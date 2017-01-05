Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture NFBL A2+ 1500 Upgraded (SO) from A1 (SO) Laborate Pharmaceuticals India ST Fund Based A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 28 crore) Laborate Pharmaceuticals India ST Non-Fund Based A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 15 crore) Metro Ortem Ltd ST Scale-Packing A2 2.3 Reaffirmed Credit Metro Ortem Ltd ST Scale-NFBL A2 93.8 Reaffirmed R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, FBL D 419.9 Reaffirmed R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Non fund based D 560 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd ST Scale - Non FB Fac A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt BG A4 51.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 5.9 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Appollo Distilleries Pvt Ltd FBL D 750 Downgraded from B+ Baba Rice Mill FBL - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL D 1281.8 Reaffirmed Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd FBL D 5120.4 Reaffirmed Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd Unallocated Amount D 7.8 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Malleables & CC BB- 80 Downgraded Forgings Ltd from BB Itd Cementation India Ltd TL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from A- Itd Cementation India Ltd FBL BBB+ 8000 Upgraded from A- Itd Cementation India Ltd NFBL BBB+ 30000 Upgraded / A2+ from A-/ A1 Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture TL BBB+ 1320 Upgraded (SO) from A-(SO) Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture FBL BBB+ 1850 Upgraded (SO) from A-(SO) Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd CC BBB+ 580 Reaffirmed Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd TL BBB+ 111.8 Reaffirmed Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd Stand-by LOC BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd Un-allocated Limits BBB+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India LT Fund Based A- 420 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 32 crore) Metro Ortem Ltd LT Scale-TL BBB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd LT-Scale-CC BBB+ 54 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd LT Scale-Unallocated BBB+ 50.4 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd LT Scale-TL A- 150 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd LT Scale-CC Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt TL B+ 183.8 Reaffirmed Ltd R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 1170 Reaffirmed R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 850.1 Reaffirmed Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals FBL D 5791.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals Unallocated Amount D 706.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrimati Sulochna Devi FBL B+ 154 Reaffirmed Education Foundation Sri Krishna Rice Mill FBL - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Rice Mill FBL - TL BB 5.7 Reaffirmed Trident Sugars Ltd FBL C 419.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)