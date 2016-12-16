Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned
Investments Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned
Ltd Financing)
Gurutek Estate Pvt. Ltd. non fund based BG Fac ICRA A4 40 Assigned
Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA 200 Assigned
A1+(SO)
Planetcast Media Services Ltd ST NFBL (BG/LC) ICRA A1 260 Reaffirmed
Planetcast Technologies Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 386 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Industries Demand Loan ICRA A4 25 Suspended
Sri Seetharama Constructions NFBL ICRA A4 69 Suspended
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 80 #
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd LOC ICRA A3+ 70 #
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A3+ 2.2 #
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarush Building Materials Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 160 Suspended
Ltd ICRA A4
Andhra Pradesh Central Power Bk Fac ICRA B / 16320 Suspended
Distribution Co. Ltd ICRA A4
Creative Thermolite Power Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B 540 Suspended
Ltd
Forel Labs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B / 265 Suspended
ICRA A4
Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 73 Suspended
Guru Ramdas Ji Stone Crusher Bk Fac ICRA B 56.8 Suspended
Gurutek Estate Pvt. Ltd. LT facility ICRA B 160 Withdrawn
Hindusthan Microfnance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 700 Suspended
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)