(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30 and 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abm Telemobiles India Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 270 Upgraded from ICRA A4+ Ags Transact Technologies Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 250 Suspended Ambika Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 280 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Ambika Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated ICRA A4+ 14 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 1000 Suspended Arumuga Textile Exporters ST FB Fac ICRA A3 48 Assigned Arumuga Textile Exporters FB Fac(sub limit ) ICRA A3 40 Assigned Arumuga Textile Exporters FB Fac(sub limit ) ICRA A3 12 Assigned Arya Omnitalk Wireless ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A1 (SO) 200 Suspended Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd BG/LC ^ ICRA A4 Suspended ^ sublimit of cash credit Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based / ICRA A3+ Upgraded Non- FB Fac from ICRA A3 (sub-limit) Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4 4.1 Reaffirmed Arts Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And ST Unallocated ICRA A4 31.9 Reaffirmed Arts Pvt Ltd Bala Industries And STFB ICRA A3 (SO) 50 Suspended Entertainment Pvt Ltd Bandhan Bank Ltd CD ICRA A1- 5000 Outstanding Capricorn Food Products India ST FBF ICRA A3+ 771.5 Assigned Ltd Capricorn Food Products India ST NFBF ICRA A3+ 300 Assigned Ltd Cengres Tiles Ltd FB Fac ICRA A3+ 125.8 Suspended Cesc Ltd CP/ ST Debt ICRA A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Choice Diamond FBL ICRA A4+ 876 Suspended Choice Diamond Unallocated ICRA A4+ 60 Suspended Cosmo Ceramic BG ICRA A4 17.5 Suspended D. V. Pawar ST non fund based, BG A4+ 24 Suspended facility Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Non Fund Based - ICRA A4 20 Suspended & Designers Inland LOC/Foreign LOC Dolby Plyboards Pvt Ltd non fund based ICRA A4 105 Suspended facility Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 750 Assigned Financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 7500 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd financing) Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A1+(SO) 972 Assigned Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ST Bk ICRA A4 310 Suspended lines Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 outstanding Globe Fincap Ltd CP Programme ICRA 500 Outstanding A1+(SO); Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A3+% 500 Withdrawn %- Under rating watch with positive implications Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Cumulative ICRA A3+% 85 Withdrawn Non-Convertible Compulsorily Redeemable PS (CNCRPS) %- Under rating watch with positive implications Grand Construction Co. proposed limits ICRA A4 10 Suspended Havells India Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac ICRA A1+ 3846.5 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA 0.2 Assigned A1+(SO) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA 0.2 Assigned A1+(SO) Icici Bank Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed India Carbon Ltd non fund based Bk ICRA A4+ 720 Suspended limits India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines ICRA A2+ 750 Upgraded Solutions from ICRA A2 (reduced from 1,000) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 30000 Outstanding Indsur Global Ltd TLF ICRA A4 163.3 Suspended Indsur Global Ltd BG ICRA A4 7.5 Assigned Janatics India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A2 40 Reaffirmed Jay Formulations Ltd ST Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 132.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.25 crore) Jm Financial Institutional ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Securities Ltd Jm Financial Institutional CP programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Securities Ltd Jm Financial Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kedia Lumbers Non Fund based- LC ICRA A4 125 Suspended Kedia Lumbers Non Fund Based- BG* ICRA A4 Suspended * Cash Credit and Bank guarantee is sub limits of letter of credit Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Fund Based - - - (revised from 2.0) Kerala State Electronics ST non-FB Fac ICRA BB+ 3750 Suspended Development Corporation Krbl Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned / Outstanding (earlier Rs. 400 crore CR) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - ICRA A1 250 Upgraded LC/BG from ICRA A2+ (revised from 30.0) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd ST - Non Fund Based - ICRA A1 250 Upgraded LC/BG from ICRA A2+ (revised from 30.0 CR) Letraco Kid Leather ST FB Fac ICRA A4+ 95 Suspended Letraco Kid Leather unallocated limits ICRA A4+ 5 Suspended M. P. Enterprises & Associates LT-ST fund based Bk ICRA A3 129.5 Suspended Ltd limits M. P. Enterprises & Associates ST NFBL ICRA A3 10 Suspended Ltd M. U. A. Arumugaperumal And Bk lines ICRA A3 90 Withdrawn Sons Mahindra Sona Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Majesco Software And Solutions ST fund based ICRA A2+ 300 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd revised from Rs. 51.00 crore Manappuram Jewellers Ltd non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 400 Suspended Manipal Academy Of Higher ST Scale - Non Fund ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Education based Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - ST