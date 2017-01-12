Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits^ ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ Sublimit of and fully interchangeable with long term fund based facility. The total utilisation for short-term facilities not to exceed Rs. 20.00 crore D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. Non-FBL ICRA A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 5.00 CR) Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1+ 1020 Assigned Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based / Non ICRA A1+ Assigned fund based sub-limit Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned (proposed) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 300.00) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 ASsigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 250 Outstanding Kanchan Motors FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non- Fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non- Fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3+ 835.3 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed N G Projects Ltd BG ICRA A3 990 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 295 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 196.5 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 52.6 Reaffirmed Shiva Global Agro Industries ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Nakoda Global Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4; 140 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 595.2 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industry Suryansh Metal & Alloys Non FB Limits ICRA A4 57 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shiva Global Agro Industries Medium Term- Fixed MB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL ICRA B+ 63.2 Upgraded from ICRA B Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA B+ 49.3 Upgraded from ICRA B Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: Fund based ICRA A+ / 250 Reaffirmed Ltd unallocated limit ICRA A1 / Atr Warehousing Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA D 257.5 Reaffirmed Atr Warehousing Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA D 125 Reaffirmed Atr Warehousing Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA D 387.5 Reaffirmed Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB - Over Draft ICRA AA 300 Upgraded Facility from ICRA AA- Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund Based - ICRA AA 400 Upgraded BGs from ICRA AA- D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. FBL ICRA BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd. D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt. TL ICRA D 795 Reaffirmed Ltd. Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 70 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 130 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd - Disha PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 571.6 Provisional Microfin Pvt Ltd rating Fruitful Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 650 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai LT: TL ICRA A- 10.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.55 CR) Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 1559.3 Reaffirmed Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd Long / ST: FBL CRA]A+ / 9860 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Hindustan Flour Mills LT fund based facilityICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PS ICRA A 150 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 1000 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 12500 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 750.00) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 7285 Outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA A+ 75 Outstanding Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1500 ASsigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA AA- / 3570 Outstanding A1+ Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC ICRA BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC ICRA BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 28.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.73 CR) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 8.6 Reaffirmed N G Projects Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## ICRA A+ 430 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed ICRA A+ 828.2 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL Fac ICRA A+ 46 Withdrawn Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 575.9 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd CC Fac ICRA BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Scale - Non FB Fac ICRA BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 268.4 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac ICRA BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Shiva Global Agro Industries LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BB 320 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva Global Agro Industries LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Nakoda Global Ltd FB Limits (CC) ICRA B 10 Assigned Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd TL ICRA B+ 2185 Assigned Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd FB Limits (CC) ICRA B+ 481 Assigned Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BBB 30 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara CC ICRA B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara LT/ST Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industry Limits Suryansh Metal & Alloys FB Limits ICRA B 22 Reaffirmed Suryansh Metal & Alloys Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 21 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.80 CR) Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 3185.3 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program (Rs 4000 crore bond issue) Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 505 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 6642 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 57.5 Assigned Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 2.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.