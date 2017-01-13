Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 28.9 Upgraded from A3+ Anthem Cellutions (India) Pvt NFBL ICRA A2 10 Upgraded Ltd from A3+ Chloride Metals Ltd Non-fund Based - LC ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Chloride Metals Ltd Non-fund Based - BG ICRA A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar & CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Industries Ltd enhanced from 300.00 CR Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NFBL ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & STL ICRA A1+ 250 Outstanding Industries Ltd Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd Short- term - Non- FB ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac (Revised from 3.25 CR) Prince Enterprises ST: Non Fund based ICRA A4 125 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt. Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt. Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Sanghvi & Sons ST Fund Based Working ICRA A3 660 Reaffirmed Capital Demand Loan Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: Fund based ICRA A+ 850 Reaffirmed unallocated limits ICRA A1 (revised from 105.0 CR) Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Sri Velayudhaswamy Mills Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.0 CR) Tangerine Design Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3+(SO) 585 Reaffirmed (revised from 30.50 CR) Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB unallocated ICRA A+ 60 Reaffirmed limits ICRA A1 Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 1382.5 Upgraded from BBB Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 220 Upgraded from BBB Anthem Cellutions (India) Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 40 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Anthem Cellutions (India) Pvt FBL ICRA BBB+ 38.5 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Anthem Cellutions (India) Pvt Unallocated ICRA BBB+ / 11.5 Upgraded Ltd A2 from BBB / A3+ Chloride Metals Ltd FB Limits - CC ICRA AA 150 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar & TL ICRA A+ 7578 Outstanding Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & FBL ICRA A+ 5000 Outstanding Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NCD Programme ICRA A+ 333.3 Outstanding Industries Ltd Evan Multi Specialty Hospital LT FB TL ICRA B 200 Reaffirmed And Research Center Pvt Ltd Frostees Export (India) Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore earlier) Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 410 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 CR) Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Gks Business Associates Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- - Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.00 CR) Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 7000 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLDICRA 2250 Reaffirmed Debentures (Principal AA Protected) Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB 400 Reaffirmed Manglam Multiplex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Manglam Multiplex Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd LT - Fund based ICRA B 65 Downgraded facility from B+ (revised from 7.50 CR) Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd LT - TL ICRA B 8 Downgraded from B+ (revised from 9.25 CR) Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated ICRA B / 24.5 Assigned ICRA A4 (Enhanced from nil) Prince Enterprises LT: Fund Based ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Prince Enterprises LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB- / 5 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Sainor Pharma Pvt. Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sainor Pharma Pvt. Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Shriramkrupa Fibres FBL ICRA B+ 77.5 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 6.00 crore) Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 122.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 14.00 CR) Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 450 Reaffirmed (revised from 40.00 CR) Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: Fund based ICRA A+ / 27.5 Reaffirmed unallocated limits ICRA A1 (revised from 11.00 CR) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt Long / ST: Fund based ICRA A+ / 200 Reaffirmed Ltd unallocated limits ICRA A1 Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sri Velayudhaswamy Mills Pvt LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Velayudhaswamy Mills Pvt Long / ST: Fund ICRA A+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd based,unallocated /ICRA A1 limits Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ Reaffirmed (revised from 132.0 CR) Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA A+ Reaffirmed (revised from 110.0 CR) Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long / ST: Fund based ICRA A+ / Reaffirmed unallocated limits ICRA A1 (revised from 68.0 CR) Surat Good Transport Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 630 Outstanding Surat Good Transport Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A- 160 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 10.50 crore) Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA A+ 350 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.