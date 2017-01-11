Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA A4+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Creative Tannery Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A4 40 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ (revised from 5.00 CR) Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 160.5 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Steel Industries NFL ICRA A4 183.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.57 CR) Mg Well Solutions Project ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 40 upgraded International Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA D Svs Mookambika Constructions BG ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 12.00 crore) Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 408.2 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd LC ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archimedis Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Archimedis Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 55 Reaffirmed B.V.L Exports Packing Credit ICRA B 750 Reaffirmed B.V.L Exports CC ICRA B 500 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 57.7 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Creative Tannery Ltd LT: FB Fac - CC ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Creative Tannery Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB / 10 Reaffirmed / ICRA A4+ Downgraded from ICRA A4 Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 120 Reaffirmed Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd FBL - TL ICRA BB- 25 Downgraded from ICRA BB Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd FBL - CC ICRA BB- 35.5 Downgraded from ICRA BB Jai Bharat Steel Industries FBL ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.50 CR) Jai Bharat Steel Industries Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- 102 Assigned Mg Well Solutions Project LT FBL ICRA C 33.5 upgraded International Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA D Mg Well Solutions Project Unallocated Limits ICRA C / 17.2 upgraded International Pvt. Ltd. ICRA A4 from ICRA D Reliable Agencies CC ICRA B+ 52.1 Reaffirmed Reliable Agencies TL ICRA B+ 3 Reaffirmed Reliable Agencies Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 44.9 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Svs Mookambika Constructions CC ICRA BB- 138 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Svs Mookambika Constructions Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 152 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 (revised from Rs. 17.00 crore) Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) ICRA D 400 Reaffirmed Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 85 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 63.8 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 40.7 Reaffirmed Wave Distilleries & Breweries CC ICRA BB+ 990 Reaffirmed Ltd Wave Distilleries & Breweries TL ICRA BB+ 1510 Reaffirmed Ltd Zetatek Industries Ltd CC ICRA B+ 55 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd BG ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 14.00 crore) Zetatek Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 55 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 1.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 