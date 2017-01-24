Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baijnath Melaram ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Base Metal Chemicals Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Duncan Engineering Ltd ST: FBL ICRA A1(SO) 30 Reaffirmed Duncan Engineering Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A1(SO) 55 Reaffirmed Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 30 Assigned Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 80 Assigned Modern Industries NFBL ICRA A3+ 1260 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 125.0 CR) Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 824 Upgraded from ICRA A2 Nezone Tubes Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 1070 Upgraded from ICRA A2 (revised from 131.00 CR) Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST- FBL ICRA A1 40 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL ICRA A1 54 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto ST- NFBL ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed Suspension Systems Pvt Ltd Turquoise And Gold Apparels FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 12.50 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 7000 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 500 CR) Base Metal Chemicals FBL ICRA BB 94 Reaffirmed Base Metal Chemicals Unallocated Limit ICRA BB / 19.8 Assigned ICRA A4+ Duncan Engineering Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A(SO) 215 Reaffirmed Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 35 Assigned Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B / 5 Assigned ICRA A4 Globcon Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 87 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 75 Assigned Ltd-Aadri Infin Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 150 Assigned Ltd-Intrepid Finance And Leasing Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 100 Assigned Ltd-Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 100 Assigned Ltd-Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 100 Assigned Ltd-S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 75 Assigned Ltd-Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA BBB(SO) 150 Assigned Ltd-Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd Megha Marketing FBL ICRA BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Modern Industries FBL ICRA BBB 800 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 60.0 CR) Nezone Strips Ltd FBL ICRA A- 973.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL ICRA A- 1215.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ (revised from 97.56 CR) Oswal Salt & Chemical FBL ICRA BB- 125 Placed on Industries notice of withdrawal Raghu Rama Rice Industry FBL ICRA B 1400 Reaffirmed (revised from 15.68 CR) Raghu Rama Rice Industry Unallocated Limit ICRA B 20 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.32 CR) Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT- FBL ICRA A 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore) Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 200 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.21.00 crore) Shiv Cotton Industries FBL ICRA B 65 Reaffirmed Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 218.7 Revised from ICRA BB Shree Tnb Polymers Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- / 22.7 Revised from ICRA A4 ICRA BB / Reaffirmed Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto LT- FBL ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Suspension Systems Pvt Ltd Turquoise And Gold Apparels TL ICRA BB 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 1.27 CR) Turquoise And Gold Apparels Unallocated Limit ICRA BB / 32 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 (enhanced from 0.93 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.