BRIEF-India's Lahoti Overseas March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 43.8 million rupees versus profit 4.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits^ ICRA A1+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ Sublimit of and fully interchangeable with long term fund based facility. The total utilisation for short-term facilities not to exceed Rs. 20.00 crore D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. Non-FBL ICRA A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 5.00 CR) Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1+ 1020 Assigned Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based / Non ICRA A1+ Assigned fund based sub-limit Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned (proposed) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4000 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 300.00) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 ASsigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 250 Outstanding Kanchan Motors FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non- Fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Non- Fund Based BG ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3+ 835.3 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A3+ 100 Reaffirmed N G Projects Ltd BG ICRA A3 990 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac ICRA A1+ 295 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A2+ 196.5 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 52.6 Reaffirmed Shiva Global Agro Industries ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Nakoda Global Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4; 140 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 595.2 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara BG ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industry Suryansh Metal & Alloys Non FB Limits ICRA A4 57 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shiva Global Agro Industries Medium Term- Fixed MB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL ICRA B+ 63.2 Upgraded from ICRA B Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA B+ 49.3 Upgraded from ICRA B Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: Fund based ICRA A+ / 250 Reaffirmed Ltd unallocated limit ICRA A1 / Atr Warehousing Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA D 257.5 Reaffirmed Atr Warehousing Pvt. Ltd. CC ICRA D 125 Reaffirmed Atr Warehousing Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated ICRA D 387.5 Reaffirmed Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB - Over Draft ICRA AA 300 Upgraded Facility from ICRA AA- Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund Based - ICRA AA 400 Upgraded BGs from ICRA AA- D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. FBL ICRA BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd. D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt. Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt. TL ICRA D 795 Reaffirmed Ltd. Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT fund based-CC ICRA BBB- 70 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Dharmesh Textiles Ltd LT fund based-TL ICRA BBB- 130 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd - Disha PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 571.6 Provisional Microfin Pvt Ltd rating Fruitful Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL ICRA BB+ 650 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai LT: TL ICRA A- 10.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.55 CR) Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 1559.3 Reaffirmed Grt Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd Long / ST: FBL CRA]A+ / 9860 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Hindustan Flour Mills LT fund based facilityICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PS ICRA A 150 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 1000 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 12500 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 750.00) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 7285 Outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA A+ 75 Outstanding Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA- 1500 ASsigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA AA- / 3570 Outstanding A1+ Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC ICRA BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC ICRA BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 28.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.73 CR) Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 8.6 Reaffirmed N G Projects Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## ICRA A+ 430 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed ICRA A+ 828.2 Reaffirmed Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL Fac ICRA A+ 46 Withdrawn Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 575.9 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd CC Fac ICRA BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Scale - Non FB Fac ICRA BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 268.4 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 89 Reaffirmed Sfo Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac ICRA BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Shiva Global Agro Industries LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BB 320 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva Global Agro Industries LT - Fund Based TL ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Nakoda Global Ltd FB Limits (CC) ICRA B 10 Assigned Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd TL ICRA B+ 2185 Assigned Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd FB Limits (CC) ICRA B+ 481 Assigned Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BBB 30 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara CC ICRA B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara LT/ST Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industry Limits Suryansh Metal & Alloys FB Limits ICRA B 22 Reaffirmed Suryansh Metal & Alloys Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 21 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.80 CR) Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 3185.3 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program (Rs 4000 crore bond issue) Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 505 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds ICRA A-(SO) 6642 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B 57.5 Assigned Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 2.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net profit 43.8 million rupees versus profit 4.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago