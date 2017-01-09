Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST: Non-FBL (Note) A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST: FBL (proposed) A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Gaurav Exportrades Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4 70 Reaffirmed facility Gaurav Exportrades Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed Knk Nexgen Constructions Pvt ST-Non Fund Based-BG A3 400 Reaffirmed Ltd United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000# Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500# Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD AA 4000 upgraded from AA-
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT: FBL (Note) AA 9000 upgraded from AA-
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT: Loans (proposed) AA 550 upgraded from AA-
Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD 6750 Withdrawn
Avadh Infra Project LT FBL BB- 740 Reaffirmed
Carrycon India Ltd Non FB Limits B+ 33 Reaffirmed
Carrycon India Ltd FB Limits B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Carrycon India Ltd Proposed FB Limits B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Dantara Jewellers LT & ST FBL BB- / 150 Reaffirmed
A4
Eros International Media Ltd NCD A+ 7500 Withdrawn
Gaurav Exportrades Pvt Ltd LT - CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Knk Nexgen Constructions Pvt LT-Fund BasedCC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
Knk Nexgen Constructions Pvt LT/Short BBB-/ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd TemUnallocated A3
Meena Advertisers LT - Fund based B+ 80 Reaffirmed
facility
Meena Advertisers LT - Unallocated B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 4380 Assigned
(SO)
Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits Provisional 1020 Assigned
BBB- (SO)
Polyplastics Automotive India Non-FBL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Polyplastics Automotive India FBL D 189.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Polyplastics Automotive India Unallocated Amount D 58 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
United Breweries Ltd TL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed
United Breweries Ltd Fund based AA- 6000# Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac

# The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities.

Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore

United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based AA- 1500# Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based AA- 1500# Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.