US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Timber & Construction Co FB Fac ICRA A3 120 Reaffirmed Bharat Timber & Construction Co Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 639.1 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST - Fund Based/ ICRA A2 350 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Featherlite Products Pvt. Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 22.5 Withdrawn Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Proposed CP (CP) ICRA A1+ 600 Final Programme Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Proposed CP Programme ICRA A1+ 700 Provisional Kepra Industries ST FBL -FDBP ICRA A4 45 Suspended Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 2400 Upgraded from ICRA D Noble Natural Resources India ST FBL ICRA A1+ 2050 Reassigned Pvt Ltd from ICRA A1 Octiva Ceramic Non Fund Based - BG ICRA A4 9 Suspended Octiva Ceramic Non Fund Based - LOC ICRA A4 10.9 Suspended Sasken Communication FB Fac ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Technologies Ltd Sasken Communication Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 400 Assigned Technologies Ltd Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* ICRA A4 - Assigned *: Sub-limit of term loan Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 150 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Non-FBL ICRA A4 50 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Subros Ltd CP * ICRA A1+ 1200 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, 'Stable' Outlook assigned on long term rating *CP is within the secured sanctioned fund based limits The Travancore Cochin ST: Fund based ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd The Travancore Cochin ST: Non fund based ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 45 Suspended Ltd Trident Infrastructure Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1500 Upgraded Wheels India Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Upgraded enhanced from 50 CR MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Wheels India Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MA+ 1825 Reaffirmed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDS Provisional 6000 Assigned Ltd ICRA A+ Alidhra Machines Pvt Ltd LT FBL -CC ICRA BB- 50 Suspended Anamudi Real Estates Llp LT Loans ICRA A+ 2250 Assigned Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- 170 Suspended Ashutosh Foods FBL ICRA B+ 290 Suspended Bhabani Print & Publications Line of Credit ICRA D 105.4 Suspended Bharat Timber & Construction Co TL ICRA BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST - Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 1010 Reaffirmed / Non-fund based / A2 Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 57 Assigned Limits / A2 Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Stable) Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd Fund Based - OverdraftICRA BBB 350 Reaffirmed Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 6141.2 Reaffirmed Delite Refrigeration Co Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 75 Suspended A4 Eshaan Exports FBL ICRA B 110 Suspended Featherlite Products Pvt. Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 27.5 Withdrawn Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA- 500 Outstanding Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac ICRA AA- 3015 Outstanding /A1+ Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA- 787.5 Outstanding /A1+ Kepra Industries LT FBL -TL ICRA BB- 11.9 Suspended (Stable) Kepra Industries LT FBL -Packing ICRA BB- Suspended Credit* (Stable) * Sub-limit of FDBP Kepra Industries Unallocated Limit ICRA BB- 10.1 Suspended (Stable) Kotahwalas Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- / 72.5 Suspended A4 M/S Marbello FBL ICRA B 100 Suspended Mittal Electronics Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 162 Suspended A2 Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 200 Suspended A4 National Oxygen Ltd TL Fac ICRA D 124.4 Suspended National Oxygen Ltd FB Fac ICRA D 15 Suspended National Oxygen Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA D 22.5 Suspended Noble Natural Resources India LT/ ST FBL ICRA AA- / 750 Reassigned Pvt Ltd A1+ from ICRA A / A1 Oasis Agro Infra Ltd FBL ICRA D 174.8 Suspended Octiva Ceramic Fund Based - TL ICRA BB- 19.1 Suspended (Stable) Octiva Ceramic Fund Based - CC ICRA BB- 72.5 Suspended (Stable) Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 15.00 crore Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT / ST - Fund ICRA BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based / A2 revised from Rs. 26.00 crore Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 40 Assigned Limits / A2 Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA D 340 Suspended Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA D 6.1 Suspended Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP* ICRA D Suspended *Within Cash Credit Shree Shyam Cotton Industries FBL - CC ICRA D 70 Suspended Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 700 Assigned Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA BB- 258 Assigned Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 61.9 Suspended Small Industries Development NCD Programme ICRA AAA 45000 Withdrawn Bank Of India Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning CC ICRA B- 160 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning TL ICRA B- 29.6 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 0.9 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Subros Ltd TL ICRA A+ 3044 Assigned Subros Ltd CC ICRA A+ 450 Assigned Subros Ltd NFBL ICRA A+ 100 Assigned Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL ICRA A+/A1+ 2844 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, 'Stable' Outlook assigned on long term rating Subros Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+/A1+ 44 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, 'Stable' Outlook assigned on long term rating The Travancore Cochin LT: FB Fac ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BB 147.5 Suspended Ltd Trident Infrastructure FB Fac ICRA BB- 101.8 Reaffirmed Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL ICRA B 2832.3 Suspended Wheels India Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 1314.8 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A+ 225 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA A+ 40 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT / ST: Unallocated ICRA A+ / 272.7 Upgraded A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)