India's state consortium International Coal Ventures Ltd ICVL.L is exploring possibilities of entering into a strategic partnership with global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L), a consortium member company said on Monday.

The chairman of state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS), C.S. Verma, who also heads ICVL, met Anglo American Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll on January12 to discuss areas of mutual cooperation in mining, particularly in coking coal, the Indian steelmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)