LimitsICRA A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BG ICRA A4 12 Outstanding Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC ICRA A4 3 Suspended Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG ICRA A4 6 Suspended Modern Communication And LOC ICRA A3 20 Upgraded Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4+ Modern Communication And BG ICRA A3 25 Upgraded Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4+ Modern Communication And Buyers credit/Bill ICRA A3 43.1 Upgraded Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd discounting/ Credit from ICRA A4+ Exposure limit (CEL)* *Sublimit of cash credit facility Natural Capsules Ltd NFBF ICRA A3+ 12.9 Downgraded from ICRA A2 Neco Heavy Engineering And ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Nitasha Construction'S Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Padia Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL (Forward ICRA A4 12 Reaffirmed Contract) Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt ST - Fund Based ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (Inland BD) Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd Foreign Discount Bill ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A2+ 132 reaffirmed (revised from 10.00cr) Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Raunaq Automotive Components nonfund based Bk Fac ICRA A3 40 Suspended Ltd Repco Home Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd BD ICRA A3 30 Reaffirmed Sap Industries ST - Fund based ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Sap Industries ST - Non-fund based ICRA A4 52.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.50cr) Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG ICRA A4 1 Assigned Shree Sumangal India Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac ICRA A4 100 Suspended Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sps Share Brokers Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4; 250 Reaffirmed lines Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt BG ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac ICRA A4 200 Suspended Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Inland Bill Purchase (IBP)* *The total utilization of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at any point of usage Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - EPC*^ ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed *The total utilization of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at any point of usage,^The total utilization of EPC, FBP and PCFC should not exceed Rs 10 crore at any point of usage The total utilization of fund based and non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed LOC Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BGICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports ST - Fund Based ICRA A4 145 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 12.00 crore) Suresh Exports ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 44 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 4.00 crore) Surya Roshni Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 650 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 450 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 350 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt NFBL ICRA A3 2600 Suspended Ltd Tapi Prestressed Products Pvt ST - Non Fund Based ICRA D 205.9 Suspended Ltd Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Non Fund based ICRA A2+ 45 Assigned Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac - - - MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Phf Leasing Ltd FD MB+ - Outstanding Phf Leasing Ltd Fixed deposit MB+ - Outstanding programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abm Telemobiles India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 1300 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - CC ICRA BBB- 2487.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - Demand Loan ICRA BBB- 5612.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Adani Power Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB / 155980 Withdrawn ICRA A2 Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB 74000 Withdrawn Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan TL ICRA BB 230 Upgraded from ICRA BB- (reduced from Rs. 30.00 CR) Ags Transact Technologies Ltd fund based and nonFBL ICRA A 7340 Suspended /ICRA A1 Ajnara India Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 7200 Reaffirmed Am Motors FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Suspended Ambika Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT, FB ICRA BB+ 20 Upgraded from ICRA BB Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 350 Assigned Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT - TL ICRA B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT - CC ICRA B- 120 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT - Non-fund based ICRA B- 29 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT /ST - Non-fund ICRA B-/A4 Reaffirmed based (sub-limit) Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT /ST - Proposed ICRA B-/A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Limits Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA BBB- 100 Suspended Capita1 Arya Omnitalk Wireless LT - Fund Based /CC ICRA A (SO) 50 Suspended Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 30 Suspended Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 110 Suspended