siddhi Industries Demand Loan ICRA A4 25 Suspended Sri Seetharama Constructions NFBL ICRA A4 69 Suspended Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 80 # Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd LOC ICRA A3+ 70 # Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A3+ 2.2 # LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarush Building Materials Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 160 Suspended Ltd ICRA A4 Andhra Pradesh Central Power Bk Fac ICRA B / 16320 Suspended Distribution Co. Ltd ICRA A4 Creative Thermolite Power Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B 540 Suspended Ltd Forel Labs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B / 265 Suspended ICRA A4 Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 73 Suspended Guru Ramdas Ji Stone Crusher Bk Fac ICRA B 56.8 Suspended Gurutek Estate Pvt. Ltd. LT facility ICRA B 160 Withdrawn Hindusthan Microfnance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 700 Suspended IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)