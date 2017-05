Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anoj Kumar Agarwala ST Scale - NFBL - BG ICRA A4+ 160 Suspended Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd FBL - EPC ICRA A3 30 Suspended Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd Non Fund Bas ICRA A3 50.8 Suspended Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A4 110 Suspended Jindal Pipes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 22.5 Suspended Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd Foreign/Inland LC* ICRA A4 Suspended *Sublimit of Term Loan Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Limits Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL ICRA A4 60 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Inland LOC/Foreign ICRA A4 Reaffirmed LOC* *sublimit within CC Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd PC / PCFC / FBP / FBD ICRA A4 Reaffirmed / FCBP / FCBD Limits Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed Solar Energy Corporation Of NFBL ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadarsh Extrusion Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA B 25 Assigned Aadarsh Extrusion Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA B 34 Assigned Aadarsh Extrusion Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 10.5 Assigned ICRA A4 Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL ICRA B 106.3 Suspended Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - ICRA B / 33.7 Suspended Untied Limits ICRA A4 Anoj Kumar Agarwala LT Scale - FBL- CC ICRA BB 60 Suspended Anoj Kumar Agarwala LT & ST Scale - ICRA BB 9 Suspended Untied Limits /ICRA A4, Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd FBL - CC Limits ICRA BBB- 70 Suspended Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd FBL - Tem Loan ICRA BBB- 69.9 Suspended Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 24 Suspended Batra Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 75.5 Suspended Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar TL ICRA BB- 450 Upgraded Karkhana Ltd from ICRA B+ Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar FBL ICRA BB- 920 Upgraded Karkhana Ltd from ICRA B+ Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar Basal Dose Loan ICRA BB- 90 Upgraded Karkhana Ltd from ICRA B+ Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk ICRA A+ / 300* Reaffirmed limits^ ICRA A1+ ^Long-term fund-based limits are interchangeable with short-term fund-based limits and in case the limits are availed as short-term facilities, short-term rating will be applicable. *Includes unallocated amount of Rs 7 crore Brij Lal Hospital And Research Bk Fac ICRA B 149.8 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd City'S Kitchen fund based facility ICRA D 50.5 Suspended Ecgc Ltd CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Gurutek India Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B 50 Suspended Har Auto Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 180 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD ICRA A+ 11000 Assigned Ltd Jeevan Saar Educational Society FBL ICRA D 190 Suspended K. Chandrakant & Company LT & ST Scale - FBL ICRA BB+ / 1000 Suspended International Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Kamadanathji Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 83.8 Suspended Kamadgiri Fabrics Bk Fac ICRA B 80 Suspended Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 90 Suspended M/S Sri Nagamalleswara Spintex LT FBL ICRA B 217.1 Suspended (India) Pvt. Ltd M/S Sri Nagamalleswara Spintex unallocated limits ICRA B / 52.9 Suspended (India) Pvt. Ltd ICRA A4 Mahavir Foundation For FBL ICRA D 270 Suspended Educational Research & Development Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 461.2 Suspended Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 70 Suspended Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Nanu Ram Jindal Gum And Bk Fac ICRA B+ 60 Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd R.N. Metals Bk Fac ICRA B+/ A4 250 Suspended Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B+ 65 Suspended Limted Rajendra Singh Kiledar Bk Fac ICRA BB 260 Suspended Constructions Pvt Ltd Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FB (proposed Bk ICRA BB+ 83 Assigned limit) Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long/ST FBL ICRA BB+ / 17 Assigned ICRA A4+ Rishabh Associates Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 90 Suspended ICRA A4 Shivam Export LT Scale - FBL - EPC ICRA BB+ 30 Suspended Shivam Export LT Scale - FBL - PSC ICRA BB+ 50 Suspended Shivam Export LT Scale - FBL - ICRA BB+ 10 Suspended Stand by limit Shivam Export Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 110 Suspended Shree R.N. Metals (India) Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B+/ A4 110 Suspended Ltd Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 58.5 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA BB 115 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB / 154.3 Assigned ICRA A4 Solar Energy Corporation Of TL ICRA AA+ 500 Upgraded India from ICRA AA- Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 3000 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 2000 Withdrawn Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 204 Assigned Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 100 Assigned Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA BBB+ 300 Upgraded from ICRA BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)