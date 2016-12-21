Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 139.1 Suspended Best Steel Logistics Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 300 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital ICRA A1+ 2500 Outstanding Limits (rated on ST scale) Gordhandas Gobindram BG ICRA A4 57.5 Suspended Gordhandas Gobindram Untied Limits ICRA A4 2.5 Suspended Graduate Agro & Mechanical Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 97.5 Downgraded Engineers from A4+ Hcl Comnet Systems & Services ST Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Comnet Systems & Services ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Technologies Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 5043.5 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd ST Fund Based/Non-FB ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fac Hcl Technologies Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed J D Industries Non FBL - BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Ltd Kohli Industries ST FBL - Packing ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Credit* * sub-limit under Cash credit facility Kohli Industries ST NFBL - LOC* ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed * sub-limit under Cash credit facility Kohli Industries ST NFBL - BG* ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed * sub-limit under Cash credit facility Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Working Capital ICRA A4 80 Suspended Ltd Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 2.1 Suspended Ltd Mastek Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 90 Rating watch with developing implications MVR Gas ST, non-fund based ICRA A4 26.7 Reaffirmed facilityBG Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 7.5 Suspended Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 49.2 Suspended Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd ST- FBL ICRA A3+ 300 Assigned Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based / Non ICRA A3+ 380 Assigned Fund Based Interchangeable Limits Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST - Non FB Fac ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A4 55 Withdrawn Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Unipel Corporation ST FB Fac ICRA A4 47.5 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A4 11 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit Program MA- 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And CC Fac ICRA BB- 50 Suspended Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Non-FB Fac ICRA BB-/A4 70 Suspended Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Non-FB Fac ICRA BB-/A4 100 Suspended Buildcon Ltd Adwaith Textiles Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 167.7 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 50 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA BB+ 300 Suspended capital Aziz Memorial Charitable Trust TL ICRA BBB- 60 Suspended Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA BB 70 Suspended Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA BB/A4+ 50 Suspended Best Steel Logistics Ltd TL ICRA A- 330 Outstanding / Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Bk lines ICRA C/A4 90 Suspended Ltd Bharti Airtel Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 46000 Outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital ICRA AA+ 22500 Outstanding Limits (rated on LT scale) Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 150 Suspended Globus Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA D 120 Suspended Gordhandas Gobindram CC Fac ICRA BB 400 Suspended Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - CC ICRA BB- 60 Downgraded Engineers from BB+ Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - Stand by Line ICRA BB- 9 Downgraded Engineers of Credit from BB+ Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - TL ICRA BB- 14 Downgraded Engineers from BB+ Graduate Agro & Mechanical Fund Based/ Non FBL - ICRA BB- /A4 1 Downgraded Engineers Unallocated Limit from BB+/A4+ Hcl Comnet Systems & Services LT Non FB Fac ICRA AA 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Technologies Ltd CC Fac ICRA AAA 600 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST FB Fac ICRA AAA/A1+ 8069.9 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST Non- FB Fac ICRA AAA/A1+ 13786.6 Reaffirmed International Leather Goods Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 90 Suspended J D Industries FBL - TL ICRA B+ 15.8 Reaffirmed J D Industries FBL - CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed J D Industries Fund Based/ Non FBL - ICRA B+ /A4 19.2 Reaffirmed / Untied Limit Assigned Jagdamba Sponge Pvt Ltd Working capital ICRA B+ 55 Suspended facility Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - TL ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - Fund Based ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT/ ST - Unallocated ICRA BB-/A4 5 Reaffirmed Jmj Education Society TL ICRA BB 600 Withdrawn Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 120 Suspended Kailash Electricals Bk Fac ICRA BB-/A4 103.9 Suspended Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt CC ICRA B+ 40 Upgraded Ltd from B Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt TL ICRA B+ 29.3 Upgraded Ltd from B Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt Unallocated Limit ICRA B+/A4 19.8 Upgraded Ltd from B/ Reaffirmed Kohli Industries LT FBL - CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Lila Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 54 Suspended Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt TL ICRA BB- 7.8 Suspended Ltd Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB-/A4 10.1 Suspended Ltd Mailam Subramaniya Swamy FB Fac ICRA B+ 137 Suspended Educational Trust Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 33 Suspended Educational Trust Mastek Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 40 Rating watch with implication developing Mastek Ltd FB/ Non-FBL ICRA A+/A1+ 60 Rating watch with implications developing Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 3950 Withdrawn Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB- 6297.6 Reaffirmed MVR Gas Long - term, TL ICRA B+ 38 Reaffirmed MVR Gas Long -term, fund ICRA B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed based facility - CC MVR Gas LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA B+/A4 7.8 Assigned Padmavati Infrastructure Bk Fac ICRA B/A4 119 Suspended Company Png Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 80 Suspended Pundrikaksh Granites Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 333.1 Suspended Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 43.3 Suspended Rakesh Singla Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Suspended Renite Vitrified Llp CC ICRA B 100 Assigned Renite Vitrified Llp TL ICRA B 30 Assigned Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT FB limits (TL) ICRA BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT FB limits (CC) ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 153.9 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 100 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 46.1 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA D 22 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 46.1 Suspended Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd unallocated Limits ICRA B/A4 120 Assigned Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT / ST; Fund / Non ICRA BBB / 20 Reaffirmed / Fund Based ICRA A3+ Assigned Interchangeable Limits Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT - TL ICRA BB- 41 Reaffirmed Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT - CC ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Wahan Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB 112.5 Suspended Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 25 Withdrawn Sri Duraiappa & Co Bk Fac ICRA B 110 Suspended Sri Duraiappa Agency Bk Fac ICRA B 90 Suspended Srishti Infrastructure Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 110 Suspended Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd TL - - - Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 103.4 Upgraded from B+ Unipel Corporation LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 17.5 Suspended Unipel Corporation unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 5 Suspended Usha Singla Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry FB - Working Capital ICRA B 20 Revised from B+ Wallmark Ceramic Industry FB - TL ICRA B 44.4 Revised from B+ Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Over collateral - - Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional ICRA A- 113.7 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional ICRA A- 10.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.