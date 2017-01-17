Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daawat Foods Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Express Publications Madurai ST- Non fund based ICRA A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Hydromatik ST scale- Fund based ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd ST Non Fund Limits ICRA A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST FBL ICRA A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non Fund Limits ICRA A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Lt Foods Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 720 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 80670 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A2 1500 Outstanding Piramal Glass Ltd Short-TL ICRA A2 5000 Outstanding Pvr Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries NFBL ICRA A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC ICRA A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL- Bk Guarant ICRA A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL- Derivative ICRA A4+ 1.1 Assigned Ltd SKH Metals Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A4+ 750 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anukampa Homes Pvt. Ltd Anukampa Homes projectICRA - Suspended Jaipur Five-star Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Fund Based ICRA BBB-/A3 406.4 Reaffirmed / Non Fund Based# Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BBB-/A3 3.6 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB 3539 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd TL ICRA BBB 315 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Express Publications Madurai TL ICRA BB+ 948.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Express Publications Madurai LT - FBL ICRA BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Ltd Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 2050 Reaffirmed Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed # fully interchangeable with CC/ PC/ LC facilities Future Corporate Resources Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 3900 Reaffirmed Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Future Corporate Resources Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLDICRA 6000 Reaffirmed Market-linked NCD BBB- programme Gurukrupa Developers Dn Nagar TL ICRA B+ 1250 Reaffirmed Project Hydromatik LT scale- Fund based ICRA B+ 66.2 Reaffirmed Hydromatik LT scale- Fund based ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed JKR Enterprise Ltd TL ICRA BB 500 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 1700 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FBL ICRA A- 580 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB 9026.2 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd TL ICRA BBB 925 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 1700 Reaffirmed Madhyaranga Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 300 Withdrawn Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB 1120 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 350 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd FB Limits ICRA AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd LT bonds programme ICRA AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd FB / Non-FBL ICRA AA+/A1+ 37330 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB+ 2000 Assigned/ outstanding Piramal Glass Ltd LT/ ST, FB Limits** ICRA BBB+/A2 3150 Outstanding PVR Ltd LT FBL ICRA AA- 2190 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA- 3600 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB 950 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries TL ICRA BBB 30 Reaffirmed Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd FBL- TL ICRA BB+ 42.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd FBL- CC ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd FBL- Stand by Line of ICRA BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Shivam Hi Tech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non FBL- ICRA BB+/A4+ 25.4 Assigned Ltd Untied Limit SKH Metals Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 809.4 Revised from BBB- SKH Metals Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- SKH Metals Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+/A4+ 790 Revised from BBB-/A3 SKH Metals Ltd Fund Based/Non FB Fac ICRA BB+/A4+ 650 Revised from BBB-/A3 **Fund-based limits are completely interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that the total fund-based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs315 Crore. SKH Metals Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB-/A3 73.5 Assigned Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd FBL ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 