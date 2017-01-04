Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2 and January 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolf Industries NFBL ICRA A4+ 26.9 Reaffirmed F&K Agro Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA A4 F&K Agro Pvt Ltd NFL ICRA A4+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Helious Clean Energy Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 2C - Assigned Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.00 CR) Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Manav Gem FBL ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA D 110 Revised from ICRA A4 United Brothers Multiplast Llp NFBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed United Brothers Multiplast Llp FBL - Bill DiscountingICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Vtech Power Systems Off Grid and SP 3D - Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Tea Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Dolf Industries FBL ICRA BB 76 Reaffirmed F&K Agro Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 307.2 Upgraded from ICRA BB (enhanced from 19.59) F&K Agro Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 307.2 Upgraded from ICRA BB (enhanced from 19.59) Haridarshan Developers FBL ICRA BB- 300 Assigned Haridarshan Developers FBL ICRA BB- 300 Assigned Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 34 Revised from ICRA B+ Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA D 36 Revised from ICRA B+ / ICRA A4 Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.00 CR) Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT, FBL - TL ICRA A+ 375 Outstanding Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT, FBL - CC / WCDL ICRA A+ 1100 Outstanding Prabhat Dairy Ltd LT / ST ICRA A+ / 200 Assigned / A1 Outstanding Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure LT Scale - TL ICRA A+ 2190.42 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A(SO) Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure LT Scale - TL ICRA A+(SO) 8700 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A(SO) Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit/EDFS ICRA BB 161.1 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd TL/Asset Backed Loan ICRA BB 84 Reaffirmed Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill DiscountingICRA BB+ 400 Reaffirmed United Brothers Multiplast Llp FBL - CC ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)