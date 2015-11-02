NEW YORK Nov 2 Integrated Corporate Relations Inc (ICR) has launched a capital advisory arm, as it builds on its strength of providing investor relations and public relation services for initial public offerings (IPOs), its chief executive Thomas Ryan said.

The new New York-based subsidiary, called ICR Capital, is a registered broker-dealer and formally opened its doors on Monday. Its advisory services include IPOs, follow-on equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing.

ICR Capital currently has three employees, led by ICR Capital Chief Executive Officer David Galper. Within the next 18 months, Ryan expects ICR Capital to at least double its headcount, he said in a recent interview.

The advisory firm is already working with around four companies, which Ryan said approached ICR after successful communications partnerships. It formally began to solicit clients on Monday.

ICR also provides financial communications and public relations services. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Eric Walsh)