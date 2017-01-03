(Repeating to add more Ratings.)
Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30 and 31, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abm Telemobiles India Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 270 Upgraded
from ICRA A4+
Ags Transact Technologies Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 250 Suspended
Ambika Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 280 Upgraded
from ICRA A4
Ambika Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated ICRA A4+ 14 Upgraded
from ICRA A4
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 1000 Suspended
Arumuga Textile Exporters ST FB Fac ICRA A3 48 Assigned
Arumuga Textile Exporters FB Fac(sub limit ) ICRA A3 40 Assigned
Arumuga Textile Exporters FB Fac(sub limit ) ICRA A3 12 Assigned
Arya Omnitalk Wireless ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A1 (SO) 200 Suspended
Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO)
Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd BG/LC ^ ICRA A4 Suspended
^ sublimit of cash credit
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based / ICRA A3+ Upgraded
Non- FB Fac from ICRA A3
(sub-limit)
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 4.1 Reaffirmed
Arts Pvt Ltd
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And ST Unallocated ICRA A4 31.9 Reaffirmed
Arts Pvt Ltd
Bala Industries And STFB ICRA A3 (SO) 50 Suspended
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Bandhan Bank Ltd CD ICRA A1- 5000 Outstanding
Capricorn Food Products India ST FBF ICRA A3+ 771.5 Assigned
Ltd
Capricorn Food Products India ST NFBF ICRA A3+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Cengres Tiles Ltd FB Fac ICRA A3+ 125.8 Suspended
Cesc Ltd CP/ ST Debt ICRA A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Choice Diamond FBL ICRA A4+ 876 Suspended
Choice Diamond Unallocated ICRA A4+ 60 Suspended
Cosmo Ceramic BG ICRA A4 17.5 Suspended
D. V. Pawar ST non fund based, BG A4+ 24 Suspended
facility
Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Non Fund Based - ICRA A4 20 Suspended
& Designers Inland LOC/Foreign LOC
Dolby Plyboards Pvt Ltd non fund based ICRA A4 105 Suspended
facility
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 750 Assigned
Financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 7500 Assigned
Financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+(SO) 972 Assigned
Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ST Bk ICRA A4 310 Suspended
lines
Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding
Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding
Globe Fincap Ltd CP Programme ICRA 500 Outstanding
A1+(SO);
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A3+% 500 Withdrawn
%- Under rating watch with positive implications
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Cumulative ICRA A3+% 85 Withdrawn
Non-Convertible
Compulsorily Redeemable PS (CNCRPS)
%- Under rating watch with positive implications
Grand Construction Co. proposed limits ICRA A4 10 Suspended
Havells India Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 3846.5 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA 0.2 Assigned
A1+(SO)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA 0.2 Assigned
A1+(SO)
Icici Bank Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
India Carbon Ltd non fund based Bk ICRA A4+ 720 Suspended
limits
India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines ICRA A2+ 750 Upgraded
Solutions from ICRA A2
(reduced from 1,000)
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding
Indsur Global Ltd TLF ICRA A4 163.3 Suspended
Indsur Global Ltd BG ICRA A4 7.5 Assigned
Janatics India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A2 40 Reaffirmed
Jay Formulations Ltd ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 132.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.25 crore)
Jm Financial Institutional ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Securities Ltd
Jm Financial Institutional CP programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Securities Ltd
Jm Financial Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Jm Financial Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Kedia Lumbers Non Fund based- LC ICRA A4 125 Suspended
Kedia Lumbers Non Fund Based- BG* ICRA A4 Suspended
* Cash Credit and Bank guarantee is sub limits of letter of credit
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Fund Based - - -
(revised from 2.0)
Kerala State Electronics ST non-FB Fac ICRA BB+ 3750 Suspended
Development Corporation
Krbl Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned /
Outstanding
(earlier Rs. 400 crore CR)
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - ICRA A1 250 Upgraded
LC/BG from ICRA A2+
(revised from 30.0)
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - ICRA A1 250 Upgraded
LC/BG from ICRA A2+
(revised from 30.0 CR)
Letraco Kid Leather ST FB Fac ICRA A4+ 95 Suspended
Letraco Kid Leather unallocated limits ICRA A4+ 5 Suspended
M. P. Enterprises & Associates LT-ST fund based Bk ICRA A3 129.5 Suspended
Ltd limits
M. P. Enterprises & Associates ST NFBL ICRA A3 10 Suspended
Ltd
M. U. A. Arumugaperumal And Bk lines ICRA A3 90 Withdrawn
Sons
Mahindra Sona Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Majesco Software And Solutions ST fund based ICRA A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
revised from Rs. 51.00 crore
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 400 Suspended
