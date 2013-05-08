BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
NEW YORK May 8 San Clemente, California-based medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report Wednesday morning.
The maker of intravenous medical equipment has tapped J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the manner.
ICU's discussions about a possible sale are still early and the company is gauging interest, according to the report.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. An ICU spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.