AMSTERDAM Dec 11 The Dutch government said on Friday it plans to lengthen the average maturity on the Netherlands' national debt, taking advantage of the historically low interest rates it currently enjoys.

The country's treasury agency said in a statement it would seek to lengthen the average maturity to 6.4 years by 2019, up from 5 years at present and 3.5 years in 2012. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)