Asian Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed CC ICRA BB 80 Suspended Assetz East Point Project Of project ICRA Suspended Assetz Propety And Homes Llp Bangalore Six-Star grade Aswathy Constructions Bk Fac ICRA B 170 Suspended Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB 1700 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Proposed Fac ICRA BBB 900 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- /A3 Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And LT Fund Based ICRA BB- 94 Assigned Arts Pvt Ltd Bala Industries And CCL ICRA 120 Suspended Entertainment Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Bandhan Bank Ltd Senior Secured NCD - 600 Withdrawn Bandhan Bank Ltd Subordinated Tier II ICRA AA- 1600 Outstanding NCD Bandhan Bank Ltd Senior Secured NCD ICRA AA- 1000 Outstanding Bandhan Bank Ltd TL from Bks ICRA AA- 800 Outstanding Bma Stainless Ltd LOC ICRA BBB+ / 650 Suspended ICRA A2 Boon Educational, Environment FBL ICRA BB- 118 Suspended And Rural Development Society Boon Educational, Environment Non-FBL ICRA BB- 52 Suspended And Rural Development Society Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits - 22.5 Suspended Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd CC and TL Fac ICRA BB- 37.5 Suspended Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB- 40 Suspended /ICRA A4 Capricorn Food Products India TL ICRA BBB 333 Suspended Ltd Capricorn Food Products India LT FBF ICRA BBB 700 Suspended Ltd Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) Bk Fac D /D 3500 Suspended Ltd Cengres Tiles Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB 724.2 Suspended Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Subordinated ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned Ltd Debenture Programme Classic Display Pvt. Ltd. FBL-CC ICRA BB 35 Reaffirmed Classic Display Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed Classic Display Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ceramic TL ICRA BB- 15 Suspended Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit ICRA BB- 30 Suspended Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd fund based CC facilityICRA C+ 40 Suspended Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd working capital TL ICRA C+ 30 Suspended D. V. Pawar LT fund based, CC BB 64.5 Suspended facility D. V. Pawar Unallocated facility BB /A4+ 111.5 Assigned Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Fund Based - TL ICRA B+ 32 Suspended & Designers Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Fund Based - CC ICRA B+ 30 Suspended & Designers Dhiman Induatrial Fabricators Unallocated Limits ICRA B+/A4 1 Suspended & Designers Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 9170 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 929cr Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL - - - (reduced from 580.0cr) Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A (SO) 20400 Assigned Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO 28690 Reaffirmed Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 9690 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1075.0crs) Dlf Info City Developers FBL ICRA A(SO) 2750 Reaffirmed (Kolkata) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 307.0 crore) Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 16210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from the earlier Rs. 1284.0crs) Dolby Plyboards Pvt Ltd fund based facility ICRA 15 Suspended B+/ICRA A4 Drushti Realtors Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B+ 130 Suspended Embassy Inn Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 300 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB 3000 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Foods And Feeds CC ICRA D 130 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 4620 Assigned Fortis Hospitals Ltd Overdraft/Working ICRA A+(SO) 800 Assigned Capital Demand Loans/Bill Discounting Fortis Hospitals Ltd Unallocated/Proposed ICRA A+(SO) 1108 Assigned Limits Gbj Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 1080 Suspended Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills Bk Fac B+ 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Fund based LT Bk linesICRA BB 200 Suspended Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA BB / 90 Suspended ICRA A4 Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd issuer rating IrB+ Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Loans ICRA BBB% 9220.7 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB% 470 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB% 180 Withdrawn Grand Construction Co. FBF ICRA B 50 Suspended Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, FB/ non-FB Fac ICRA AA 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA AA 300 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd Proposed Bk Fac - - Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Havells India Ltd FB Bk Fac (working ICRA AA+ 2000 Affirmed capital) Havells India Ltd FB Bk Fac ICRA AA+ 224 Affirmed (reduced from Rs. 66.00 crore) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 429.8 Assigned (enhanced from 29.50cr) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft/Working ICRA A+(SO) 30 Assigned Capital Demand Loans (enhanced from 0.5cr) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A+(SO) 429.8 Assigned (enhanced from 29.50cr) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft/Working ICRA A+(SO) 30 Assigned Capital Demand Loans (enhanced from 0.5cr) Icici Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA(hyb) 35000 Assigned Tier I Bonds Programme Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 220000 Reaffirmed Programme Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemable ICRA AAA 350000 Reaffirmed LT Bonds Programme Icici Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 1370 Reaffirmed Programme* *taken over from erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan Limited Icici Bank Ltd LT Bonds programme# ICRA AAA 10360 Reaffirmed #taken over from erstwhile ICICI Limited Icici Bank Ltd LT Borrowings ICRA AAA 1460 Withdrawn Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 10500 Withdrawn Programme Icici Bank Ltd Term Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Impex Ferro Tech Ltd line of credit ICRA D 3300 Suspended Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC ICRA D 5000 Suspended India Carbon Ltd FBBL ICRA BB+ 270.3 Suspended Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA+ 122000 Outstanding Indsur Global Ltd CC facility ICRA BB 175 Suspended Jala Shakti Ltd Long- Term Fund- ICRA D 242.2 Reaffirmed Based Limits Jala Shakti Ltd Long- Term ICRA D 6.8 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits Jala Shakti Ltd Short- Term Non Fund- ICRA D 16 Reaffirmed Based Limits Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, TL ICRA BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Janatics India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL ICRA BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Jay Formulations Ltd TL ICRA BB- 35.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.14 crore) Jay Formulations Ltd CCF ICRA BB- 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Jaya Spun Pipes FB ICRA B+ 30 Suspended Jaya Spun Pipes NFBL ICRA B+ 25 Suspended Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - - Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 670 Assigned Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 180 Assigned Jindal Pipes Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned Jm Financial Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Kakinada Sez Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac ICRA D 625 Reaffirmed (ICICI TL) (reduced from 250.00 earlier^) ^ Amount outstanding as on 30-Dec-2016; balance amount repaid Kamal Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC ICRA B+ 65 Suspended Kedia Lumbers Fund Based- CC* ICRA BB- Suspended * Cash Credit and Bank guarantee is sub limits of letter of credit Kerala State Electronics term LT FB Fac ICRA BB+ 75 Suspended Development Corporation Kg Fabriks Ltd TLF ICRA D 435.4 Suspended Kg Fabriks Ltd LTFBF ICRA D 291.25 Suspended Kg Fabriks Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA D 111.2 Assigned Kmg Infotech Ltd. CC ICRA B- 55 Reaffirmed Kmg Infotech Ltd. TL ICRA B- 73 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL - - - (revised from 4.0) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC ICRA A 400 Upgraded from ICRA A- (revised from 70.0cr) Kurlon Enterprise Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC ICRA A 400 Upgraded from ICRA A- (revised from 70.0 CR) Kvj Builders And Developers Bk Fac ICRA B+ / 210 Suspended Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Laxmikant Cotton CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Laxmikant Cotton TL ICRA B 4.9 Reaffirmed Laxmikant Cotton Unallocated ICRA B 7.1 Reaffirmed Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL ICRA A(SO) 1660 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 196.0 crore) M. P. Enterprises LT fund based Bk ICRA BBB- 102.5 Suspended limits M/S Sahu Khan Chand Foods FBL ICRA B+ 90 Suspended Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd EPC(Stocks)* ICRA D 210 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd EBD/EBP/EBN+ ICRA D 10 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd BG ICRA D 12.5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Forward Contract@ ICRA D 8 Reaffirmed Mahindra Sona Ltd TL ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 200 Reaffirmed Majesco Software And Solutions Long/ST unallocated ICRA A- 215 Assigned India Pvt Ltd limits /ICRA A2+ Manappuram Jewellers Ltd unallocated - 900 Suspended Manappuram Jewellers Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB 1390 Suspended Mandava Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA(SO) 2800 Reaffirmed Manipal Academy Of Higher LT Scale - Fund Based ICRA AA 2759 Reaffirmed Education TL Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA D 1053.1 Suspended Mazda Ltd Fund based - CC Limit ICRA A 60* Reaffirmed * includes sublimit Rs. 6.00 Cr. EPC/PCFC and Rs. 2.00 Cr. FBD/EBR Mazda Ltd Non-FBL^ ICRA A / 183.8 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 ^Non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term scale Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 509 Suspended Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 157.5 Suspended Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd proposed Fac ICRA BBB 83.5 Suspended Merck Ltd FBL ICRA AA 167.5 Reaffirmed Merck Ltd NFBL ICRA AA 135 Reaffirmed Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - LT LimitsICRA AA- 30 Reaffirmed Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LT ICRA AA- 39 Reaffirmed Limits Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 150 Assigned /outstanding enhanced from Rs. 8.80 crore Milano Papers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 63.1 Assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL ICRA BB- 87.8 Suspended Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC ICRA BB- 155 Suspended Mita Engineers And Fabricators Bk Fac ICRA B 70.