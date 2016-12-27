Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) Packing Credit A2 Reaffirmed Ambika Overseas non-FB Bk Fac A4 10 Suspended Anupam Industries Ltd ST FBL D 1080 Suspended Anupam Industries Ltd ST Non- FBL D 2090 Suspended Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Working Capital A3 1250 Assigned Art India ST FB Limits A4 36 Reaffirmed Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd ST - NFBL A4 295 Reaffirmed Atlas Exports (India) Packing Credit A2+ Reaffirmed Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 55 Suspended Delta Corp Ltd ST, FB Bk Fac A3+ 225 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 6.50 crore Everon Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limit) A4 130 Suspended Everon Castings Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt NFBL A4 20 Suspended Ltd Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Working Capital A3 1950 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Health Care Energy Foods Pvt NFBL- ST A3 70 Suspended Ltd Highstreet Cruises & ST, FB Bk Fac A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Entertainment Pvt Ltd Revised from Rs 6.50 crore Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 25 Assigned Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* A4+ Assigned *Sub limit of Bank Guarantee Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 440 Assigned M/S Onsaz Jewellery Creations NFBL A4 20 Suspended Micropack Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 7.5 Suspended Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST FB Fac D 480 Suspended Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST Non-FB Fac D 115 Suspended Minox Metal Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 450 Reaffirmed (ILC/FLC/Buyer's Credit) Enhanced from 35 CR Nand Kishore & Sons NFBL- ST A4; 300 Suspended Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 180 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 13.0cr Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store ST Non Fund Based A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Outstanding Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store ST Non Fund Based A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG (BG) A2+ 15** Reaffirmed (SO) **Short-term loan of Rs. 0.65 crore is a sublimit of bank guarantee rated at ICRA]A2+(SO) and Cash credit limit of Rs. 0.65 crore is also a sublimit of bank guarantee rated at A- (SO) (Stable) Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Unallocated Limits- ST A4 8.1 Suspended Product Pvt Ltd Slo Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 170 Upgraded from A4 Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 160 Upgraded from A4 Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 115 Revised from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Motor Sales Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 77.7 Reaffirmed Adarsha Motor Sales Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 2.3 Reaffirmed Aditya Automobile Spares Pvt LT FB BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Adven Biotech Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 75 Suspended Amber Exports (India) Foreign Bill Purchase BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ambika Overseas FB Bk Fac B 170 Suspended Amit Constructions Bk Fac B+ /A4 120 Suspended Anupam Industries Ltd TL D 669.1 Suspended Anupam Industries Ltd FBL D 0.9 Suspended Art India LT FB Limits BB- 15.8 Upgraded from B+ Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - FBL B+ 480 Upgraded from B Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - NFBL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from B Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Unallocated B+ 68 Upgraded from B Atlas Exports (India) Foreign Bill Purchase BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore Bhagwandas Metals Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended Bharani Commodities Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 100 Assigned /A4 Bharti Farms India (P) Ltd Bk Fac D 122.4 Suspended Bharti Research And Breeding Bk Fac D 201.7 Suspended Farm Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt FB Bk Fac B+ /A4 88.5 Suspended Ltd Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL Fac D 596.2 Suspended Celebrity Fashions Ltd LT Proposed Facility D 49.9 Suspended Celebrity Fashions Ltd LT FB Fac D 30 Suspended Crescent Spa And Resorts Bk Fac BB- 169.9 Suspended (Indore) Pvt Ltd Davendra Feeds India (P) Ltd Bk Fac D 134.5 Suspended Delta Corp Ltd Long-TL BBB 588.8 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 109.0 crore Delta Corp Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BBB 105 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 6.50 crore Delta Corp Ltd LT/ ST, unallocated BBB 301.2 Assigned Fac /A3+ Dr. R L Khera Charitable Trust Bk Fac BB- 280 Suspended Everon Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 80.9 Suspended Everon Castings Pvt Ltd fund based B+ 180 Suspended Express Way Truck Terminus Pvt LT FB Fac B+ 130 Suspended Ltd Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 725 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based/CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Garuda Fashions Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BB+ 1 Reaffirmed /A4+ Goel Mohata Associates LT fund based BB 65 Suspended Health Care Energy Foods Pvt FBL- LT BBB- 300 Suspended Ltd Health Care Energy Foods Pvt Unallocated Limits- LT BBB- 140 Suspended Ltd Highstreet Cruises & Long-TL BBB 80.5 Reaffirmed Entertainment Pvt Ltd Revised from Rs 69.0 crore Highstreet Cruises & LT, FB Bk Fac BBB 35 Reaffirmed Entertainment Pvt Ltd Revised from Rs 6.50 crore Highstreet Cruises & LT/ ST, unallocated BBB 609.5 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Fac /A3+ Icici Prudential Asset Fund Based Bk Lines AAA 1250 Withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Jai Laxmi Cement Co. Pvt. Ltd. FBL- LT BB- 60 Suspended Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Assigned Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd CC* BB+ Assigned *Sub limit of Bank Guarantee Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 5 Assigned /A4+ Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 220 Suspended /A3 Lalitha Devi Modern Rice Mill FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Lalitha Devi Modern Rice Mill TL Fac B+ 20 Suspended Lml Ltd Preference Share D 1250 Reaffirmed Capital M/S Onsaz Jewellery Creations FBL B 45 Suspended M/S Shree Balaji Alumnicast FBL BB 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Micropack Ltd FB Fac BBB 72.5 Suspended Minox Metal Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BB 205 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 15.00 CR Nand Kishore & Sons FBL- LT BB- 100 Suspended New Asian Construction Company FBL (CC) D 70 Revised from C+ New Asian Construction Company Non FBL (BG) D 150 Revised from C+ Reduced from Rs. 18.00 crore New Asian Infrastructure FBL (TL) D 295 Reaffirmed Development Pvt. Ltd. Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended P N Rao LT - TL BBB- 27 Reaffirmed P N Rao LT - Fund based BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Paswara Papers Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 101.4 Suspended Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12.0cr R.S.G. Exports Pvt. Ltd. FBL- LT B+ 400 Suspended Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store LT Fund Based BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store LT Fund Based BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Bk Fac D 310 Suspended Pvt Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd Non-CPS A+ 1250 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 34000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd LT Bk Limits AA- 114000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme AA- 27000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp - MLD- 1000 Outstanding Debenture programme AA- S.K. Gold Chain Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 150 Suspended Sarala Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd FBL- TL (TL) A- 159* Reaffirmed (SO) *Letter of credit of Rs. 11 crore is a sublimit of term loan rated at ICRA]A2+(SO) Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A- 6 Assigned (SO) /A2+ (SO) Shatabdi Shiksha Prasar Sabha Fund based Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Shivalik Shulz Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 98.5 Suspended Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac BB/ A4 360.5 Suspended Shri Darshna Industries Bk Fac B+ / 70 Suspended A4 Shri Shanker Gauri Agro FBL- LT B 289.1 Suspended Product Pvt Ltd Slo Steel Industries Ltd LT FB Fac B 250 Suspended Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 230.9 Upgraded from BB- revised from 33.24 CR Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 240 Upgraded from BB- Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd Proposed facility BB/ 101.5 Assigned A4+ Srijan Cement Ltd FBL- LT D 50 Suspended Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 150 Revised from BB+ Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated BB /A4 5 Revised from BB+ /A4+ Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC A- 630 Reaffirmed Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A- / 105 Reaffirmed A2+ Tips Industries Ltd LT Fund Based BB+ 850 Assigned / Outstanding Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB limits BBB 86 Reaffirmed Tirthanjali Educational Society Unallocated limits BBB 14 Reaffirmed Veer Hatcheries Bk Fac D 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.