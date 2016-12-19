Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airona Tiles Ltd BG (Proposed) ICRA A4 22.7 Assigned Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 257.3 Assigned Cd Integrated Services Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A3+ 675 Suspended Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 70 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned Financing) Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A3 101 Revised from ICRA A3+ Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based -FLC* ICRA A3 Revised from ICRA A3+ K N Diamond ST Scale - FBL ICRA A4 270 Suspended Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3 191.1 Revised from ICRA A4+ Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3 80 Revised from Kraft Powercon India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG ICRA A3 40 Assigned (Regular) Kraft Powercon India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG (one ICRA A3 12.6 Assigned time) Kraft Powercon India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - LOC ICRA A3 10 Assigned Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based ICRA A4+ 20 Assigned Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A2+ 2000 Suspended lines Tata Power Delhi Distribution ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A4+ Standard Chartered Securities ST debt ICRA A1+ 500 Withdrawn (India) Ltd Mas Financial Services Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1 500 Withdrawn Mcs Trading Company Pvt Ltd non-fund based ST Bk ICRA A4 100 Suspended Fac Rbl Bank Ltd CDs ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ICRA A4; 2.3 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Chartered Securities Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 1800 Withdrawn (India) Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL ICRA A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Wall Street Finance Ltd non fund based ST Bk ICRA A1 20 Suspended Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kraft Powercon India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL ICRA BBB- 40 Assigned Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd Financial Strength Grade 4 Assigned Grade Airona Tiles Ltd CC (Proposed) ICRA BB- 94.7 Assigned Airona Tiles Ltd TL (Proposed) ICRA BB- 15 Assigned Atpac Industries LT - Fund based ICRA BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 175 Assigned Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+ 248.7 Assigned Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk limits ICRA A+ / 239 Assigned ICRA A1 Dabur India Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 150 Reaffirmed Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA B 200 Assigned Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA B 280 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 20000 Assigned Faiz Industries FB - Working Capital ICRA B+ 95 Reaffirmed Faiz Industries FB - TL ICRA B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BBB- 591.1 Revised from ICRA BBB Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BBB- 180 Revised from ICRA BBB Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 172.7 Assigned / ICRA A3 Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 91.5 Revised from ICRA BB+ Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 108.3 Revised from ICRA BB+ Kns Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 700 Withdrawn Kraft Powercon India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC ICRA BBB- 75 Assigned Mas Financial Services Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA A- 600 Reaffirmed programme Mas Financial Services Ltd LT fund based TL ICRA A- 571.9 Reaffirmed Mas Financial Services Ltd LT fund based CC ICRA A- 7434.1 Withdrawn facility 7 Mas Financial Services Ltd LT Unallocated limits ICRA A- 10494 Withdrawn Mas Financial Services Ltd Issuer Rating IrA- Withdrawn N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB / 120 Suspended ICRA A4+ Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk linesICRA BBB+ 420 Suspended Pyramid Finance Pvt Ltd Bk lines programme ICRA BBB 190 Suspended Raj Corporation Ltd fund and non FB Fac ICRA BB+ 515 Suspended / ICRA A4+ Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based ICRA BB 55 Assigned S.S. Construction fund based and non FB ICRA B- 80 Suspended Fac Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 650 Outlook revised from Stable to Positive Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 150 outlook revised from Stable to Positive Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB 65.9 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB / 44.1 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 ; Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL ICRA BB- 38.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt Unallocated ICRA BB- 32.4 Assigned Ltd Sicom Investments And Finance Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 750 Suspended Ltd /A2+ Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL ICRA AA- 39000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL ICRA AA- 2450 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NonConvertible ICRA AAA 12500 Assigned Debenture programme Tirupati Educational And Bk Fac ICRA D 183 Suspended Welfare Trust Wall Street Finance Ltd fund based LT Bk Fac ICRA LA 480 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.