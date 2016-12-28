Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd non-fund based A4+ 5 Suspended facility Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST FBL - Buyers D Reaffirmed Credit Alpine Panels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 102.5 Assigned Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd non fund based A4+ 242.9 Suspended facility Diagold Designs Ltd ST Scale - FBL A4 280* Reaffirmed *The fund based and non-fund based limits are interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore Diagold Designs Ltd ST Scale - Non-FBL A4 50* Reaffirmed *The fund based and non-fund based limits are interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 3.00 crore International Cargo Terminals ST, Non-fund based Bk A3+ 650 Revised from & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd limits A2 International Cargo Terminals ST, Fund Based A3+ 140 Revised from & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (SO) A2 (SO) Indian Treat Ltd ST FB Fac D 250 Suspended International Cargo Terminals ST, Non-Fund Based A3+ 160 Revised from & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (SO) A2 (SO) Intertex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1150 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation ST - FB Fac A4 1.3 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation ST - Non-fund based A4 61 Assigned faculties Kailash Trading Corporation ST - FB Fac A4 1.3 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation ST - Non-fund based A4 61 Assigned faculties Kailash Trading Corporation LT/ST - unallocated A4 45 Assigned limits Kaira Can Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A3+ 20 Notice of withdrawal Kaira Can Co. Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3+ 145 Notice of withdrawal Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt ST, Interchangeable A3 30 upgraded Ltd Limits* from A4+ * Sub-limit of long-term facilities Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3 3 Reaffirmed Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd ST - BG B 10 Assigned Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - A4 20 Reaffirmed ILC/FLC/BG Mandovi Drydocks non-fund based A4 60 Suspended facility Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 190 Reaffirmed Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd ST, unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd EPC/FBD limits A2+ 152 Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 500 Reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. ST, non FB Fac A4 140 reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. ST, non FB Fac A4 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 187 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1+ 90000 assigned (enhanced from 7,000cr) Rajoo Engineers Ltd Export Packaging A2 Reaffirmed Credit* * Sub limit of Cash Credit Limits Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd ST - CEL for forward A4 0.9 Assigned Contract Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd ST - LC (Capital A4 Assigned Gooptionally convertible debentures)** *Sublimit within CC **Sublimit within TL Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Swetharka Constructions BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled FBL A4 2.5 Suspended Rice Mill Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NCD A1 1000 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL# A3 800 Reaffirmed enhanced from 50.00 CR; #completely interchangeable with buyers credit, working capital demand loan and overdraft facilities Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL # A3 1225 Reaffirmed reduced from 190.00 CR; #completely interchangeable with buyers credit, working capital demand loan and overdraft facilities Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 685 Revised from A2+ The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) ST FBL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC D Reaffirmed Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - LOC D 500 Reaffirmed Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - BG D Reaffirmed Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 200 Suspended Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt TL D 785 Re-assigned Ltd from BBB(SO) Developing implications removed Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Non-FB Fac D 486 Re-assigned Ltd from BBB(SO) Developing implications removed Alpine Panels Pvt Ltd FBL B 7.5 Assigned Alpine Panels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 32.5 Assigned A4 Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 221.2 Suspended Bharat Agriculture Export TL facility B- 100 Suspended Import Co. Pvt Ltd Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 BB- 82.7 Assigned (SO) Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Originator's Residual 9.2 Unrated Share Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B / 200 Suspended A4 Capital Electech Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- / 310 Suspended A4 D.D. Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 209.5 Suspended A4 Dainik Savera News Media Bk Fac D 106 Suspended Network En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 180 Suspended A4 Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- / 140 Suspended A4 Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ A4 2900 Suspended Ganga Spintex Ltd Bk lines BB- 283.4 Suspended Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd Bk Fac BB 627 Suspended Golden Tobacco Ltd. FBL (CC) D 443 Reaffirmed Golden Tobacco Ltd. FBL (TL) D 65 Reaffirmed Golden Tobacco Ltd. Non FBL D 30 Reaffirmed Harman Cottex & Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 125 Suspended Hero Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. NCD A 1750 Assigned Hero Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd NCD A 150 Assigned Hero Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd NCD A 3000 Reaffirmed Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Seasonal CC B- 35 Suspended Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Working capital TL B- 2.7 Suspended Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Working capital loan B- 7.5 Suspended Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 15 Suspended Hindva Builders Working capital BB- 60 Reaffirmed demand loan Hindva Builders Dropline overdraft BB- 300 Reaffirmed facility Iitl-Nimbus The Hyde Park, Bk lines BB 500 Suspended Noida Imperial Frozen Food Products Bk Fac B 117.4 Suspended Imperial Frozen Food