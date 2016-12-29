US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd ST- FBL A2 310 Reaffirmed A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A2 30 Reaffirmed Abco Steel International Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt non-fund based A4 5 Suspended Ltd facility Appl Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00cr) Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 350 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 340.6 Reaffirmed Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 350 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Canara Bank CDs Programme A1+ 500000 reaffirmed Gurbaksh Singh B A Builders non-FBL A4 140 Assigned (P) Ltd Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt BG A4; 65 Reaffirmed Ltd King Ice Plant ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed King Ice Plant ST - Proposed Fac A4+ 6.6 Reaffirmed M/S Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd non fund based Bk A4 110 Suspended limits Nissan Renault Financial CP A1+ 2000 Assigned Services (Enhanced from Rs.100.00 crore) Premier Enterprises FB Fac A3 200 Suspended Premier Enterprises non-fund based A3 50 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 170 reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable A3 50 reaffirmed limits* *Rs. 5.00 crore of interchangeable limits is a sublimit of the non fund based limit and can be used as a cash credit facility. Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4 59.9 Suspended Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBBF A4 80 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Abco Steel International Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 177.5 Suspended Ltd Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 430 Suspended A4 All India Arya Samajis Society Bk Fac BB+ 220 Suspended For Technical Education Anand Engineering Products Pvt TL Fac B 106.4 Suspended Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt FB Fac B 140 Suspended Ltd Anod Plasma Spray Ltd. Bk lines B 56 Suspended Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB- 558 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.95cr) Appl Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB- 710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 53.00cr) Appl Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB- 82 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.05cr) Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 475 Suspended A4 Bbm Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility, backed A-(SO) 800 reaffirmed by Corporate (Guarantee from Bommidala Enterprises Private Limited) Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 100 Suspended Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 100 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Canara Bank Additional Tier-I AA 15000 reaffirmed Bonds Programme - (hyd) Basel III Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 reaffirmed Programme Canara Bank Tier-II Bonds AAA 79000 reaffirmed Programme - Basel III (hyd) Columbus Premier Shoes Pvt. FBL- LT BBB- 60 Suspended Ltd. Deepak Cosmo Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 290 Suspended Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Bk Fac BB/A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd Govindam Brj Infra Projects Bk lines B+ 100 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Gurbaksh Singh B A Builders FBL B- 140 Suspended (P) Ltd Harsh Enterprises Bk Fac BB- 140 Suspended Horizon Buildcon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 285 Suspended Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBBF C- 225 Suspended Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Inventory Funding BB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 6.5cr) Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Unallocated BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 8.0cr) King Ice Plant LT - FB Fac BB+ 10 Reaffirmed M/S Bhansali Impex Ltd FBL B- 60 Suspended M/S Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd FBL B- 240 Suspended Mahesh Rice Mill FBL B 120 Reaffirmed Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 100 Suspended / A4+ Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 200 Suspended A4+ New Habitat Housing Finance & proposed FBL BB+ 360 Withdrawn Development Ltd New Habitat Housing Finance & fund based Bk Fac BB+ 140 Suspended Development Ltd Nissan Renault Financial NCD AAA 1000 Assigned Services Panam Packers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 360 Suspended / A4 Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 50 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Radhaballabh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 70 Suspended Ramesh Chand Rai Bk Fac B/ A4 90 Suspended Royal Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 89 Suspended Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 180 reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 102.8 reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 560 reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BBB+ 105.6 reaffirmed Satish Builders fund based and NFBL B 80 Suspended Sjs Motors CC B 87.5 reaffirmed Sjs Motors Unallocated B 12.5 reaffirmed Srs Meditech Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 205.7 Suspended Thakar Chemicals Ltd ST BB- / 160 Suspended A4 Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC BB- 95 Upgraded from B+ Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ / 214 Suspended A4+ Uniworld Sugars Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac D 1250 Suspended (Uspl) Uttoron Engineering Pvt Ltd untied limits B+ 100 Assigned /A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)