Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 0.3 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A3+ 645 Reaffirmed Lila Dhar Devki Nandan Non-FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Lila Dhar Devki Nandan Unallocated Limits ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed M/S. Carona Knit Wear ST - FB Fac ICRA A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Mil Steel And Power Ltd ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 200 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Payal International Ltd FBL- ST ICRA A4 180 Reaffirmed Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 30 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ (revised from Rs. 2.00 crore earlier) Taegutec India Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajnara Infrastructure (P) Ltd. FBL ICRA BB 91 Reaffirmed API Associates Pvt Ltd LT, FBL ICRA D 70 Reaffirmed API Associates Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA D - Reaffirmed API Associates Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated Limits ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 160 Reaffirmed Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 7.2 Reaffirmed /A4 Genisys Integrating System TL ICRA BBB- 370 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 31.00cr) JBM Auto Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1021.9 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 61.8 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd CC / WCDL ICRA BBB / 1142.5 Reaffirmed A3+ JBM Auto Ltd Fund based and NFBL ICRA BBB / 972.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Lila Dhar Devki Nandan FB Limits ICRA B-/A4 60 Reaffirmed M/S. Carona Knit Wear LT - TL ICRA BB+ 9.6 Reaffirmed M/S. Carona Knit Wear LT - FB Fac ICRA BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mil Steel And Power Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA B+ 41 Reaffirmed (revised from 6.00cr) Mil Steel And Power Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA B+ 105.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.73cr) Mil Steel And Power Ltd LT / ST unallocated ICRA B+ / 20.8 Reaffirmed Fac ICRA A4 (enhanced from 2.00cr) Patanjali Ayurved Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 3000 Upgraded from ICRA A- Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied - - - (revised from Rs. 9.00 crore earlier) Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Untied - - - (revised from Rs. 1.00 crore earlier) Prateek Wires Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 120 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ (revised from Rs. 3.00 crore earlier) Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 11596.3 Reaffirmed Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd BG ICRA D 2550 Reaffirmed Srinidhi Real Estate And LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Constructions Taegutec India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA AA- 230 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.