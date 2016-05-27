May 27 Delta Lloyd: Capital Generation Range May Be Narrowed To 210

* Solvency II ratio near to of target range this year

* Delta Lloyd: low interest rates worsen "drag" from ultimate forward rate ("UFR")

* Delta Lloyd: targeting operating expenses below 610 million euros in 2016, below 560 million euros in 2018

* Delta Lloyd: UFR at 3.7 percent under discussion would reduce solvency II ratio by 21 percentage points

* Delta Lloyd: UFR at 3.7 percent under discussion would reduce solvency II ratio by 21 percentage points