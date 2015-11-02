(Adds industry competitors, updated company name and
headquarters)
By Lauren Hirsch
NEW YORK Nov 2 New York-based ICR has started a
capital advisory arm, building on its business of providing
investor relations and public relation services for initial
public offerings, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ryan said.
The registered broker-dealer, called ICR Capital, formally
opened its doors and began soliciting clients on Monday. Its
advisory services include IPOs, follow-on equity offerings,
mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing.
Norwalk, Connecticut-based ICR Capital has three employees,
led by CEO David Galper, who was previously managing director at
ICR.
Within the next 18 months, Ryan expects the unit to at least
double its headcount, he said in a recent interview.
ICR Capital likens itself to competitors Rothschild and
Solebury Capital Group LLC but differentiates itself with
resources from the communications advisory business, Ryan said.
The advisory firm is already working with four companies
that Ryan said approached it after successful communications
partnerships.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Eric Walsh and Lisa Von
Ahn)