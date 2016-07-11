July 11 DSM to raise $100 Mln by selling part of
Patheon stake in IPO
* DSM says it will sell 4.9 mln shares in drugs maker
Patheon NV in the company's IPO
* Patheon shares valued at $19-$22 ahead of IPO on NYSE
* DSM currently owns 53.5 million shares in Patheon
* Patheon is also selling 25.6 million new shares in IPO,
will use proceeds to pay down debt
* Patheon was created in 2013 in a joint venture between DSM
and JLL
* In fiscal 2015 Patheon had pre-tax income from continuing
operations of $35.2 million on sales of $1.77 billion.
Company SEC filing: here