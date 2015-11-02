By Lauren Hirsch
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 2 Integrated Corporate Relations
Inc (ICR) has launched a capital advisory arm, as it builds on
its strength of providing investor relations and public relation
services for initial public offerings (IPOs), its chief
executive Thomas Ryan said.
The new New York-based subsidiary, called ICR Capital, is a
registered broker-dealer and formally opened its doors on
Monday. Its advisory services include IPOs, follow-on equity
offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing.
ICR Capital currently has three employees, led by ICR
Capital Chief Executive Officer David Galper. Within the next 18
months, Ryan expects ICR Capital to at least double its
headcount, he said in a recent interview.
The advisory firm is already working with around four
companies, which Ryan said approached ICR after successful
communications partnerships. It formally began to solicit
clients on Monday.
ICR also provides financial communications and public
relations services.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Eric Walsh)