MANILA Jan 10 Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) said its board approved on Tuesday a $150 million follow-on bond sale by its Royal Capital B.V. unit.

Royal Capital is reopening its subordinated perpetual bond issued on May 5 last year, which raised $200 million, to raise funds for greenfield projects, potential acquisitions, and general corporate requirements.

ICTSI, the country's largest port firm with operations in 16 other countries such as in Latin America, Asia, the United States and Mexico, would guarantee the bond issue priced at 98.375 percent, it said in a statement.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd were named joint lead managers for the new issue. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)