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Modern Communication And CC ICRA BBB- 55 Upgraded Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+ Modern Communication And TL ICRA BBB- 30 Upgraded Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+ Modern Communication And Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- / 15 Upgraded Broadcast Systems Pvt Ltd ICRA A3 from ICRA BB+ / ICRA A4+ Motherhood Institute Of Fund Based - TL ICRA D 50 Revised from Management & Technology ICRA B+ Motherhood Institute Of Fund Based - CC ICRA D 20 Revised from Management & Technology ICRA B+ Motherhood Institute Of Non Fund Based ICRA D 37.5 Revised from Management & Technology ICRA A4 Motherhood Institute Of Unallocated ICRA D 12.5 Revised from Management & Technology ICRA B+ N S Vaishno Devi Developers TL ICRA BB- 200 Assigned India Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Namra Finance Ltd Preference Share ICRA 50 Outstanding BBB-(SO) Natural Capsules Ltd TL ICRA BBB - Downgraded from ICRA BBB+ (revised from 0.50 cr) Natural Capsules Ltd FBF ICRA BBB 65 Downgraded from ICRA BBB+ Natural Capsules Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BBB / 47 Downgraded ICRA A3+ from ICRA BBB+/ICRA A2 (revised from 4.20 cr) Navkar Buildcon LT FBL (CC) ICRA B- 150 Reaffirmed Neco Heavy Engineering And LT - FBL ICRA B+ 125 Revised from Castings Ltd ICRA BB- Nitasha Construction'S FB - CC ICRA B; 80 Reaffirmed Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 380 Revised from ICRA BB- Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 120 Revised from ICRA BB- Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/ PCFC/ FBD/ ICRA BB- 110 Downgraded EBR)* from ICRA A4 * EPC/ PCFC limit is fully interchangeable with FBD/ EBR Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (SBL)# ICRA BB- 22 Downgraded from ICRA A4 # SBL limit is to be used either as EPC/ PCFC or as FBD/ EBR limits Paliwal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B 70 Suspended Paramount Building Solutions Bk Fac ICRA BB-/A4 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* ICRA AA- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /ICRA A1+ * Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Limits Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL ICRA AA- 1480 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /ICRA A1+ Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA B+ 310 Suspended Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA B+ 180 Suspended Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. NFBL ICRA B+ 11 Suspended Pragati Spinners Pvt. Ltd. unallocated limits ICRA B+ 19.6 Suspended Pristine Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based TL ICRA B+ 450 Suspended Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB+ / 100 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ Ps Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 7900 Reaffirmed Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt LT - Fund Based (TL) ICRA BB- 4.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt LT/ ST - Unallocated ICRA BB-/ 10.9 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A4; R K Powergen Pvt Ltd Bk loan limits ICRA BB- / 240 Suspended ICRA A4 R Rajan (Government FBF ICRA B+ 50 Suspended Contractor) Brk Constructions R Rajan (Government NFBF ICRA B+ 15 Suspended Contractor) Brk Constructions R Vidyasagar Rao Construction Bk Fac ICRA B 70 Suspended R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed R.R. Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA D 10 Suspended R.R. Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA D 110 Suspended R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based ICRA A- 600 reaffirmed (revised from 65.00cr) R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA A- 68 reaffirmed (revised from 5.00cr) R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt LT - Fund based ICRA A- 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhe Krishna Enterprise Syndicate Bk -FB TL ICRA B 270 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan FB Bk Fac-TL ICRA B+ 250 Upgraded from ICRA B Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac-TL ICRA BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 27.20) Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac-Overdraft Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ramaniyam Real Estates Pvt Ltd term-loans ICRA BBB 915 Suspended Ramaniyam Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 465 Suspended Raunaq Automotive Components fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 276.1 Suspended Ltd Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk limits ICRA AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Rico Auto Industries Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 390 Suspended /ICRA A3 Rkr Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 200 Suspended Rmz Galleria (Residential residential portion ICRA - Suspended Portion) Bangalore Six-Star grade Rmz Latitude (Residential residential portion ICRA Suspended Portion) Bangalore Five-Star grade Rohan Motors Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd BG ICRA BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd line of credit ICRA D 25117.9 