Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&J Microns Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BG ICRA A4 15 Assigned Abnl Investment Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 600 Withdrawn Alkali Metals Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 85 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.74 CR) Castall Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 4 Assigned Commonwealth Bank Of Australia CD Programme ICRA A1+ 500 Withdrawn (India Operations) Divi Enterprises Non FBL ICRA A4 25 Suspended Investsmart Financial Services ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Ltd M M Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Line of Credit ICRA A4 7 Assigned M M Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. unallocated Limits ICRA A4 112.8 Assigned Majestic Auto Ltd BG/ LOC ICRA A2 142.5 Reaffirmed Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 90 Revised from ICRA A4+ President Clothing Company Non FB Fac ICRA A4 40 Suspended Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A1 480 Reaffirmed Tsr Nirmaan Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits ICRA A4 200 Suspended Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST: FB Fac ( ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed sub-limit) Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Vimal Dairy Ltd NFBF ICRA A4+ 1 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Fixed Deposit MAAA Withdrawn (India Operations) Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&J Microns Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB- 121.6 Assigned A&J Microns Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 80 Assigned A&J Microns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 43.4 Assigned ICRA A4 Alkali Metals Ltd FBL ICRA BB 188.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 23.67 CR) Alkali Metals Ltd unallocated Limits ICRA BB 146.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.59 CR) Au Financiers (India) Ltd - PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 981.4 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xxix Au Financiers (India) Ltd - Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA 9.8 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xxix (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB 36.8 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xxix (SO) Au Financiers (India) Ltd - PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 999.1 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Xxviii Au Financiers (India) Ltd - Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA 10 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust (SO) XXVIII Au Financiers (India) Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB 47.5 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust (SO) XXVIII Castall Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 329.2 Assigned Castall Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 116.8 Assigned Cygnus Splendid Ltd LT FB Facility - CC ICRA D 36.4 Revised from ICRA B Cygnus Splendid Ltd LT FB Facility - TL ICRA D 95 Revised from ICRA B Divi Enterprises CC ICRA B+ 100 Suspended Electronica Finance Ltd -Egret PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 306.6 Assigned Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Electronica Finance Ltd -Egret PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ 13.8 Assigned Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Hansoge Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 500 Assigned (SO) Haran Chandra Cold Storage Pvt TL ICRA B 50.9 Assigned Ltd Haran Chandra Cold Storage Pvt Seasonal CC ICRA B 42.9 Assigned Ltd Haran Chandra Cold Storage Pvt Working capital loan ICRA B 4.2 Assigned Ltd Haran Chandra Cold Storage Pvt BG ICRA B 2 Assigned Ltd Infinity.Com Financial Bk Fac ICRA BBB 310 Suspended Securities Ltd Jk Paper Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL ICRA BBB+ 1220 Outstanding Jk Paper Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 280 Outstanding Jr Recreation Clubs & Resorts TL ICRA AA- 716.1 Reassigned Ltd (SO) from ICRA BBB- Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Capital ICRA AAA Withdrawn Management Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 M M Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA B 13.2 Suspended M M Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. FB CCF ICRA B 47 Suspended M M Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. NFBL ICRA B 20 Suspended M M Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. unallocated Limits ICRA B 112.8 Suspended Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 40 Assigned Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 19.5 Assigned Maa Vaishno Edibles Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B / 12.7 Assigned ICRA A4; Majestic Auto Ltd TL ICRA BBB 79 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.78 CR) Majestic Auto Ltd CC ICRA BBB 160 Reaffirmed (increased from 15.00 CR) Majestic Auto Ltd unallocated ICRA BBB 118.5 Reaffirmed (increased from 4.97 CR) Mela Singh Memorial Bk Fac ICRA B+ 90 Suspended Educational Trust N.K. Trading Co LT - Fund Based CC ICRA B+ 220 Assigned N.K. Trading Co LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA B+ / 15 Assigned ICRA A4 Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd TL ICRA BB- 325 Revised from ICRA BB+ Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd CC ICRA BB- 135 Revised from ICRA BB+ Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 152 Revised from ICRA BB+ Nexo Structures Pvt Ltd LT ICRA D 75 Suspended Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries LT ICRA B 50.9 Suspended Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries CC ICRA B 15 Suspended Pioneer Investcorp Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 1000 Suspended President Clothing Company CC Fac ICRA B+ 20 Suspended President Clothing Company TL Fac ICRA B+ 8.7 Suspended President Clothing Company proposed Fac ICRA B+/A4 31.3 Suspended Saraswati Education Society, LT, FB Limits ICRA D 500 Downgraded Khargar from ICRA BB Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 907.6 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A-(SO) 80.7 Assigned Shreekant Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 78.3 Suspended Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd - Sansar Trust Feb 2014 I Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd - Sansar Trust Feb 2014 I Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA Withdrawn Ltd - Sansar Trust Feb 2014 I (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA Withdrawn Ltd - Sansar Trust Feb 2014 I (SO) Smile Microfinance Ltd -Alpha PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Withdrawn Trust December 15 (SO) Sree Giridhari Raw & Boiled FBL ICRA B+ 57.5 Suspended Rice Mill Sree Giridhari Raw & Boiled unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 42.5 Assigned Rice Mill ICRA A4 Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills TL Fac ICRA D 280 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills FB Fac ICRA D 145 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills proposed Fac ICRA D 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LOC facility ICRA D 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills BG facility ICRA D 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Srinath Trading Company FB limits - CC ICRA BB 15 Reaffirmed Srinath Trading Company FB limits - Bill ICRA BB 245 Reaffirmed Discounting Sunway Infrastructure Services LT FB Facility - TL ICRA D 85 Revised from Ltd ICRA B Tata Consultancy Services Ltd LT/ST Fundbased / ICRA AAA / 49390 Reaffirmed Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd LT/ST Fundbased Fac ICRA AAA / 5000 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd LT/ST Non-FB Fac ICRA AAA / 6200 Reaffirmed / ICRA A1+ Assigned (enhanced from 320.0 CR) Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd TL ICRA A+ 516.9 Reaffirmed Tsr Nirmaan Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA BB- 100 Suspended Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT : TL ICRA BB+ 91.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT: Proposed Fac ICRA BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Vasista Marine FBL & LT ICRA BB- 230 Suspended Vasista Marine NFBL ICRA BB- / 10 Suspended ICRA A4 Vasista Marine unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 10 Suspended ICRA A4 Vimal Dairy Ltd FBF ICRA BB+ 460.6 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.