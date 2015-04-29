BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Broadcaster CME
* says expects OIBDA growth of 40-50 percent at constant rates in 2015
* Says expects free cash flow, excluding charges not included in OIBDA, of $40 million to $50 million at actual rates in 2015 - presentation Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jan Lopatka)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.