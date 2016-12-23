Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Timber & Construction Co FB Fac ICRA A3 120 Reaffirmed Bharat Timber & Construction Co Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 639.1 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST - Fund Based/ ICRA A2 350 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Featherlite Products Pvt. Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 22.5 Withdrawn Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Proposed CP (CP) ICRA A1+ 600 Final Programme Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Proposed CP Programme ICRA A1+ 700 Provisional Kepra Industries ST FBL -FDBP ICRA A4 45 Suspended Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 2400 Upgraded from ICRA D Noble Natural Resources India ST FBL ICRA A1+ 2050 Reassigned Pvt Ltd from ICRA A1 Octiva Ceramic Non Fund Based - BG ICRA A4 9 Suspended Octiva Ceramic Non Fund Based - LOC ICRA A4 10.9 Suspended Sasken Communication FB Fac ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Technologies Ltd Sasken Communication Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 400 Assigned Technologies Ltd Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* ICRA A4 - Assigned *: Sub-limit of term loan Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 150 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Non-FBL ICRA A4 50 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Subros Ltd CP * ICRA A1+ 1200 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, 'Stable' Outlook assigned on long term rating *CP is within the secured sanctioned fund based limits The Travancore Cochin ST: Fund based ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd The Travancore Cochin ST: Non fund based ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Bk Fac ICRA A4+ 45 Suspended Ltd Trident Infrastructure Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1500 Upgraded Wheels India Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Upgraded enhanced from 50 CR MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Wheels India Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MA+ 1825 Reaffirmed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs ICRA A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDS Provisional 6000 Assigned Ltd ICRA A+ Alidhra Machines Pvt Ltd LT FBL -CC ICRA BB- 50 Suspended Anamudi Real Estates Llp LT Loans ICRA A+ 2250 Assigned Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- 170 Suspended Ashutosh Foods FBL ICRA B+ 290 Suspended Bhabani Print & Publications Line of Credit ICRA D 105.4 Suspended Bharat Timber & Construction Co TL ICRA BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST - Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 1010 Reaffirmed / Non-fund based / A2 Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 57 Assigned Limits / A2 Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Stable) Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd Fund Based - OverdraftICRA BBB 350 Reaffirmed Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 6141.2 Reaffirmed Delite Refrigeration Co Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 75 Suspended A4 Eshaan Exports FBL ICRA B 110 Suspended Featherlite Products Pvt. Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 27.5 Withdrawn Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA- 500 Outstanding Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac ICRA AA- 3015 Outstanding /A1+ Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA- 787.5 Outstanding /A1+ Kepra Industries LT FBL -TL ICRA BB- 11.9 Suspended (Stable) Kepra Industries LT FBL -Packing ICRA BB- Suspended Credit* (Stable) * Sub-limit of FDBP Kepra Industries Unallocated Limit ICRA BB- 10.1 Suspended (Stable) Kotahwalas Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B- / 72.5 Suspended A4 M/S Marbello FBL ICRA B 100 Suspended Mittal Electronics Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 162 Suspended A2 Nagraj Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 200 Suspended A4 National Oxygen Ltd TL Fac ICRA D 124.4 Suspended National Oxygen Ltd FB Fac ICRA D 15 Suspended National Oxygen Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA D 22.5 Suspended Noble Natural Resources India LT/ ST FBL ICRA AA- / 750 Reassigned Pvt Ltd A1+ from ICRA A / A1 Oasis Agro Infra Ltd FBL ICRA D 174.8 Suspended Octiva Ceramic Fund Based - TL ICRA BB- 19.1 Suspended (Stable) Octiva Ceramic Fund Based - CC ICRA BB- 72.5 Suspended (Stable) Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 15.00 crore Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT / ST - Fund ICRA BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based / A2 revised from Rs. 26.00 crore Oriental Aromatics Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 40 Assigned Limits / A2 Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA D 340 Suspended Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA D 6.1 Suspended Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP* ICRA D Suspended *Within Cash Credit Shree Shyam Cotton Industries FBL - CC ICRA D 70 Suspended Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 700 Assigned Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA BB- 258 Assigned Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ /A4 61.9 Suspended Small Industries Development NCD Programme ICRA AAA 45000 Withdrawn Bank Of India Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning CC ICRA B- 160 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning TL ICRA B- 29.6 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 0.9 Revised from Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ICRA D Subros Ltd TL ICRA A+ 3044 Assigned Subros Ltd CC ICRA A+ 450 Assigned Subros Ltd NFBL ICRA A+ 100 Assigned Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL ICRA A+/A1+ 2844 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, 'Stable' Outlook assigned on long term rating Subros Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+/A1+ 44 Removed from Rating Watch with developing implications, 'Stable' Outlook assigned on long term rating The Travancore Cochin LT: FB Fac ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Bk Fac ICRA BB 147.5 Suspended Ltd Trident Infrastructure FB Fac ICRA BB- 101.8 Reaffirmed Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL ICRA B 2832.3 Suspended Wheels India Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 1314.8 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA A+ 225 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA A+ 40 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT / ST: Unallocated ICRA A+ / 272.7 Upgraded A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.