Manipal Academy Of Higher ST Scale - Non Fund ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed
Education based
Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - ST LimitsICRA A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BG ICRA A4 12 Outstanding
Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC ICRA A4 3 Suspended
Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG ICRA A4 6 Suspended
Modern Communication And LOC ICRA A3 20 Upgraded
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4+
Modern Communication And BG ICRA A3 25 Upgraded
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4+
Modern Communication And Buyers credit/Bill ICRA A3 43.1 Upgraded
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd discounting/ Credit from ICRA A4+
Exposure limit (CEL)*
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Natural Capsules Ltd NFBF ICRA A3+ 12.9 Downgraded
from ICRA A2
Neco Heavy Engineering And ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed
Castings Ltd
Nitasha Construction'S Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed
Padia Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL (Forward ICRA A4 12 Reaffirmed
Contract)
Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt ST - Fund Based ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd (Inland BD)
Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed
R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd Foreign Discount Bill ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A2+ 132 reaffirmed
(revised from 10.00cr)
Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Raunaq Automotive Components nonfund based Bk Fac ICRA A3 40 Suspended
Ltd
Repco Home Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Rohan Motors Ltd BD ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed
Sap Industries ST - Fund based ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sap Industries ST - Non-fund based ICRA A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from 4.50cr)
Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 1 Assigned
Shree Sumangal India Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac ICRA A4 100 Suspended
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 67.5 Reaffirmed
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sps Share Brokers Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4; 250 Reaffirmed
lines
Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac ICRA A4 200 Suspended
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed
Inland Bill Purchase
(IBP)*
*The total utilization of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50
crore at any point of usage
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - EPC*^ ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed
*The total utilization of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at
any point of usage,^The total utilization of EPC, FBP and PCFC should not exceed
Rs 10 crore at any point of usage The total utilization of fund based and non fund
based limits should not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed
LOC
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BGICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed
Suresh Exports ST - Fund Based ICRA A4 145 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 12.00 crore)
Suresh Exports ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 44 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 650 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 450 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 350 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt NFBL ICRA A3 2600 Suspended
Ltd
Tapi Prestressed Products Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA D 205.9 Suspended
Ltd
Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Non Fund based ICRA A2+ 45 Assigned
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac - - -
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Phf Leasing Ltd FD MB+ - Outstanding
Phf Leasing Ltd Fixed deposit MB+ - Outstanding
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abm Telemobiles India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 1300 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB+
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - CC ICRA BBB- 2487.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - Demand Loan ICRA BBB- 5612.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Adani Power Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 155980 Withdrawn
ICRA A2
Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 74000 Withdrawn
Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan TL ICRA BB 230 Upgraded
from ICRA BB-
(reduced from Rs. 30.00 CR)
Ags Transact Technologies Ltd fund based and nonFBL ICRA A 7340 Suspended
/ICRA A1
Ajnara India Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 7200 Reaffirmed
Am Motors FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Suspended
Ambika Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT, FB ICRA BB+ 20 Upgraded
from ICRA BB
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 350 Assigned
Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT - TL ICRA B- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT - CC ICRA B- 120 Reaffirmed
Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT - Non-fund based ICRA B- 29 Reaffirmed
Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT /ST - Non-fund ICRA B-/A4 Reaffirmed
based (sub-limit)
Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT /ST - Proposed ICRA B-/A4 1.3 Reaffirmed
Limits
