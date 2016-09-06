Sept 6 Takeaway.com:

* Intends to seek listing on Euronext in Amsterdam

* Offering to consist of newly issued shares and a secondary offering by current shareholders

* Had sales of 50.5 million euros ($56.29 million) through first six months of 2016

* Takeaway: net loss through the first six months of 2016 was 11.5 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros)