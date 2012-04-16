* Q1 EPS $0.53 vs est $0.48

* Q1 rev $75.5 mln vs est $74.6 mln

* Reaffirms FY 2012 EPS view $2.45-$2.70

* Sees FY 2012 rev $318 mln-$330 mln

April 16 ICU Medical Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates for the fourth straight quarter as its infusion therapy and cancer care systems continued to sell robustly.

For the full year, ICU reaffirmed its earnings outlook of $2.45 per share to $2.70 per share. The company, which makes medical connection systems for use in intravenous therapy applications, said it expects full-year revenue of $318 million to $330 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting full-year earnings of 2.56 per share on revenue of $321.9 million.

First-quarter profit was $7.6 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $8.1 million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 48 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $75.5 million, slightly exceeding analysts expectations of $74.6 million, buoyed by a 30 percent revenue rise in the oncology products segment.

The San Clemente, California-based company's shares closed at $49.02 on Monday on the Nasdaq.