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA BBB- 100 Suspended
Capita1
Arya Omnitalk Wireless LT - Fund Based /CC ICRA A (SO) 50 Suspended
Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO)
Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 30 Suspended
Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 110 Suspended
Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed CC ICRA BB 80 Suspended
Assetz East Point Project Of project ICRA Suspended
Assetz Propety And Homes Llp Bangalore
Six-Star grade
Aswathy Constructions Bk Fac ICRA B 170 Suspended
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB 1700 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB-
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA BBB 900 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB- /A3
Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 94 Assigned
Arts Pvt Ltd
Bala Industries And CCL ICRA 120 Suspended
Entertainment Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO)
Bandhan Bank Ltd Senior Secured NCD - 600 Withdrawn
Bandhan Bank Ltd Subordinated Tier II ICRA AA- 1600 Outstanding
NCD
Bandhan Bank Ltd Senior Secured NCD ICRA AA- 1000 Outstanding
Bandhan Bank Ltd TL from Bks ICRA AA- 800 Outstanding
Bma Stainless Ltd LOC ICRA BBB+ / 650 Suspended
ICRA A2
Boon Educational, Environment FBL ICRA BB- 118 Suspended
And Rural Development Society
Boon Educational, Environment Non-FBL ICRA BB- 52 Suspended
And Rural Development Society
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits - 22.5 Suspended
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd CC and TL Fac ICRA BB- 37.5 Suspended
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB- 40 Suspended
/ICRA A4
Capricorn Food Products India TL ICRA BBB 333 Suspended
Ltd
Capricorn Food Products India LT FBF ICRA BBB 700 Suspended
Ltd
Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) Bk Fac D /D 3500 Suspended
Ltd
Cengres Tiles Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB 724.2 Suspended
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned
Ltd Debenture Programme
Classic Display Pvt. Ltd. FBL-CC ICRA BB 35 Reaffirmed
Classic Display Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed
Classic Display Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ceramic TL ICRA BB- 15 Suspended
Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit ICRA BB- 30 Suspended
Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd fund based CC facilityICRA C+ 40 Suspended
Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd working capital TL ICRA C+ 30 Suspended
D. V. Pawar LT fund based, CC BB 64.5 Suspended
facility
D. V. Pawar Unallocated facility BB /A4+ 111.5 Assigned
Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Fund Based - TL ICRA B+ 32 Suspended
& Designers
Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Fund Based - CC ICRA B+ 30 Suspended
& Designers
Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 1 Suspended
& Designers
Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 9170 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 929cr
Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL - - -
(reduced from 580.0cr)
Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A (SO) 20400 Assigned
Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO 28690 Reaffirmed
Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 9690 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1075.0crs)
Dlf Info City Developers FBL ICRA A(SO) 2750 Reaffirmed
(Kolkata) Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 307.0 crore)
Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 16210 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from the earlier Rs. 1284.0crs)
Dolby Plyboards Pvt Ltd fund based facility ICRA 15 Suspended
B+/ICRA A4
Drushti Realtors Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 130 Suspended
Embassy Inn Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 750 Reaffirmed
Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 300 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB-
Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 3000 Upgraded
from ICRA
BBB-
Foods And Feeds CC ICRA D 130 Reaffirmed
Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 4620 Assigned
Fortis Hospitals Ltd Overdraft/Working ICRA A+(SO) 800 Assigned
Capital Demand
Loans/Bill Discounting
Fortis Hospitals Ltd Unallocated/Proposed ICRA A+(SO) 1108 Assigned
Limits
Gbj Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 1080 Suspended
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Bk Fac B+ 250 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Fund based LT Bk linesICRA BB 200 Suspended
Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA BB / 90 Suspended
ICRA A4
Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd issuer rating IrB+ Withdrawn
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Loans ICRA BBB% 9220.7 Withdrawn
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB% 470 Withdrawn
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB% 180 Withdrawn
Grand Construction Co. FBF ICRA B 50 Suspended
Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, FB/ non-FB Fac ICRA AA 100 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA AA 300 Reaffirmed
Havells India Ltd Proposed Bk Fac - - Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore)
Havells India Ltd FB Bk Fac (working ICRA AA+ 2000 Affirmed
capital)
Havells India Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA AA+ 224 Affirmed
(reduced from Rs. 66.00 crore)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 429.8 Assigned
