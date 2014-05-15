May 15 ICT Automatisering NV

* Revenue in Q1 2014 up 1.7% at EUR 18.9 million

* In Q1 2014 operating result from ordinary operations (before exceptional items) improved EUR 0.3 million to EUR 1.1

* In Q1 2014 operating result from ordinary operations (before exceptional items) improved EUR 0.3 million to EUR 1.1 million

* Costs related to the considerations of strategic options including the costs for due diligence and transaction costs for brandfort amounted to  0.3 million

* Expect 2014 to show a continued improvement of the operating profit from ordinary operations compared to 2013 Further company coverage: