Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd ST- FBL A2 310 Reaffirmed A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A2 30 Reaffirmed Abco Steel International Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt non-fund based A4 5 Suspended Ltd facility Appl Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00cr) Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 350 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 340.6 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 350 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Canara Bank CDs Programme A1+ 500000 reaffirmed Gurbaksh Singh B A Builders non-FBL A4 140 Assigned (P) Ltd Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt BG A4; 65 Reaffirmed Ltd King Ice Plant ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed King Ice Plant ST - Proposed Fac A4+ 6.6 Reaffirmed M/S Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd non fund based Bk A4 110 Suspended limits Nissan Renault Financial CP A1+ 2000 Assigned Services (Enhanced from Rs.100.00 crore) Premier Enterprises FB Fac A3 200 Suspended Premier Enterprises non-fund based A3 50 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 170 reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable A3 50 reaffirmed limits* *Rs. 5.00 crore of interchangeable limits is a sublimit of the non fund based limit and can be used as a cash credit facility. Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4 59.9 Suspended Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBBF A4 80 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Abco Steel International Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 177.5 Suspended Ltd Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 430 Suspended A4 All India Arya Samajis Society Bk Fac BB+ 220 Suspended For Technical Education Anand Engineering Products Pvt TL Fac B 106.4 Suspended Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt FB Fac B 140 Suspended Ltd Anod Plasma Spray Ltd. Bk lines B 56 Suspended Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB- 558 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.95cr) Appl Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB- 710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 53.00cr) Appl Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB- 82 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.05cr) Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 475 Suspended A4 Bbm Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility, backed A-(SO) 800 reaffirmed by Corporate (Guarantee from Bommidala Enterprises Private Limited) Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 100 Suspended Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 100 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Canara Bank Additional Tier-I AA 15000 reaffirmed Bonds Programme - (hyd) Basel III Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 reaffirmed Programme Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 79000 reaffirmed Programme - Basel III (hyd) Columbus Premier Shoes Pvt. FBL- LT BBB- 60 Suspended Ltd. Deepak Cosmo Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 290 Suspended Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Bk Fac BB/A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd Govindam Brj Infra Projects Bk lines B+ 100 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Gurbaksh Singh B A Builders FBL B- 140 Suspended (P) Ltd Harsh Enterprises Bk Fac BB- 140 Suspended Horizon Buildcon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 285 Suspended Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBBF C- 225 Suspended Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Inventory Funding BB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 6.5cr) Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Unallocated BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 8.0cr) King Ice Plant LT - FB Fac BB+ 10 Reaffirmed M/S Bhansali Impex Ltd FBL B- 60 Suspended M/S Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd FBL B- 240 Suspended Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 120 Reaffirmed Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 100 Suspended / A4+ Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 200 Suspended A4+ New Habitat Housing Finance & proposed FBL BB+ 360 Withdrawn Development Ltd New Habitat Housing Finance & fund based Bk Fac BB+ 140 Suspended Development Ltd Nissan Renault Financial NCD AAA 1000 Assigned Services Panam Packers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 360 Suspended / A4 Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 50 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Radhaballabh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 70 Suspended Ramesh Chand Rai Bk Fac B/ A4 90 Suspended Royal Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 89 Suspended Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 102.8 reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 560 reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BBB+ 105.6 reaffirmed Satish Builders fund based and NFBL B 80 Suspended Sjs Motors CC B 87.5 reaffirmed Sjs Motors Unallocated B 12.5 reaffirmed Srs Meditech Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 205.7 Suspended Thakar Chemicals Ltd ST BB- / 160 Suspended A4 Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC BB- 95 Upgraded from B+ Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ / 214 Suspended A4+ Uniworld Sugars Pvt. 