Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abci Infrastructures Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A2+ 2500 Suspended Alpha International FB Fac ICRA A4 170 Suspended Alpha International FB Fac ICRA A4 30 Suspended Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based ICRA A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, Non - Fund Based ICRA A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FBL -BG ICRA A4 50 Suspended Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd ST FBL --Buyer's ICRA A4 150 Suspended Credit* * Sub-limit of Cash Credit Encon Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 5 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 3000 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Focus Energy Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2 853.5 Suspended Govind Cable Industries Non-FBL - ST ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 34 Suspended Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill Bk Fac ICRA A4 90.5 Suspended Midway Apparels India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A4 150 Suspended Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A2 1300 upgraded from ICRAA3+ Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A2 200 upgraded from ICRAA3+ Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac ICRA A4 110 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 2745.5 Suspended Highways (India) Ltd Rakhecha Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed lines Righill Electrics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - ST ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay untied limit ICRA A4 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siporex India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A3+ 275 Suspended Siporex India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 40 Suspended Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill Bk Fac ICRA A4 60.5 Suspended Sri Rama Raw And Boiled Rice unallocated limits ICRA A4 20.4 Suspended Mill LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Snack FB Fac ICRA D 2.5 Suspended A.A. Snack FB Fac ICRA D 52.5 Suspended A.A. Snack unallocated Fac ICRA D 45 Suspended Abci Infrastructures Pvt Ltd cash-credit Fac ICRA BBB+ 485 Suspended Action Ispat & Power (P) Ltd TL ICRA D 8365.4 Suspended Action Ispat & Power (P) Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA D 1265.4 Suspended Capital Action Ispat & Power (P) Ltd NFBL ICRA D 150 Suspended Action Ispat & Power (P) Ltd TL ICRA D 8365.4 Suspended Action Ispat & Power (P) Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA D 1265.4 Suspended Capital Action Ispat & Power (P) Ltd NFBL ICRA D 150 Suspended Alpha International FB Fac ICRA BB 50 Suspended Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd line of credit ICRA D 776.5 Suspended Anjani Cotton Industries LT limits ICRA B+ 197.5 Suspended Arvind Singla Bk Fac ICRA BB- 80 Suspended Arvind Singla Bk Fac ICRA BB- 80 Suspended Atria Brindavan Power Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB-/A3 350 Suspended Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 870 Suspended Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 460 Suspended Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC)* ICRA BB- / 1000 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed limits ICRA BB- / 500 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA BB+/A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL ICRA B+ 18.7 Suspended Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL -- CC ICRA B+ 150 Suspended Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+/ 20.3 Suspended ICRA A4 Diamond Footcare Udyog Pvt. Bk lines ICRA BB- 550 Suspended Ltd. Encon Impex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 85 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd FBL ICRA A+ / 1900 Suspended ICRA A1 Everest Industries Ltd Working Capital TL ICRA A+ / 742 Assigned ICRA A1 Focus Energy Ltd LT Loans & Working ICRA BBB+ 1500 Suspended Capital Focus Energy Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits ICRA BBB+/A2 16.5 Suspended Global Minerals Bk lines ICRA B+ 88.8 Suspended Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) ICRA D 115 reaffirmed Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) ICRA D 5 reaffirmed Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA D 140 reaffirmed Govind Cable Industries FB Limits - LT ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 656.4 Suspended Indian Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 50 reaffirmed Indian Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 5 reaffirmed Indian Crop Science Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 10 reaffirmed Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd LT working Capitals ICRA BB- 70 Suspended Indic Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 28 Suspended Kamlesh Metacast Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL ICRA B 186 Reaffirmed Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 3750 reaffirmed Khaya Solar Projects Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 542 Upgraded from ICRAC+ Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 1500 Reaffirmed Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA D 4250 Reaffirmed Lanco Solar Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 9400 Reaffirmed Lorvin Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 490 Suspended Magppie Exports Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based Working ICRA BB 195 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 1387.3 Suspended Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 88 Suspended Nagardas Kanji Shah Bk Fac ICRA B/A4 150 Suspended Om Trading Company LT FB limits ICRA B- 49.5 Downgraded from ICRAB Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale - FBL ICRA BB 1973.2 Suspended Pansuriya Impex Untied Limits ICRA BB 26.8 Suspended Parsons Nutritionals Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BBB 710 Reaffirmed Parsons Nutritionals Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA BBB 140 Reaffirmed Parsons Nutritionals Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BB- 1020 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings & Toll FBL ICRA BBB 2050 Suspended Highways (India) Ltd Rakhecha Securities Ltd Overdraft Facility ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Ramprastha Promoters And TL ICRA D 1377.5 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And FBL ICRA D 500 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Ramprastha Promoters And NFBL ICRA D 1271.3 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Reality Tex Yarn India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 150 Suspended Righill Electrics Pvt Ltd FB Limits - LT ICRA B 35 Reaffirmed Royal Plaza Inn term Fac ICRA D 100 Suspended S&S Green Projects Green Fields Bk Fac ICRA B 100 Suspended Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay cash-credit facility ICRA B 25 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) Line of Credit ICRA BB / A4 2100 Suspended Ltd Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits ICRA BB 850 Suspended Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd unallocated limits ICRA BB 100 Suspended Shukla Global Developers TL ICRA BB+ 150 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd ICRABBB- Shukla Global Developers Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 9.8 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd ICRABBB- Siporex India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 687.3 Suspended Sravanthi Energy Pvt. Ltd FBL ICRA D 6337.5 Reaffirmed Sravanthi Energy Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL ICRA D 500 Reaffirmed Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd LT Scale - TL ICRA BB+ 127.2 Downgraded from ICRABBB Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd LT Scale - CC ICRA BB+ 50 Downgraded from ICRABBB Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd LT Scale - UnallocatedICRA BB+ 1322.8 Downgraded from ICRABBB Sri Rama Raw And Boiled Rice fund based ICRA B 79.6 Suspended Mill Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries Bk Fac ICRA B+ 85 Suspended ICRA A4 Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt non-FBL ICRA BB 3157.4 Suspended Ltd Topworth Tollways (Bela) Pvt non-FBL ICRA BB 160.5 Suspended Ltd Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) TL ICRA BB+ 3330 Suspended Pvt Ltd Topworth Tollways (Mangawan) non-FBL ICRA BB+ 191 Suspended Pvt Ltd Uma Medicare Ltd TL ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Uma Medicare Ltd FBL-CC ICRA BBB 45 Reaffirmed Uma Medicare Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB 5 Reaffirmed Vks Baretha Ghodadongri FBL ICRA BB+ 200 Suspended Corridor Pvt Ltd Vks Baretha Ghodadongri NFBL ICRA BB+ 23.8 Suspended Corridor Pvt Ltd Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt FBL ICRA BB+ (SO) 368 Revised from Ltd ICRABBB- (SO) Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt NFBL ICRA BB+ (SO) 8 Revised from Ltd ICRABBB- (SO) Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt Unallocated ICRA BB+ (SO) 7.2 Revised from Ltd ICRABBB- (SO) Yogiraj Builders And Developers Bk Lines of Limits ICRA BB- 140 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 