Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autometers Alliance Ltd ST FB Bk Fac ICRA A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Autometers Alliance Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 30 Assigned Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Fund Based Bk LinesICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autometers Alliance Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB 300 Reaffirmed Autometers Alliance Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BBB 1210 Reaffirmed Fac Energon Mp Wind Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 1511.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Energon Mp Wind Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 68.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 671.3 Assigned Ltd Trust Name -Michelangelo IFMR Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) 320.5 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 35.1 Assigned Ltd Trust Name -Michelangelo IFMR Capital 2016 Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) 17.8 Assigned Ltd Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB 179.3 Reaffirmed Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LT: Loans (proposed) ICRA BBB 50 Assigned Quality Construction Developers BG ICRA BB- 50 Withdrawn Firm Name - Quality Construction Developers Religare Finvest Ltd PTCs ICRA A(SO) 2259.3 Assigned Trust Name - Divine Loan Securitisation Series III Rga Infrastructure TL ICRA BBB(SO) 3280 Upgraded from ICRA BBB-SO Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd Apas Valmark project Five-Star"1 - Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 1598 Reaffirmed Programme Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Fund Based Bk linesICRA AA 10000 Reaffirmed Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 1 Reaffirmed Vijay Stone Quarries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 49 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.