BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Delta Lloyd: Capital Generation Range May Be Narrowed To 210
* Solvency II ratio near to of target range this year
* Delta Lloyd: low interest rates worsen "drag" from ultimate forward rate ("UFR")
* Delta Lloyd: targeting operating expenses below 610 million euros in 2016, below 560 million euros in 2018
* Delta Lloyd: UFR at 3.7 percent under discussion would reduce solvency II ratio by 21 percentage points
* Capital generation run rate range possibly narrowed to 210-230 million euros from 200-250 million euros Source text for Eikon: [ID: here ] Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.