(enhanced from 29.50cr)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft/Working ICRA A+(SO) 30 Assigned
Capital Demand Loans
(enhanced from 0.5cr)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 429.8 Assigned
(enhanced from 29.50cr)
Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft/Working ICRA A+(SO) 30 Assigned
Capital Demand Loans
(enhanced from 0.5cr)
Icici Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA(hyb) 35000 Assigned
Tier I Bonds Programme
Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 220000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemable ICRA AAA 350000 Reaffirmed
LT Bonds Programme
Icici Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 1370 Reaffirmed
Programme*
*taken over from erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan Limited
Icici Bank Ltd LT Bonds programme# ICRA AAA 10360 Reaffirmed
#taken over from erstwhile ICICI Limited
Icici Bank Ltd LT Borrowings ICRA AAA 1460 Withdrawn
Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 10500 Withdrawn
Programme
Icici Bank Ltd Term Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd line of credit ICRA D 3300 Suspended
Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC ICRA D 5000 Suspended
India Carbon Ltd FBBL ICRA BB+ 270.3 Suspended
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 122000 Outstanding
Indsur Global Ltd CC facility ICRA BB 175 Suspended
Jala Shakti Ltd Long- Term Fund- ICRA D 242.2 Reaffirmed
Based Limits
Jala Shakti Ltd Long- Term ICRA D 6.8 Reaffirmed
Unallocated Limits
Jala Shakti Ltd Short- Term Non Fund- ICRA D 16 Reaffirmed
Based Limits
Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL ICRA BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed
Jay Formulations Ltd TL ICRA BB- 35.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.14 crore)
Jay Formulations Ltd CCF ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Jaya Spun Pipes FB ICRA B+ 30 Suspended
Jaya Spun Pipes NFBL ICRA B+ 25 Suspended
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - -
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 670 Assigned
Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 180 Assigned
Jindal Pipes Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned
Jm Financial Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Kakinada Sez Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac ICRA D 625 Reaffirmed
(ICICI TL)
(reduced from 250.00 earlier^) ^ Amount outstanding as on 30-Dec-2016; balance amount repaid
Kamal Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC ICRA B+ 65 Suspended
Kedia Lumbers Fund Based- CC* ICRA BB- Suspended
* Cash Credit and Bank guarantee is sub limits of letter of credit
Kerala State Electronics term LT FB Fac ICRA BB+ 75 Suspended
Development Corporation
Kg Fabriks Ltd TLF ICRA D 435.4 Suspended
Kg Fabriks Ltd LTFBF ICRA D 291.25 Suspended
Kg Fabriks Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA D 111.2 Assigned
Kmg Infotech Ltd. CC ICRA B- 55 Reaffirmed
Kmg Infotech Ltd. TL ICRA B- 73 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL - - -
(revised from 4.0)
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC ICRA A 400 Upgraded
from ICRA A-
(revised from 70.0cr)
Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC ICRA A 400 Upgraded
from ICRA A-
(revised from 70.0 CR)
Kvj Builders And Developers Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 210 Suspended
Pvt Ltd ICRA A4
Laxmikant Cotton CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed
Laxmikant Cotton TL ICRA B 4.9 Reaffirmed
Laxmikant Cotton Unallocated ICRA B 7.1 Reaffirmed
Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 1660 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 196.0 crore)
M. P. Enterprises LT fund based Bk ICRA BBB- 102.5 Suspended
limits
M/S Sahu Khan Chand Foods FBL ICRA B+ 90 Suspended
Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd EPC(Stocks)* ICRA D 210 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd EBD/EBP/EBN+ ICRA D 10 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd BG ICRA D 12.5 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Forward Contract@ ICRA D 8 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Sona Ltd TL ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Majesco Software And Solutions Long/ST unallocated ICRA A- 215 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd limits /ICRA A2+
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd unallocated - 900 Suspended
Manappuram Jewellers Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB 1390 Suspended
Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA(SO) 2800 Reaffirmed
Manipal Academy Of Higher LT Scale - Fund Based ICRA AA 2759 Reaffirmed
Education TL
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA D 1053.1 Suspended
Mazda Ltd Fund based - CC Limit ICRA A 60* Reaffirmed
* includes sublimit Rs. 6.00 Cr. EPC/PCFC and Rs. 2.00 Cr. FBD/EBR
Mazda Ltd Non-FBL^ ICRA A / 183.8 Reaffirmed
ICRA A1
^Non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term scale
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 509 Suspended
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 157.5 Suspended
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd proposed Fac ICRA BBB 83.5 Suspended
Merck Ltd FBL ICRA AA 167.5 Reaffirmed
Merck Ltd NFBL ICRA AA 135 Reaffirmed
Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - LT LimitsICRA AA- 30 Reaffirmed
Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LT ICRA AA- 39 Reaffirmed
Limits
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 150 Assigned
/outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 8.80 crore
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 63.1 Assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL ICRA BB- 87.8 Suspended
Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC ICRA BB- 155 Suspended
Mita Engineers And Fabricators Bk Fac ICRA B 70.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Modern Communication And CC ICRA BBB- 55 Upgraded
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+
Modern Communication And TL ICRA BBB- 30 Upgraded
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+
Modern Communication And Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- / 15 Upgraded
Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd ICRA A3 from ICRA
BB+ / ICRA
A4+
Motherhood Institute Of Fund Based - TL ICRA D 50 Revised from
Management & Technology ICRA B+
Motherhood Institute Of Fund Based - CC ICRA D 20 Revised from
Management & Technology ICRA B+
Motherhood Institute Of Non Fund Based ICRA D 37.5 Revised from
Management & Technology ICRA A4
Motherhood Institute Of Unallocated ICRA D 12.5 Revised from
Management & Technology ICRA B+
N S Vaishno Devi Developers TL ICRA BB- 200 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Namra Finance Ltd Preference Share ICRA 50 Outstanding
BBB-(SO)
Natural Capsules Ltd TL ICRA BBB - Downgraded
from ICRA
BBB+
(revised from 0.50 cr)
Natural Capsules Ltd FBF ICRA BBB 65 Downgraded
from ICRA
BBB+
Natural Capsules Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB / 47 Downgraded
ICRA A3+ from ICRA
BBB+/ICRA A2
(revised from 4.20 cr)
Navkar Buildcon LT FBL (CC) ICRA B- 150 Reaffirmed
Neco Heavy Engineering And LT - FBL ICRA B+ 125 Revised from
Castings Ltd ICRA BB-
Nitasha Construction'S FB - CC ICRA B; 80 Reaffirmed
Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 380 Revised from
ICRA BB-
Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 120 Revised from
ICRA BB-
Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/ PCFC/ FBD/ ICRA BB- 110 Downgraded
EBR)* from ICRA A4
* EPC/ PCFC limit is fully interchangeable with FBD/ EBR
Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (SBL)# ICRA BB- 22 Downgraded
from ICRA A4
# SBL limit is to be used either as EPC/ PCFC or as FBD/ EBR limits
Paliwal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B 70 Suspended
Paramount Building Solutions Bk Fac ICRA BB-/A4 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* ICRA AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd /ICRA A1+
* Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Limits
Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL ICRA AA- 1480 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd /ICRA A1+
Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA B+ 310 Suspended
Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA B+ 180 Suspended
Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. NFBL ICRA B+ 11 Suspended
Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. unallocated limits ICRA B+ 19.6 Suspended
Pristine Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA B+ 450 Suspended
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB+ / 100 Reaffirmed
ICRA A4+
Ps Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 7900 Reaffirmed
Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt LT - Fund Based (TL) ICRA BB- 4.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt LT/ ST - Unallocated ICRA BB-/ 10.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd ICRA A4;
R K Powergen Pvt Ltd Bk loan limits ICRA BB- / 240 Suspended
ICRA A4
R Rajan (Government FBF ICRA B+ 50 Suspended
Contractor) Brk Constructions
R Rajan (Government NFBF ICRA B+ 15 Suspended
Contractor) Brk Constructions
R Vidyasagar Rao Construction Bk Fac ICRA B 70 Suspended
R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed
R.R. Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA D 10 Suspended
R.R. Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA D 110 Suspended
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based ICRA A- 600 reaffirmed
(revised from 65.00cr)
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA A- 68 reaffirmed
(revised from 5.00cr)
R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt LT - Fund based ICRA A- 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Radhe Krishna Enterprise Syndicate Bk -FB TL ICRA B 270 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan FB Bk Fac-TL ICRA B+ 250 Upgraded
from ICRA B
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac-TL ICRA BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 27.20)
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac-Overdraft
Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Ramaniyam Real Estates Pvt Ltd term-loans ICRA BBB 915 Suspended
Ramaniyam Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 465 Suspended
Raunaq Automotive Components fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 276.1 Suspended
Ltd
Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk limits ICRA AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Rico Auto Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 390 Suspended
/ICRA A3
Rkr Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 200 Suspended
Rmz Galleria (Residential residential portion ICRA - Suspended
Portion) Bangalore
Six-Star grade
Rmz Latitude (Residential residential portion ICRA Suspended
Portion) Bangalore
Five-Star grade
Rohan Motors Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Rohan Motors Ltd BG ICRA BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd line of credit ICRA D 25117.9 Suspended
Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LOC ICRA D 25117.9 Suspended
Roop Automotives Ltd LOC ICRA A- / 1600 Suspended
ICRA A2+
Safe Development Alms Trust TLF ICRA D 239 Suspended
Safe Development Alms Trust LT ICRA D 281 Suspended
Salarpuria Simplex Dwellings CC ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed
Llp
Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt. Long- Term Fund- ICRA C+ 411.2 Revised from
Ltd. Based Limits ICRA D
Sap Industries LT - TL ICRA B+ - Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.40cr)
Sap Industries LT - CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sap Industries LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
facility
(revised from 2.10cr)
Saradhambika Paper & Board Bk Fac ICRA B+ 70 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 90 Assigned /
Outstanding
(enhanced from 5.50 CR)
Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 265 Outstanding
Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 15 Assigned
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Fund Based Working ICRA BBB- 180 Suspended
Agrawal & Company Capital limits
Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC Limit/EDFS ICRA BB 150 Revised from
ICRA BB+
Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL/Asset Backed Loan ICRA BB 190 Revised from
ICRA BB+
Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 310 Assigned
Shree Sumangal India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 250 Suspended
Shriram Non Conventional Bk Fac ICRA D 250 Suspended
Energy Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Co. subordinated debt ICRA AA 500 Withdrawn
Ltd programme
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Skylark Arcadia Phase-2 phase-2 project ICRA - Suspended
Project Of Skylark Mansions Bangalore
Pvt Ltd Four-Star grade
Snn Properties Llp Bk lines ICRA BBB 1000 Suspended
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 29.5 Suspended
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd seasonal CC ICRA B 80 Suspended
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd working capital loan ICRA B 13.7 Suspended
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA B 3.7 Suspended
Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd Real Estate Grading ICRA - Suspended
Bangalore
Five-Star Grade
Srei Infrastructure Finance Subordinated NCD ICRA A+ 500 Outstanding
Ltd (Revised) Programme
Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt CC ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Srinivasa Rice Industry TL ICRA B+ 111.6 Suspended
Srinivasa Rice Industry unallocated limits ICRA B+ 0.3 Suspended
Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA A (SO) 850 Suspended
Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd LT fund based facilityICRA BBB 30 Suspended
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Stock ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Book ICRA BB 15 Reaffirmed
debts
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Bk limits ICRA B+ 850 Withdrawn
(India) Ltd
Suresh Exports LT - Fund Based-CC ICRA B 11 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Fund Based Working ICRA BBB- 331.5 Suspended
Ltd Capital
Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 180 Revised from
ICRA D
Tapi Prestressed Products Pvt LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA D 466.8 Suspended
Ltd
Tapi Prestressed Products Pvt LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA D 387.3 Suspended
Ltd
Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA /A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 120 Assigned
Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 325 Assigned
Utkal Coal Ltd TL ICRA A-(SO) 1900 Suspended
Valuent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT loans ICRA BB 1200 Suspended
Venkata Vara Siddi Corporation CCL ICRA BB- 100 Suspended
Venkata Vara Siddi Corporation CCL ICRA BB- 100 Suspended
Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd FBL D 1620 Reaffirmed
Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd NFBL D 5000 Reaffirmed
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 109.1 Assigned
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT --FB Fac ICRA BBB- 75 Assigned
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BBB- 0.1 Assigned
Fac
Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 200 Suspended
Windsor Edifices Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL ICRA BB- 500 revised from
ICRA BB
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT FBL - TL ICRA BB 80.6 Upgraded
Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd from ICRA BB-
(revised from 10.24 CR)
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT Fund Based - ICRA BB 30 Upgraded
Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd Overdraft from ICRA BB-
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical Unallocated ICRA BB 29.4 Upgraded
Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd from ICRA BB-
(enhanced from 0.76 CR)
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT FBL - TL ICRA BB 80.6 Upgraded
Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BB-
(revised from 10.24 CR)
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT Fund Based - ICRA BB 300 Upgraded
Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft from ICRA BB-
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical Unallocated ICRA BB 29.4 Upgraded
Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BB-
(enhanced from 0.76 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)