Suspended Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LOC ICRA D 25117.9 Suspended Roop Automotives Ltd LOC ICRA A- / 1600 Suspended ICRA A2+ Safe Development Alms Trust TLF ICRA D 239 Suspended Safe Development Alms Trust LT ICRA D 281 Suspended Salarpuria Simplex Dwellings CC ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed Llp Sanjog Sugars & Eco Power Pvt. Long- Term Fund- ICRA C+ 411.2 Revised from Ltd. Based Limits ICRA D Sap Industries LT - TL ICRA B+ - Reaffirmed (revised from 0.40cr) Sap Industries LT - CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sap Industries LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 17.5 Reaffirmed facility (revised from 2.10cr) Saradhambika Paper & Board Bk Fac ICRA B+ 70 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 90 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 5.50 CR) Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 265 Outstanding Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 15 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Fund Based Working ICRA BBB- 180 Suspended Agrawal & Company Capital limits Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC Limit/EDFS ICRA BB 150 Revised from ICRA BB+ Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL/Asset Backed Loan ICRA BB 190 Revised from ICRA BB+ Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 310 Assigned Shree Sumangal India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 250 Suspended Shriram Non Conventional Bk Fac ICRA D 250 Suspended Energy Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. subordinated debt ICRA AA 500 Withdrawn Ltd programme Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Skylark Arcadia Phase-2 phase-2 project ICRA - Suspended Project Of Skylark Mansions Bangalore Pvt Ltd Four-Star grade Snn Properties Llp Bk lines ICRA BBB 1000 Suspended Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 29.5 Suspended Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd seasonal CC ICRA B 80 Suspended Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd working capital loan ICRA B 13.7 Suspended Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA B 3.7 Suspended Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd Real Estate Grading ICRA - Suspended Bangalore Five-Star Grade Srei Infrastructure Finance Subordinated NCD ICRA A+ 500 Outstanding Ltd (Revised) Programme Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt CC ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Srinivasa Rice Industry TL ICRA B+ 111.6 Suspended Srinivasa Rice Industry unallocated limits ICRA B+ 0.3 Suspended Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA A (SO) 850 Suspended Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd LT fund based facilityICRA BBB 30 Suspended Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Stock ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Book ICRA BB 15 Reaffirmed debts Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Bk limits ICRA B+ 850 Withdrawn (India) Ltd Suresh Exports LT - Fund Based-CC ICRA B 11 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Fund Based Working ICRA BBB- 331.5 Suspended Ltd Capital Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 180 Revised from ICRA D Tapi Prestressed Products Pvt LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA D 466.8 Suspended Ltd Tapi Prestressed Products Pvt LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA D 387.3 Suspended Ltd Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA /A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 120 Assigned Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 325 Assigned Utkal Coal Ltd TL ICRA A-(SO) 1900 Suspended Valuent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT loans ICRA BB 1200 Suspended Venkata Vara Siddi Corporation CCL ICRA BB- 100 Suspended Venkata Vara Siddi Corporation CCL ICRA BB- 100 Suspended Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd FBL D 1620 Reaffirmed Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd NFBL D 5000 Reaffirmed Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BBB- 109.1 Assigned Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT --FB Fac ICRA BBB- 75 Assigned Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BBB- 0.1 Assigned Fac Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd Bk Fac B+ /A4 200 Suspended Windsor Edifices Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL ICRA BB- 500 revised from ICRA BB Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT FBL - TL ICRA BB 80.6 Upgraded Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd from ICRA BB- (revised from 10.24 CR) Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT Fund Based - ICRA BB 30 Upgraded Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd Overdraft from ICRA BB- Yenepoya Institute Of Medical Unallocated ICRA BB 29.4 Upgraded Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd from ICRA BB- (enhanced from 0.76 CR) Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT FBL - TL ICRA BB 80.6 Upgraded Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BB- (revised from 10.24 CR) Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT Fund Based - ICRA BB 300 Upgraded Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft from ICRA BB- Yenepoya Institute Of Medical Unallocated ICRA BB 29.4 Upgraded Sciences And Research Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BB- (enhanced from 0.76 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)