Products Bk Fac B 117.4 Suspended Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB / 220 Suspended A4+ International Cargo Terminals TL BBB 680.8 Revised from & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BBB+ International Cargo Terminals TL BBB 1420 revised from & Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB+ (SO) Intertex Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Assigned Jalan Con Cast Ltd FBL B+ 110 Suspended Kailash Trading Corporation LT - FB Fac - CC B 40 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT - FB Fac - TL B 2.7 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT - FB Fac - CC B 40 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT - FB Fac - TL B 2.7 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT/ST - unallocated B/A4 45 Assigned limits Kaira Can Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 125 Notice of withdrawal Kaira Can Co. Ltd Medium Term, Public MA- Notice of Deposits withdrawal Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt LT, TL BBB- 100 upgraded Ltd from BB+ Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt LT, Fund Based BBB- 70 Assigned Ltd Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, TL BBB- 141.2 Reaffirmed Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB- 90.8 Reaffirmed Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB - TL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB /A4 500 Suspended Mandovi Drydocks fund based facility BB 107.5 Suspended Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ Reaffirmed Nandan Denim Ltd TL A- 4980.3 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 541.85 crore Nandan Denim Ltd CC Limits A- 1698 Reaffirmed Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 137.5 Suspended P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, Unallocated - - - P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, TL BB 92.1 upgraded from BB- P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB 215 upgraded from BB- P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, Unallocated - - (reduced from 0.48 crore) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, TL BB 92.1 Upgraded from BB- (reduced from Rs. 11.52 crore) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB 215 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Paragon Industries Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 494.1 Suspended /A4+ Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT - Fund Based A 1063* Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 100.00 crore; * including Rs. 16.3 crore unallocated limits Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd Subordinate Bond AA 5000 Assigned (Tier II) Programme Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA 35250 assigned (enhanced from 2,250cr) Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Programme AA 75000 Outstanding Polestar Maritime TL facility A- 654 Suspended Rajoo Engineers Ltd CC* BBB+ 195 Reaffirmed Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 135 Suspended / A4 Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL D 820 Downgraded from BB- Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated - Assigned Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd LT - CC Limits B 100 Assigned Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 2525 Assigned Safar Polyfibre Pvt Ltd LT -EPC/FBD* B Assigned Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt FB Limits B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt NFBL AA+ 3360 Withdrawn Ltd (SO) Shivam Syncotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 210 Suspended Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage CC B 41.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage working capital loan B 6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage working capital TL B 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Skyscape Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 4000 Assigned (SO) Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice CC BB- 52.5 Suspended Industries Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice TL BB- 1.9 Suspended Industries Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice NFBL BB- / 2.6 Suspended Industries A4 Sri Swetharka Constructions CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled CC B+ 60 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled unallocated limits B+ 17.5 Suspended Rice Mill St. John'S Orthodox Church LT fund based B+ 100 Reaffirmed Society (Regd.) State Bank Of Travancore Additional Tier-I AA+ 6000 Assigned Bonds Programme - (hyb) Basel III Sterling & Wilson Energy Non-FBL (BG/LC)* BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd / A3 *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage. Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt FBL (CC) BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt Non-FBL (BG)* BBB- 1025 Reaffirmed Ltd / A3 Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 2600 Placed on notice of withdrawal Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd Non -FBL A+ 25290 Placed on /A1+ notice of withdrawal Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd Non -FBL A+ 1710 Reaffirmed /A1+ Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 800 Reaffirmed reduced from 100.00 CR Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG)* BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /A3 *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Superhouse Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 2083.3 Revised from A- The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB 65.3 Reaffirmed The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB 100 Reaffirmed The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Unallocated Limits BB / 12.2 Reaffirmed A4+ Trident Techlabs Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B+/ A4 175 Suspended Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD (NCDs) A+ 2750 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD (NCDs) A+ 2750 Assigned Undavalli Constructions TL B+ 61.5 Suspended Undavalli Constructions unallocated limits B+ 28.5 Suspended Unitech Power Transmission Ltd Fund based and non BB- 3500 Suspended fund based working capital Fac Vaishali Export House Bk Fac B+ /A4 76.9 Suspended Visura Trading & Investment FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Visura Trading & Investment Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 30 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Vulcan Industrial Engineering Limits BB / 689.3 Suspended Co. Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)