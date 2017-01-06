Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Fund Based ICRA A2+ 3560 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 2710 Reaffirmed Asian Solvochem Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits ICRA A4 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Dharmlok Industries FB - ST ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - TL ICRA A- 2302.2 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd CC ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A- / 107.8 Reaffirmed Limits ICRA A2+, Asian Solvochem Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL ICRA BB 800 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Crown Promoters And Developers TL ICRA D 63 Reaffirmed Crown Promoters And Developers NFBL ICRA D 47 Reaffirmed Dharmlok Industries FB - LT ICRA B+ 47 Upgraded from ICRA B Grant Thornton India Llp Working Capital LimitsICRA A 195 Revised from ICRA A+ Grant Thornton India Llp BG ICRA A 40 Assigned Jhv Steels Ltd CC ICRA B 125 Reaffirmed Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd LT, FB based Fac ICRA A (SO) 95 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd LT, FB based Fac ICRA A (SO) 108.5 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA A (SO) 10 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd LT/ST, ICRA A (SO) 86.2 Assigned Unallocated/Proposed / ICRA A1 Fac (SO) Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 130 Reaffirmed R. J. Agro Industries FB Limits ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. FBL ICRA BB 267.1 Reaffirmed Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. Un-allocated Amount ICRA BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Sbk Properties Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA AA-(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd CC ICRA D 300 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd TL ICRA D 25 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd BG ICRA D 400 Reaffirmed Walker Chandiok & Company Llp Working Capital LimitsICRA A 100 Revised from ICRA A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)