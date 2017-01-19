Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Chemicals NFBL ICRA A4 41 Assigned Den Networks Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Karnataka Bank Ltd CDs programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt FBL ICRA A4 85 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 5.25 CR) Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt NFBL ICRA A4 2.5 Outstanding Ltd Nile Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A3+ 360 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd ST FBL ICRA A4+ 235 Reaffirmed Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd ST NonFund based ICRA A4+ 53 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd Unallocated (ST) ICRA A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Chemicals FBL ICRA B+ 140 Assigned Century Joint Developments Pvt NCD ICRA BB+(SO) 4200 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 620.00 CR) Century Joint Developments Pvt NCD ICRA BB+(SO) 420 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 620.00 CR) Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) 67.2 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 1768.8 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Den Networks Ltd TL ICRA A- 5350 Reaffirmed Den Networks Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- 600 Reaffirmed Den Networks Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA A- / 392 Reaffirmed Limits ICRA A2+ Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) 328.5 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A(SO) 108.5 Assigned Energon Mp Wind Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 1511.7 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Energon Mp Wind Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 68.3 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 250 Reaffirmed Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 35.5 Reaffirmed Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd ILG ICRA D 5 Reaffirmed Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd FLC/ILC ICRA D 40 Reaffirmed J Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt TL ICRA BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II bonds ICRA A 6000 Reaffirmed Kautilya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund based CC ICRA BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kautilya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund based TL ICRA BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Meh India Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA BB 105 Reaffirmed Limit/Post shipment limit Mehta Stones Export House Packing Credit ICRA BB 120 Reaffirmed Limit/Post shipment limit Nile Ltd TL ICRA BBB 60 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 250 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd LT NFBL ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd LT -interchangeable- ICRA BBB 150 Reaffirmed (sub limit of ST-Non Fund Based) Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB 29.3 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 46.7 Reaffirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd Unallocated (LT) ICRA BB+ 58.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.