Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Centre For Development MFI Grading M4+ - Assigned Orientation And Training Manipal Academy Of Higher ST Scale - Non Fund ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Education based Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt. ST - Fund Based ICRA A4 60 Outstanding Ltd. (e-DFS) Rashtriya Chemicals And CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Fertilizers Ltd Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 35000 Outstanding (revised from 7,500.0) Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 160 Reaffirmed T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 660.00 CR) T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP ICRA A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 660.00 CR) Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 280.5 ASsigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Builders Pvt Ltd FB-CC ICRA BB+ 350 Reaffirmed (increased from 10.0 CR) Abt Industries Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd LT Non-fund Based ICRA BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB+ 85.2 Reaffirmed Ananya Hospital Pvt. Ltd. LT scale- Fund based ICRA BB 5 Upgraded From BB Ananya Hospital Pvt. Ltd. LT - Unallocated ICRA BB 37.3 Upgraded From BB Gopal Oil Industries FBL - CC ICRA BB- 99 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank Ltd Additional Tier I ICRA A+(hyb) 5000 ASsigned Bonds Karna International FBL ICRA BB- 135 Reaffirmed Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1284 Reaffirmed Manipal Academy Of Higher LT Scale - Fund Based ICRA AA 3000 Reaffirmed Education TL (enhanced from 275.9 crore) Manipal Academy Of Higher LT scale - ICRA AA 4450 Assigned Education Unallocated limits Psk Infrastructures And BG ICRA BBB 950 Outstanding Projects Pvt Ltd Psk Infrastructures And CC ICRA BBB 150 Outstanding Projects Pvt Ltd Psk Infrastructures And Issuer rating Ir BB+ - Withdrawn Projects Pvt Ltd Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt. Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 540 Assigned / Ltd. ICRA A4 Outstanding (enhanced from 4.00 CR) Rashtriya Chemicals And FBL (CC) ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Fertilizers Ltd Rashtriya Chemicals And FBL (TL) ICRA AA 45000 Outstanding Fertilizers Ltd Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial FBL ICRA D 80 Reaffirmed Education Trust Shree Vishwakarma Builders TL ICRA B 345 Assigned (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 28.2 Reaffirmed (Revised from 5.65 CR) Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB+ / 71.3 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+ (Revised from 6.30 CR) Simon India Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA BBB 500 Reaffirmed Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL ICRA AA+ / 1800 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Sri Ramachandra University LT: FB Fac - TL ICRA A+ 1250 Assigned / Trust Outstanding (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Sri Ramachandra University LT: FB Fac - TL ICRA A+ 1250 Assigned / Trust Outstanding (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 40 Upgraded from B+ T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT: TL ICRA AA 531.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 180.00 CR) T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT: TL ICRA AA 531.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 180.00 CR) T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT / ST: FBL ICRA AA / 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A1+ T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT / ST: FBL ICRA AA / 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A1+ Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 125 ASsigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Fund Based/NFBL ICRA AA+ / 6500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ICRA A1+ Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL ICRA AA+ / 8700 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.