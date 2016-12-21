US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 139.1 Suspended Best Steel Logistics Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 300 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital ICRA A1+ 2500 Outstanding Limits (rated on ST scale) Gordhandas Gobindram BG ICRA A4 57.5 Suspended Gordhandas Gobindram Untied Limits ICRA A4 2.5 Suspended Graduate Agro & Mechanical Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 97.5 Downgraded Engineers from A4+ Hcl Comnet Systems & Services ST Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Comnet Systems & Services ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Technologies Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 5043.5 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd ST Fund Based/Non-FB ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fac Hcl Technologies Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed J D Industries Non FBL - BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Ltd Kohli Industries ST FBL - Packing ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Credit* * sub-limit under Cash credit facility Kohli Industries ST NFBL - LOC* ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed * sub-limit under Cash credit facility Kohli Industries ST NFBL - BG* ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed * sub-limit under Cash credit facility Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Working Capital ICRA A4 80 Suspended Ltd Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 2.1 Suspended Ltd Mastek Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 90 Rating watch with developing implications MVR Gas ST, non-fund based ICRA A4 26.7 Reaffirmed facilityBG Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 7.5 Suspended Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 49.2 Suspended Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd ST- FBL ICRA A3+ 300 Assigned Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based / Non ICRA A3+ 380 Assigned Fund Based Interchangeable Limits Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST - Non FB Fac ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A4 55 Withdrawn Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Unipel Corporation ST FB Fac ICRA A4 47.5 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A4 11 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit Program MA- 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And CC Fac ICRA BB- 50 Suspended Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Non-FB Fac ICRA BB-/A4 70 Suspended Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Non-FB Fac ICRA BB-/A4 100 Suspended Buildcon Ltd Adwaith Textiles Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 167.7 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 50 Suspended Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA BB+ 300 Suspended capital Aziz Memorial Charitable Trust TL ICRA BBB- 60 Suspended Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA BB 70 Suspended Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA BB/A4+ 50 Suspended Best Steel Logistics Ltd TL ICRA A- 330 Outstanding / Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Bk lines ICRA C/A4 90 Suspended Ltd Bharti Airtel Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 46000 Outstanding Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital ICRA AA+ 22500 Outstanding Limits (rated on LT scale) Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 150 Suspended Globus Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA D 120 Suspended Gordhandas Gobindram CC Fac ICRA BB 400 Suspended Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - CC ICRA BB- 60 Downgraded Engineers from BB+ Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - Stand by Line ICRA BB- 9 Downgraded Engineers of Credit from BB+ Graduate Agro & Mechanical FBL - TL ICRA BB- 14 Downgraded Engineers from BB+ Graduate Agro & Mechanical Fund Based/ Non FBL - ICRA BB- /A4 1 Downgraded Engineers Unallocated Limit from BB+/A4+ Hcl Comnet Systems & Services LT Non FB Fac ICRA AA 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Technologies Ltd CC Fac ICRA AAA 600 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST FB Fac ICRA AAA/A1+ 8069.9 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd LT/ST Non- FB Fac ICRA AAA/A1+ 13786.6 Reaffirmed International Leather Goods Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 90 Suspended J D Industries FBL - TL ICRA B+ 15.8 Reaffirmed J D Industries FBL - CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed J D Industries Fund Based/ Non FBL - ICRA B+ /A4 19.2 Reaffirmed / Untied Limit Assigned Jagdamba Sponge Pvt Ltd Working capital ICRA B+ 55 Suspended facility Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - TL ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT - Fund Based ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jineshwar Malleable And Alloys LT/ ST - Unallocated ICRA BB-/A4 5 Reaffirmed Jmj Education Society TL ICRA BB 600 Withdrawn Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 120 Suspended Kailash Electricals Bk Fac ICRA BB-/A4 103.9 Suspended Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt CC ICRA B+ 40 Upgraded Ltd from B Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt TL ICRA B+ 29.3 Upgraded Ltd from B Kaveri Plasto Containers Pvt Unallocated Limit ICRA B+/A4 19.8 Upgraded Ltd from B/ Reaffirmed Kohli Industries LT FBL - CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Lila Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 54 Suspended Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt TL ICRA BB- 7.8 Suspended Ltd Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA BB-/A4 10.1 Suspended Ltd Mailam Subramaniya Swamy FB Fac ICRA B+ 137 Suspended Educational Trust Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 33 Suspended Educational Trust Mastek Ltd FB Limits ICRA A+ 40 Rating watch with implication developing Mastek Ltd FB/ Non-FBL ICRA A+/A1+ 60 Rating watch with implications developing Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 3950 Withdrawn Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB- 6297.6 Reaffirmed MVR Gas Long - term, TL ICRA B+ 38 Reaffirmed MVR Gas Long -term, fund ICRA B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed based facility - CC MVR Gas LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA B+/A4 7.8 Assigned Padmavati Infrastructure Bk Fac ICRA B/A4 119 Suspended Company Png Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 80 Suspended Pundrikaksh Granites Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 333.1 Suspended Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 43.3 Suspended Rakesh Singla Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Suspended Renite Vitrified Llp CC ICRA B 100 Assigned Renite Vitrified Llp TL ICRA B 30 Assigned Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT FB limits (TL) ICRA BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT FB limits (CC) ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rithwik Power Projects Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 153.9 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 100 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 46.1 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac ICRA D 22 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 46.1 Suspended Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd unallocated Limits ICRA B/A4 120 Assigned Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT / ST; Fund / Non ICRA BBB / 20 Reaffirmed / Fund Based ICRA A3+ Assigned Interchangeable Limits Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT - TL ICRA BB- 41 Reaffirmed Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT - CC ICRA BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Wahan Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB 112.5 Suspended Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 25 Withdrawn Sri Duraiappa & Co Bk Fac ICRA B 110 Suspended Sri Duraiappa Agency Bk Fac ICRA B 90 Suspended Srishti Infrastructure Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA B+/A4 110 Suspended Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd TL - - - Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 103.4 Upgraded from B+ Unipel Corporation LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 17.5 Suspended Unipel Corporation unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 5 Suspended Usha Singla Bk Fac ICRA BB- 60 Suspended Wallmark Ceramic Industry FB - Working Capital ICRA B 20 Revised from B+ Wallmark Ceramic Industry FB - TL ICRA B 44.4 Revised from B+ Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Over collateral - - Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional ICRA A- 113.7 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional ICRA A- 10.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
