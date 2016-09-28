BRIEF-Stein Mart posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
Sept 28 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co Pjsc is considering the sale of all its Dutch activities, including its gas storage facilities in Bergermeer, Het Financieele Dagblad reports.
* Financieele Dagblad cites anonymous sources "in the know".
* Spokesman for company says there is "not currently a bidding process" for Bergermeer but declined to comment on future plans in the Netherlands.
* Bergermeer has a gas storage capacity of 4.1 billion cubic meters.
* Taqa bought the Dutch operations from BP, including some North Sea oil and gas operations, in 2006 for $700 million. Further company coverage:
* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer